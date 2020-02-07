Menu
What’s on: 72 hours across the region

Morning Bulletin staff
7th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
TODAY

  • 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free.
  • 7pm: Bubbles, brie and Bingo. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.
  • 7.30pm: DJ Bala Boi. Frenchville Sports Club.
  • 8pm: Camille Trail – Live. Oasis Bar and Cafe, Dawson Hwy Biloela.
  • 9pm: Hound Dog Swagger Trio. Performing live at Maraboon Tavern, Emerald.
  • 9pm: Smiles – Live music. Biloela Hotel, 60 Callide St.

TOMORROW

  • 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, Spencer St. Cost: free.
  • 8.30am: Central Highlands Bushfire Appeal. Emerald Botanic Gardens, Capricorn Hwy. Tickets $5 each.
  • 9am: Family history beginners course – digging up your ancestors. Located at Central Queensland Family History Association, 16 Highway St. Cost: $20. Phone 4936 1824 for more information.
  • 9am: Engaging through Arting. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event for subscribers. For more information, contact 4936 8248.
  • 9.45am: CQ Pet Rescue Charity Golf Day. Emerald Golf Club, Theresa St. Registrations are open, three person ambrose, $50 per player.
  • 10am: Soft Pastels – Art Classes. Capricorn Coast Art, 8 Maida St Cooee Bay. Cost: $30. Phone 0418 548 358.
  • 10.30am: Illustrated Typography. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $40. Contact 4936 8248 for more information.
  • 11am: Emerald Tropical Races. Emerald Jockey Club, 1 Racecourse Rd. General admission costs $10.
  • 4pm: Emerald Waitangi Day 2020. McIndoe Park Rugby League Facility, Opal St.
  • 6pm: Kyle and Celeste. Performing live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
  • 7pm: Brooklyn Nine-Nine Trivia. Headricks Lane, 189 East St Rockhampton.
  • 7pm: Lapidary Club Live for 2020. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, Rockhampton. Contact 0400 818 029.
  • 7.30pm: Cliff Richard and The Shadows Tribute. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: adults $60.40, concessions $55.40.

  • 8pm: More than you are. Live at O’Dowd’s Hotel, William St Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

  • 7am: Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club Day. Located at 2745 Yeppoon Rd. Free spectator entry. Riders briefing at 8.30pm, racing from 9am, canteen and bar operating all day. Nominations close on Saturday at 5pm
  • 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Cost: free.
  • 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open until 1pm.

Come and ride there Purrey steam tram.

  • 2pm: Auditions for 2020 One Act Play Festival. Rockhampton Little Theatre Productions, corner of East and Derby streets, Rockhampton.
  • 4pm: Oldskool. Yeppoon RSL Club.
