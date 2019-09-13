News
What’s on: Abba and the Bee Gees hit the stage tonight
TODAY
- 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library.
- 5pm: Riverside Alive. Bordaline performing live. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Quay St.
- 5pm: Horror Movie Trivia. Victoria Tavern, Musgrave St North Rockhampton.
- 6pm: Friday the 13th Party. Funzone Rockhampton.
- 7pm: Feel Good Fridays. Park Avenue Hotel Motel. Corner Haynes and Main Sts.
- 8pm: Abba and the Bee Gees. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.
SATURDAY
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
- 9am: 2019 Tropicana. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Spencer St, Rockhampton. Cost: free.
- 9am: Rockhampton Orchid Society Inc. hosts their Orchid Expo from 9am to 4pm. Korte’s Resort, Bruce Hwy, Parkhurst. Entry is $5, children free.
- 12pm: OMFest music festival. Waru Community Gardens. Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.
- 2pm: High Tea by the Sea. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.
- 2.30pm: CQ Mudsportz Twin Track Mud Racing Event. Kabra Motorsport Park, Scrubby Creek Rd Kabra. Visit www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au for more information.
- 3.15pm: Sacred Women’s Circle. Bon’doula Healings. Newbie Rd, Yeppoon.
- 6.30pm: Riverside Alive - Moonlight Movies. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Quay St.
- 7pm: Top Gun Young Gun Bull Riding Series - round eight. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost $20.
SUNDAY
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
- 8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, plants, BRIC a Brac, books and much more Something for everyone. Free entry, plenty of parking. Inquiries 0407 178 011.
- 9am: Rockhampton Orchid Society Inc. hosts their Orchid Expo from 9am to 3pm. Korte’s Resort, Bruce Hwy Parkhurst. Entry is $5, children are free.
- 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
- 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.