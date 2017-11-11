Menu
What's on across the Rocky region this weekend

FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day this weekend.
FAMILY FUN: Archer Park Railway Museum will hold a family fun day this weekend. Archer Park Rail Museum

TODAY:

8AM:

FREE F45 Bootcamps. Follow our Facebook and Instagram pages for updates on locations. St Ursulas College or Yeppoon Main Beach. Free event. Phone 0432 495 530.

9AM - 3PM:

The Unity Project at Bell Park, Emu Park. Join the Mill Gallery and Livingstone Shire Community Partnerships Team as they create a living art piece where everyone contributes to the overall sculpture. For more information visit www.unityproject.net/

10AM:

Drawing Days with Erin Dunne: Mixed Media at the Rockhampton Art Gallery Beatrice Hutton Room. Cost $70 ($65 Friends and $65 for students with valid student ID). Bring Sketchpad and charcoals. Visit www.rockhamptonregion.qld.gov.au for more information.

10AM:

Dads read at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Free entry. Phone 4936 8043.

1PM:

Arts in the Park at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Sandy presents 'Swing into Spring' Participants will make a Spring themed stretchy bracelet with a cute flower dangle. Visit https://rockhamptontickets.com.au/event/5257 to register for this event.

1PM:

Daniel Park/Wreck Point Community Engagement. Free event. Council would LOVE to hear your thoughts on what you might like to see included in future stages of Wreck Point and Daniel Park. Phone 4913 5000.

2PM:

CoderDojo Club at the Rockhampton Regional Library. Entry is free. Phone 4936 8043.

2PM:

Lively knitting and crochet clubs at Gracemere Library. Free entry. Phone 4936 8043.

6PM:

Living Art Exhibition launch at the FishBowl Gallery, Rockhampton. Cost is $10 per person and includes refreshments and canapes.

6PM:

Reggie the Rooster Paint Party 18+ at Art House Rockhampton. To book phone 0427 934 841.

7.30PM:

The Jimbo and Gary The Goat Comedy Show at the Glenmore Tavern. Cost $35.57. Tickets available at eventbrite.com.au.

9PM:

Breeze Superclub Twerk Competition at Zodiac Nightclub. You may just win $200 cash money. $10 entry.

TOMORROW:

7.15AM:

Walkabouts Social Golf at Rockhampton Golf Club. Registration by 7.15am for 7.30am tee-off. Cost $20 for 18 holes for members or $25 for non-members.

8AM - 12PM:

The Arcade Car Park Markets in Bolsolver Street Rockhampton. Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion.

8.30AM - 10.30AM:

Capricorn Coast Produce Swap. Breakfast and final swap for 2017. Merve Anderson Park beside Ross Creek, Yeppoon.

9AM - 3PM:

The Unity Project at Bell Park, Emu Park. Join the Mill Gallery and Livingstone Shire Community Partnerships Team as they create a living art piece where everyone contributes to the overall sculpture. For more information visit www.unityproject.net/

9AM - 1PM:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram! Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more! You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

2PM:

Sunday Sound Sessions at Rockhampton Art Gallery. Free event. Held on the 2nd Sunday of each month the vinyl lounge will pop up in the Gallery. With beverages and nibbles form the pop up bar cap your weekend off in the chilled surrounds of Rockhampton Art Gallery. Bring along your vinyl's, relax on the lounges and enjoy beverage from the pop up bar. Lovers of records and turntables will once again gather to bask in 2 hours of great music.

6PM:

Songs of the Season at Lammermoor Beach. Songs of the Season Join us for an evening of festive songs and food from around the world. Bring a plate or a cultural dish to share. Phone 4933 6171 for more information.

Topics:  getting out go what's on what's on around the region

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

