Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
ABBA is coming to town in Rockhampton.
ABBA is coming to town in Rockhampton.
News

What’s on: Abba and the Bee Gees hit the stage tonight

Sean Fox
, sean.fox@capnews.com.au
13th Sep 2019 8:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY

  • 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library.
  • 5pm: Riverside Alive. Bordaline performing live. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Quay St.
  • 5pm: Horror Movie Trivia. Victoria Tavern, Musgrave St North Rockhampton.
  • 6pm: Friday the 13th Party. Funzone Rockhampton.
  • 7pm: Feel Good Fridays. Park Avenue Hotel Motel. Corner Haynes and Main Sts.
  • 8pm: Abba and the Bee Gees. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

SATURDAY

  • 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
  • 9am: 2019 Tropicana. Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Spencer St, Rockhampton. Cost: free.
  • 9am: Rockhampton Orchid Society Inc. hosts their Orchid Expo from 9am to 4pm. Korte’s Resort, Bruce Hwy, Parkhurst. Entry is $5, children free.
  • 12pm: OMFest music festival. Waru Community Gardens. Tanby Rd, Yeppoon.
  • 2pm: High Tea by the Sea. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.
  • 2.30pm: CQ Mudsportz Twin Track Mud Racing Event. Kabra Motorsport Park, Scrubby Creek Rd Kabra. Visit www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au for more information.
  • 3.15pm: Sacred Women’s Circle. Bon’doula Healings. Newbie Rd, Yeppoon.
  • 6.30pm: Riverside Alive - Moonlight Movies. Rockhampton Riverside Precinct, Quay St.
  • 7pm: Top Gun Young Gun Bull Riding Series - round eight. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost $20.

SUNDAY

  • 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
  • 8am: Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, plants, BRIC a Brac, books and much more Something for everyone. Free entry, plenty of parking. Inquiries 0407 178 011.
  • 9am: Rockhampton Orchid Society Inc. hosts their Orchid Expo from 9am to 3pm. Korte’s Resort, Bruce Hwy Parkhurst. Entry is $5, children are free.
  • 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am-1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
  • 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.
72 hours across the region getting out tmbentertainment whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    ‘Bittersweet’ without Sophie by their side

    premium_icon ‘Bittersweet’ without Sophie by their side

    News Saying her daughter’s name is a simple pleasure Hayley doesn’t experience often because she dreads how people will react.

    Indicators showing Gracemere will boom

    premium_icon Indicators showing Gracemere will boom

    News ‘You won’t see under $200,000 again for a three bedroom house particularly...

    Roast duck the hot speciality of new north side business

    premium_icon Roast duck the hot speciality of new north side business

    News All meals are cooked fresh to order and can be ordered through their custom-made...

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Fire ban enforced across CQ

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Fire ban enforced across CQ

    News UPDATE: Conditions are perfect for bushfires to ignite and spread quickly.