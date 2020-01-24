News
What’s on: 72 hours across the region
TODAY
- 4pm: This is Me art exhibition. Kern Arcade, Bolsover St Rockhampton. Cost: free. Contact 4994 1600 for more information.
- 4pm: Friday Night Acoustic Buskers. Yeppoon RSL Club, corner of Normanby and Hill Sts.
- 5pm: Australia Day Party. The Rumble Inn, 303 Campbell St Rockhampton.
- 5.30pm: Bushfire Crisis Fundraiser. Lionleigh Hotel, Wandal Rd Rockhampton. Phone the venue on 07 4922 3429 for more information.
- 6pm: Moltec Charity Big Bash. Rockhampton Cricket Grounds, 75 Reaney St.
- 7pm: Crab Racing. Victoria Tavern, Musgrave St Rockhampton. Bid for the fastest mud crab and take home a cash prize.
- 7pm: Feel Good Fridays - Chris Schick. Park Avenue Hotel, Rockhampton.
- 7.30pm: Silky Fuzz live. Frenchville Sports Club.
TOMORROW
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.
- 12pm: Hottest 100 Countdown Party. Victoria Tavern, Musgrave St Rockhampton. Free entry and all day entertainment.
- 12pm: Australia Day Weekend. Leichhardt Hotel, Mount Morgan. Live music by Pedro from 2pm. Thong throwing competition costs $2 a toss.
- 4pm: Rockhampton Heritage Village’s Sunset Family Markets. Located on Boundary Rd in Parkhurst. Cost $2 per person, entry for those aged under 14 years is free.
- 6pm: YBRWF Fundraising Bull Ride. Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton. Phone 07 4922 3888 for more information.
- 7pm: Karaoke with Lorraine. Yeppoon RSL Club.
SUNDAY
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Located in Kern Arcade at 114 East St, Rockhampton. Cost: free. Contact 0419 848 005.
- 7am: Bush Poet’s Breakfast with Bob Pacey. Beach Club Cafe, Anzac Pde Yeppoon.
- 7am: Great Australia Day Beach Party. Yeppoon Foreshore, Anzac Pde. A fun run will take place from 7am, and market stalls and amusement rides will start at 8am. See a full, comprehensive program in tomorrow’s edition of The Morning Bulletin.
- 8.30am: Central Queensland Blasters - Rockhampton Open Day. Callaghan Park, Reaney St Rockhampton. Cost is $20 if you have your own blaster, or $50 to hire one.
- 10am to 8pm: Australia Day Party. Bajool Country Pub. There are plenty of activities to enjoy. Contact Marg on 0427 331 466 for more information.
- 11am: Australia Day - Beats, Beers and Barbecue. Frenchville Sports Club. Clifton St, North Rockhampton. All competition entry fees and raffle proceeds will go to The Caves Rural Fire Brigade.
- 2pm: Australia Day with Silky Fuzz. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Pde Yeppoon.
- 3pm: Australia Day at Rockhampton’s Kershaw Gardens. Moores Creek Rd, Park Avenue. Cost: free. Phone 4932 9000 for more information.
- 3.30pm: Great Australian Bites. Kershaw Gardens playground. Moores Creek Rd, Park Avenue, Rockhampton.
- 4pm to late: The Big Beer Festival. Rod Laver Plaza, 189 Quay St (Rockhampton riverbank precinct). Challenge your tastebuds and sample something unique from a range of 50+ craft beers. Cost: $20. Contact
0400 845 044. Artists include The Short Fall, Silky Fuzz, Maddi and the Hoopers plus more. This event is presented by Capricorn Food and Wine Festival.
- 4pm: Bouldercombe Australia Day Celebrations. Bouldercombe Recreation Complex, 52496 Burnett Highway.
- 6pm: Pandamic featuring Yvng Jalapeno and support acts. The Giddy Goat, Rockhampton, 128 East St.