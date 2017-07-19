25°
News

What's on across Central Queensland this weekend

19th Jul 2017 6:00 PM
MOBILE THEATRE: The decadent, 100-year old, world-famous Spiegelzelt is now set up on Rockhampton's Quay Street, ready to host an array of incredible performances which run throughout the week.
MOBILE THEATRE: The decadent, 100-year old, world-famous Spiegelzelt is now set up on Rockhampton's Quay Street, ready to host an array of incredible performances which run throughout the week. Allan Reinikka ROK130717aspiegel

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THURSDAY

12pm: Kermond 3 Gen, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

6pm: Poker night, The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

7pm: BEN, Newsroom Bar, Criterion Hotel.

6pm: Pete Murray, Great Western Hotel.

7.30pm: Spiegelseque, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

8.30pm: Kazbah Karaoke, Rocky Glen Hotel.

10pm: The Vaudvillians, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

FRIDAY

6pm: TJ Hollis, Stockland On The Terrace.

7pm: Steve Jay, The Queens Hotel Gladstone.

7pm: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Emmaus College, Pilbeam Theatre.

7.30pm: Dave Dow, Gracemere Hotel.

7.30pm: Spiegelseque, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

7.30pm: We Can Work It Out, Rockhampton Little Theatre, Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

7.30pm: Cinderella, Yeppoon Choral Society, Yeppoon Town Hall.

8pm: Galaxy of Stars, Keppel Bay Sailing Club.

8pm: Women Like Us by Mandy Nolan and Ellen Briggs, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

8pm: The Grin, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: Not Even Steven, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.45pm: Jag N The Rollers, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Blended, The Strand Hotel.

9pm: Tim McMullen, Heritage Hotel.

9pm: Cheap Talk, The Criterion Hotel.

10pm: The Vaudvillians, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

10pm: Blinky, Strictly Business & Splinter, QBar, Yeppoon.

11pm: Boogie Nights, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

SATURDAY

2pm: Cinderella, Yeppoon Choral Society, Yeppoon Town Hall.

4.30pm: Vanessa Sanger, Everton Park Hotel.

6pm: Pink Masquerade Ball, Allenstown Hotel.

7pm: Shane Ward, Rockhampton Leagues Club.

7pm: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Emmaus College, Pilbeam Theatre.

7pm: Club dance, Rocky Rockers Inc, Pipe Band Hall, Rockhampton.

7pm: Whiskey Mountain Boys, Gracemere Hotel.

7.30pm: Spiegelseque, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

7.30pm: We Can Work It Out, Rockhampton Little Theatre, Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

8pm: Fun On The Run Duo, Rocky Glen Hotel.

8.30pm: The Sugar Daddies, Frenchville Sports Club.

8.30pm: Karaoke, Bartletts Tavern.

8.45pm: The Grin, Tannum Sands Hotel.

9pm: Aaron Symonds, Heritage Hotel.

9pm: Christmas in July with MC Kitch & CTRL ALT DEL, Giddy Goat, The Club.

9pm: Phineas Q, The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

9pm: Cheap Talk, The Criterion.

9pm: RnB Night with Miguel, Kalka Palms Hotel.

9.30pm: Spiegelseque, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

10pm: DJ Thump & Viper, QBar, Yeppoon.

11.30pm: Boogie Nights, Spiegelzelt, Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

1pm: Kim Beckman, Tannum Sands Hotel.

2pm: Vegas to Vancouver, Heritage Hotel.

2pm: Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat, Emmaus College, Pilbeam Theatre.

3pm: Whiskey Mountain Boys, Gracemere Hotel.

4pm: Soloist, The Strand Hotel.

UPCOMING SHOWS

IN THE REGION:

July

29: Another bloody classic. The Gothic horror story swoops the country in a gripping, critically-acclaimed production created by shake and stir. When young Lawyer Jonathan Harker visits Castle Dracula deep within the Carpathian mountains, he's not expecting the strange hospitality he receives from his mysterious host. Leaving Jonathan for dead and his castle behind, Dracula travels to London on a quest for seduction, true love and above all - blood.

31: Little Pattie today is as energetic as she was when she took a strong hold on the Australian music scene as a bright 14-year-old school girl. From surf music to the Bandstand years, from the swing era to contemporary music, Pattie's Morning Melodies concert will take you on a musical journey.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  emmaus college great western hotel pete murray pilbeam theatre whatson

Tributes flow for young CQ man after Bruce Hwy tragedy

Tributes flow for young CQ man after Bruce Hwy tragedy

Friends share memories of Sam Dunn, who lost his life in a car crash near Ogmore on Sunday

'Infectious smile': Loved ones mourn young man fatally stabbed

Friends and family of Andrew Vesey-Brown gathered to remember his life after he was fatally stabbed on July 10.

Final farewell to 23-year-old Gladstone man.

'Bully' makes 86-year-old coast man's life a living nightmare

AT WIT'S END: Alan Waugh is having problems with a housing commission neighbour.

Nasty letters among raft of tenant's intimidating tactics, man says

Details revealed of massive new roundabout for Rocky

An aerial view of Yeppen roundabout.

$121m Rockhampton Bruce Hwy project moves forward

Local Partners

New $2M Rocky kindy the perfect solution for working parents

It's one of few full time facilities in the region, with hours from 7am to 5.30pm.

Your Chance to Win

A Holiday to Kingfisher Bay!
Learn More

Levee funding frustration as progress stalls

LEVEE DEBATE: Capricornia MP Michelle Landry and Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow are still struggling to find a way forward with the South Rockhampton flood levee.

Project doesn't look like it will happen any time soon.

Comedy duo guarantees belly laughs at Rockhampton gig

COMIC GENIUS: Ellen Briggs and Mandy Nolan will perform Women Like Us at the Rockhampton Leagues Club on Friday, July 21.

A show for every woman, and anyone who's got a woman in their life.

Local talents bring story of Cyclone Marcia to the stage

MONSOON COMING: Travis Hock, part of the team behind Monsoon a musical about Cyclone Marcia.

"It's a story that needs to be told.”

Dream come true for young dancer in Queensland Ballet debut

DREAMS COME TRUE: Kristy Larkin was one of six local performers chosen to join the Queensland Ballet's Rockhampton performance of La Fille Mal Gardée.

She is one of six who will perform with Queensland Ballet

Orange is the new black for girl power

STEP aside men, the women are taking over the world – and your TV screens.

MOVIE REVIEW: Dunkirk is a true epic

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Tom Hardy in a scene from the movie Dunkirk. Supplied by Warner Bros.

CHRISTOPHER Nolan puts you in the shoes of soldiers.

The one thing winning Ninja Warriors have in common

Michael Nass appears on Ninja Warrior. He is from Toowoomba.

Thee's one thing that unites all of Australia's Ninja Warriors

MOVIE REVIEW: Paris Can Wait

Diane Lane in a scene from the movie Paris Can Wait.

Diane Lane shines but the overindulgance leaves a bad taste.

More than 100 police to keep Splendour safe

Police sniffer dogs will be on the ground at Splendour In The Grass this year.

Counter terrorism measures in place at this year's festival

Namaste: Farewell for Bundy boy with big smile

Bundaberg-born Chris Chamberlin was remembered as a lover of all things pop culture.

"He never said anything bad about anyone ... except Donald Trump”

‘Simple’ maths quiz one in 1000 can solve

There are two different ways of solving these equations, apparently one in 1,000 people can you find them both.

Can you find two answers to this ‘simple’ maths question?

Delightful Country Home Surrounded By Acres of Peaceful Farm Land!

559 Etna Creek Road, Etna Creek 4702

House 3 1 4 $299,000

This neat and tidy 3 bedroom home at Etna Creek Road is just a short drive north of Rockhampton or even shorter trip to the Caves Convenience Store, Hotel and...

Deceased Estate! Renovations Required! Must Be Sold!

22 Stickley Street, West Rockhampton 4700

House 3 1 1 Auction

This 3 bedroom highset chamferboard home in West Rockhampton must be sold to finalise an Estate. The home does need repainting inside and out and the kitchen and...

Spectacular Living both Inside and Out!

140-144 Angela Road, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 2 $585,000

Welcome to this neatly presented home providing luxurious, spacious living. This home is located in popular Park Ridge Estate, Rockyview set back on a full fenced...

Magnificent Queenslander with the Lot

52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal 4700

House 3 2 8 Auction

Located at 52 Lion Creek Road, Wandal is this beautifully maintained Queenslander with all the renovations completed and more. Also located on the 944m2 corner...

Prestigious Family Home, Luxury Lifestyle

17 Constantia Crescent, Frenchville 4701

House 5 2 4 $749,000

This beautifully presented home is a stand out above the rest. Be amazed with the delightful finishes throughout which compliments this home stunningly. The home...

Brick Duplex Units

1 and2/257 Coker Street, Berserker 4701

Duplex 4 2 2 $279,000

If you have been looking for a Duplex that is brick and in a quiet street close to just about everything than inspections are a must. 2x 2 bedrooms with a good...

Two Storey Family Home in Frenchville

317 Bloxsom Street, Frenchville 4701

House 3 1 2 $315,000

This low maintenance brick and hardiplank home is of a popular design with two levels of living in sought after Frenchville. Features include -rumpus, laundry...

Highset Home Built-in Under With Kitchenette

17 Harriette Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 2 2 $269,000

For those in need of a granny flat you simply can't go past 17 Harriette Street. Underneath has been enclosed with a 2 sizeable storage rooms that could be used as...

Walk to major shopping, Doctors, Restaurants

7 Stawell Court, Berserker 4701

House 3 1 1 $259,000

If you have been looking for a beautiful home with-in walking distance to major shopping centres, doctors, restaurants then this home is a must for you to Inspect.

Quiet Leafy Norman Gardens Location

4 Sandalwood Street, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $399,000

Located in a quiet no through Street in Norman Gardens is this immaculate and well-presented 4 bedroom family home. A leafy environment and quality home...

Sunshine Coast shopping centre on the market

Coles-anchored centre in high-growth area listed for sale

Island resort living from just $250 a week

Couran Cove on Stradbroke Island is undergoing a makeover. Photo: Steve Holland

Resort offering permanent rentals at almost half normal rental price

Start-up business blooms in riverside outlet

Sunflower Florist opens new premises at Mooloolaba for local wares

Neighbours team up to create rural lifestyle lots

A subdivision at Parkhurst will provide large rural-style lots with the convenience of being close to town.

Planners balanced natural land features and rural-residential living