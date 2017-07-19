What's on across Central Queensland this weekend

MOBILE THEATRE: The decadent, 100-year old, world-famous Spiegelzelt is now set up on Rockhampton's Quay Street, ready to host an array of incredible performances which run throughout the week.

THURSDAY

12pm: Kermond 3 Gen, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

6pm: Poker night, The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: BEN, Newsroom Bar, Criterion Hotel.

6pm: Pete Murray, Great Western Hotel.

7.30pm: Spiegelseque, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

8.30pm: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

10pm: The Vaudvillians, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

FRIDAY

6pm: TJ Hollis, Stockland On The Terrace.

7pm: Steve Jay, The Queens Hotel Gladstone.

7pm: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Emmaus College, Pilbeam Theatre.

7.30pm: Dave Dow, Gracemere Hotel.

7.30pm: Spiegelseque, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

7.30pm: We Can Work It Out, Rockhampton Little Theatre, Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

7.30pm: Cinderella, Yeppoon Choral Society, Yeppoon Town Hall.

8pm: Galaxy of Stars, Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

8pm: Women Like Us by Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

8pm: The Grin, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: Not Even Steven, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: Jag N The Rollers, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Blended, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: Tim McMullen, Heritage Hotel.

9pm: Cheap Talk, The Criterion Hotel.

10pm: The Vaudvillians, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

10pm: Blinky, Strictly Business & Splinter, QBar, Yeppoon.

11pm: Boogie Nights, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

SATURDAY

2pm: Cinderella, Yeppoon Choral Society, Yeppoon Town Hall.

4.30pm: Vanessa Sanger, Everton Park Hotel.

6pm: Pink Masquerade Ball, Allenstown Hotel.

7pm: Shane Ward, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Emmaus College, Pilbeam Theatre.

7pm: Club dance, Rocky Rockers Inc, Pipe Band Hall, Rockhampton.

7pm: Whiskey Mountain Boys, Gracemere Hotel.

7.30pm: Spiegelseque, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

7.30pm: We Can Work It Out, Rockhampton Little Theatre, Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

8pm: Fun On The Run Duo, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: The Sugar Daddies, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.30pm: Karaoke, Bartletts Tavern.

8.45pm: The Grin, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Aaron Symonds, Heritage Hotel.

9pm: Christmas in July with MC Kitch & CTRL ALT DEL, Giddy Goat, The Club.

9pm: Phineas Q, The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm: Cheap Talk, The Criterion.

9pm: RnB Night with Miguel, Kalka Palms Hotel.

9.30pm: Spiegelseque, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

10pm: DJ Thump & Viper, QBar, Yeppoon.

11.30pm: Boogie Nights, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

1pm: Kim Beckman, Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: Vegas to Vancouver, Heritage Hotel.

2pm: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Emmaus College, Pilbeam Theatre.

3pm: Whiskey Mountain Boys, Gracemere Hotel.

4pm: Soloist, The Strand Hotel.

UPCOMING SHOWS

IN THE REGION:

July

29: Another bloody classic. The Gothic horror story swoops the country in a gripping, critically-acclaimed production created by shake and stir. When young Lawyer Jonathan Harker visits Castle Dracula deep within the Carpathian mountains, he's not expecting the strange hospitality he receives from his mysterious host. Leaving Jonathan for dead and his castle behind, Dracula travels to London on a quest for seduction, true love and above all - blood.

31: Little Pattie today is as energetic as she was when she took a strong hold on the Australian music scene as a bright 14-year-old school girl. From surf music to the Bandstand years, from the swing era to contemporary music, Pattie's Morning Melodies concert will take you on a musical journey.