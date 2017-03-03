33°
What's on across the region this weekend

3rd Mar 2017 1:28 PM
Underground Opera is returning for it's 10th year with a string of shows, coming to Rockhampton from March 3 - 5,
Underground Opera is returning for it's 10th year with a string of shows, coming to Rockhampton from March 3 - 5,

TODAY

10.30am - 5.30pm:

Towers of Tomorrow with Lego Bricks combines architecture and design in an interactive space. Visitors are invited to create their own 'towers of tomorrow' with more than 200,000 loose Lego bricks featured in hands-on construction areas. Exhibition open to ages three years and up; all children under16 must be supervised by an adult. Rockhampton Art Gallery, Victoria Pde. Entry, $5, concessions $3. Bookings essential. Tickets available from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111.

5.30pm:

Macrame Garden Wall Hanging workshop with travelling artist Kelly from Villa Sapi, at Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals, Studio Garden 3 Drain Street, Yeppoon. Cost

$65. Contact 0439 860 022 or hello@shannonhawkes.com.au to book.

6.30pm:

Shave Rave fundraiser, a night of great music, mocktails, and 20s-themed fun, The Red Dahlia Bar, 75 East St.

7pm - 9.30pm:

All ages skate session at the Rockhampton Showgrounds, for the Rocky Skate Club. $7 entry, $2 inline hire and $1 quad hire. Snack shop open with a sausage sizzle. Cash only, no Eftpos available.

7.30pm:

Underground Opera's West End to Broadway - in the Caves will be held at Capricorn Caves. Tickets: go to ticketmaster.com.au.

TOMORROW

6am - 6pm:

CQUniversity Community Sports Centre will host an MS Swimathon. Yaamba Road, North Rockhampton. Entry $15 and up. Contact 3840 0887

swimathon@msqld.org.au.

8am - noon:

Gracemere Lions Christmas Markets, Conaghan Park, Lawrie St, Gracemere, A variety of stallholders including, home-made arts and crafts, cakes, children's clothing, toys, pottery, jewellery, jams, home grown produce and more. Sausage sizzle and more. Info and stall bookings, phone 49331165.

10am - 11am:

Dads Read aims to raise awareness of the importance and benefits of fathers and families reading with their children, particularly in their early developmental years. Join in free, Rockhampton Regional Library, Fitzroy Room, 230 Bolsover Street.

10am - 3pm:

Contemporary Outlook art exhibition by Central Queensland Contemporary Artists from Walter Reid Cultural Centre, at the Kern Arcade.

10.30am - 5.30pm:

Towers of Tomorrow with Lego bricks, Rockhampton Art Gallery, Victoria Pde. Entry, $5, concessions $3. Bookings essential.

1pm - 3pm:

Rockhampton Regional Council weekly art workshops at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens (meet at the Gardens Tearooms) every Saturday. The workshops are free, no bookings required. Recommended ages 4+.

2pm:

Yeppoon's Paint Pot Gallery is celebrating it's re-opening at 12 Anzac Pde, located in between the Lure Living and The Strand Bottle Shop, with an afternoon tea.

6.30pm:

Allsorts Open Mic Night, music, comedy and more with Rocky's new and emerging performers. The Workshop, 45 East St. All-ages show 6.30pm. 15+ show from 8.30pm.

7.30pm:

Underground Opera's West End to Broadway - in the Caves will be held at Capricorn Caves. Tickets: go to ticketmaster.com.au.

SUNDAY

7am - 9am:

The Emu Park Lions Club invites everyone to come and help clean up Emu Park and Zilzie for Clean Up Australia Day. Will be followed by a free sausage sizzle at Lions Park on Pattison Street. Call Lyn on 0431353873 or just turn up.

8am - 11am:

Capricorn Coast Landcare Group's Clean Up Australia will be held at the Landcare Rehabilitation Site, Park Street, Yeppoon (opposite Central Shopping Centre).

8am-NOON:

The Arcade Car Park Markets are being held in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton.

There will be a Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home-made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion on offer. They are held on every Sunday, featuring more than 120 stalls. For info, phone Madonna 0419848005.

8.30am:

Capricorn Animal Aid Bowls Day, North Rockhampton Bowls Club. $20 per person, teams of 4 if possible, not essential. This cost includes the game of bowls, and a plated lunch. To register your team or just yourself, please phone 4922 5285.

8.30am:

Rockhampton Finch and Parrot Social Club Inc ninth Annual Bird Sale, Schwarten Pavilion, Rockhampton Showgrounds. Entry Adults $2 Children u/13 free. Inquires Jan 0400394009.

10am - 1pm:

Contemporary Outlook art exhibition by Central Queensland Contemporary Artists from Walter Reid Cultural Centre, at the Kern Arcade.

10.30am - 5.30pm:

Towers of Tomorrow with Lego bricks, Rockhampton Art Gallery, Victoria Pde. Entry, $5, concessions $3. Bookings essential. Tickets available from the Pilbeam Theatre Box Office, phone 4927 4111.

1pm - 4pm:

Ride behind a steam engine or a diesel locomotive around the park. Family fun for all ages. Enclosed footwear is required to ride the trains. Cost $2 per ride. Contact 0409 361 955 or visit the Melsa Facebook page.

1pm - 5pm:

The Country Music Group will perform at Yeppoon Town Hall.

1.30pm - 3.30pm:

Ping Pong Open Day, Rockhampton Table Tennis Association, 157 Campbell Street, Rockhampton. Bring a friend or bring the family for a hit at open day. Rockhampton Table Tennis Association Inc. phone 4922 5380 or email rockhampton@table tennisqld.org

7pm:

The World of Musicals brings the very best of musical theatre to life. This incredible production brings the big company numbers from Les Miserables, Lion King, Sister Act, We Will Rock You, Dirty Dancing, Mamma Mia, Jersey Boys, Cabaret and Wicked and much more to the stage. Pilbeam Theatre. Adult $69.90, phone 4927 4111 to book.
