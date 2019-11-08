What’s on: 72hr of excitement around our region

The Broadway & Beyond gala concert is on tonight at the Rockhampton Leagues Club.

FRIDAY

• Rocky Skate Club. 5pm. Friday night skate sessions.

Early session will be on Friday for U12, doors open at 4.45pm. $4 entry and hire of skates. Skating starts at 5 and finishes at 6.

Jazz & Tapas. Best Western, The Sterling, Rockhampton. 6.30pm. An intimate evneing of soulful instrumental jazz guitar with local musicians Jim & Ged Ryan. Tasty tapas available.

• Broadway & Beyond 2019 - Gala Concert. Rockhampton Leagues Club. 8-11pm. Tickets: $45 (all ages) at Rockhampton Leagues Club recpetion or by calling 4999 2600.

After its succesful debut in 2018, the concert returns with some of the reigon’s finest singers, dancers and musicians including Rhonda Janes, Claire Janes,, Angelo Conway, Amanda & Travis Hock, Brad Villiers, Jacob Goves. Musical theatre, cabaret, rock, pop and jazz. Friday and Saturday.

Tech/Trance night. The Dizzy Steer, Rockhampton. 6pm-12am. $10 entry. 18+ event. Anomalous Sounds. Artists include APSAJ, Blinky, Risky Biscuits, Jontu vs Pspineffex.

The Dizzy Steer, Rockhampton. 6pm-12am. $10 entry. 18+ event. Anomalous Sounds. Artists include APSAJ, Blinky, Risky Biscuits, Jontu vs Pspineffex. Beautifully BROKEN 1770. 45 East Street. 6pm. A folk rock acoustic duo who combine swampy blues, tinglng folk and country rock to elevate those music loving souls sharing a connection of a haunting chocolate rock with unique guitar sound.

SATURDAY

• ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council’s Mayoral Trophy. 9am-5pm. Rockhampton Bowls Club, 94 Victoria Parade. Tickets: $25. Pay at the event. Bowls competition to play for the Mayoral Trophy.

• Taster Classes at Full Metal. Full Metal, Rockhampton. $5 taster class where you can come and try pole. First session 10.15-10.45am. Second session 11-11.30am.

• JRT/CQ Capras Annual Race Day. 11am. Callaghan Park. Free admission or VIP option for $75 per person which inlcudes seating in the air-conditioned members area with the CQ Capras plus a two course buffet lunch and drinks package. Book your ticket today at admin@capras.com.au or 4922 5388.

Saturday afternoon paint class. 12pm. InspirexArt. 49 East St, Rockhampton. 5-15 years. All art materials provided. Book by calling 0427934841.

• Rockhampton Wolverines vs Townsville Cyclones. 5pm. Wolverines play Cyclones for their first ever home game. CQUniversity Rugby Oval. There will be food and non alcoholic drinks avialble on the day along with merchandise avilable for purchase.

IACQ Grand Diwali Celebrations. 5pm. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. The Indian Association of Central Queensland invites the public to join the festival of Deepavali, commonly known as Diwali. Dinner, cultural performances and celebrations.

• The Andy Vening Hypnosis Comedy Show. Leichardt Hotel, Rockhampton. 7pm. Show starts 8pm for 80-90 minutes. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.

• November RLT Club Night - Improv Night. Rockhampton Little Theatre. 7pm. Come along and bring your friends. Drinks on sale for $2 beer/wine and $1 soft drink/water. Free tea, coffee and biscuits.

SUNDAY

Beginner Photography Workshop. 3-6pm. $100. Purchase ticket via Facebook event. Meet at Hairhouse Warehouse, Rockhampton for a theory session which will cover all the fundamentals of exposure, then venture out with our trainer to one of many scenic spots in Rockhampton to put these teachings into practise. No photography experience necessary. Bring your whole kit including tripod if you have one.

• CQ Animal Society Cent Sale. 12.30PM. Frenchville Sports Club. CQ Animal Society is holding its first ever cent sale. Doors open at 12.30pm with a 2pm start.