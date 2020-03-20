Menu
The Emerald Triathlon will be held over the weekend. Find out more inside.
What’s on: 72 hours across the region

Morning Bulletin staff
20th Mar 2020 12:00 AM

TODAY

  • 10am: Harmony Day Film Festival. Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover St.
  • 3.30pm: Mount Morgan Art Squad. A variety of creative, free workshops. Mount Morgan No. 7 Gallery, Morgan St. Contact 0411 865 621 for more information.
  • 5pm: Chenai Boucher. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
  • 6pm: Pizza, Pasta and Open Mic. Footlights Theatre, Rockhampton Rd Yeppoon. Visit footlights.com.au for tickets.
  • 6.15pm: Basket of Flowers Paint N Sip. InspirexArt, 49 East St Rockhampton. Contact 0427 934 841 for more information.

TOMORROW

  • 10am: Big Day of Play. Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton. Full day of live sports on television. A $20 share platter is available all day.
  • 11am: Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale. CQLX Gracemere, Saleyard Rd. For more information, you can contact either Robert Murray on 0419 644 813 or Michael Smith on 0428 541 711.
  • 12.30pm: CQ Blasters Rockhampton Open Day. Callaghan Park, Rockhampton. Cost $20 (with your own blaster) and $50 to hire one.
  • 7pm: Free Live Bull Riding. Great Western Hotel, Stanley St Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

  • 5.30am: Emerald Triathlon. Emerald Aquatic Centre, Opal St. Register at www.centralhighlandstriathlonclub.com.
  • 7am: Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Free entry.
  • 9am: CQ Master Blasters Open Day. Magnum Paintball, 1260 Upper Ulam Rd Bajool. Cost: $30.
  • 2pm: St. Aubins Village Garden Tea. Canoona Rd, West Rockhampton. Cost: $55 per person. Contact staubinsvillage@outlook.com.
