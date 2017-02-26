33°
News

What's on around Central Queensland today

Zhanae Conway-Dodd
| 26th Feb 2017 11:00 AM
NEW HEIGHTS: Physipole Studios Rockhampton's Robyn Peddlesden is excited to share her love of pole dancing with Rockhampton.
NEW HEIGHTS: Physipole Studios Rockhampton's Robyn Peddlesden is excited to share her love of pole dancing with Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK030117aphysipo

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

SUNDAY

8.30am:

SCHWARZ excavations nines will play at Brown Park today. Admission for the Nines carnival at Browne Park - $6 for adults, $2 for pensioners and children aged six to 17, kids under eight are free.

8.35am:

Frenchville Sports Club annual Six-A-Side Carnival will kick off today at, Ryan Park, Rockhampton. Entry $2.

7.30am-1pm:

Join the Bouldercombe trail horse riding club in their first trail ride back for the year. It will be to Table Mountain Bouldercombe, following a section of the Bicentennial National Trail, all flat with a few little creek crossings. It starts from their clubhouse in Bouldercombe at the sports complex grounds just past the pub on the left, coming from Rocky.

The plan is to arrive at 7.30am to be ready to ride out at 8am sharp the ride is approx 3.5 hours. Carry smoko and water on your horse to have half way, and bring Lunch and a few ales in an esky in you car to have when you return, don't forget a chair. The cost will be $5 members and $40 non members (with insurance) Please RSVP to Ken me via 0418 715 837 by 5pm Friday 24th so they don't leave without you.

7am-10am:

Calling all cycling ladies to join in the Liv Summer Vibes Road Ride. Meeting at the Giant Rockhampton store-front, Liv Ambassador Ness will lead the ladies out for a 32km mostly flat social ride along Belmont Rd rolling at an approx. 23kmh average. You can check out the Strava link here: www.strava.com/routes

/6563831

This is a no-drop social ride, suitable for most cyclists with no major hills to climb.

Upon return you'll be rewarded with coffee and breakfast courtesy of Liv Cycling Australia and Giant Rockhampton

Contact: David and Joel @ Giant Rockhampton on (07) 4921 3232 or Ness on 0429 080 778

Please note: riders need to be 15yr or older to participate.

8.30AM-4.30PM:

Kick start 2017 learning from leading industry experts at the free Central Highlands Sport and Recreation Conference at the Emerald town hall on 33 Egerton St Emerald. Phone 4991 0830 or email srcentralqld@npsr.qld.gov.au for more information.

8am-NOON:

The Arcade Car Park Markets are being held in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton.

There will be a Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home-made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion on offer. They are held on every Sunday, featuring more than 120 stalls.

For information, phone Madonna 0419848005.

9am-10am:

The Australian Academy of Tai Chi Rockhampton Branch will be practising their Tai Chi at the Botanic Gardens between the Japanese Garden and the War Memorial. Come along for your first Tai Chi experience and join in for a free lesson. Enquiries on 0437 740 278

9am-1pm:

Archer Park Rail Museum Family Fun Day. There will be face painting, Sabaya Belly Dancers, the 5th Light Horse Brigade, tram rides, sausage sizzles and lots more. People 14 years and over entry will cost $2, under 14s are free and tram rides are $2.50 for 18 months and over.

9am:

Round 1 of the CQ Off-Road Series Enduro-X, Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's Yeppoon MX Track; free entry for spectators

1pm-3pm:

PhysiPole Studios Rockhampton are celebrating their Grand Opening in their new location at 14 Cambridge St. Join the studio for free mini classes, studio tours, performances, cupcakes and more.

4PM:

The Yeppoon Food Frenzy Markets will start at 4pm at the Strand Hotel Yeppoon. $1 Entry fee with kids entering for free. The night will also include an 18+ live comedy show which starts at 7pm inside QBAR nightclub. The Food Frenzy $1 entry also pays your entry into the comedian live show.
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

How to do Eat Street the right way

EVERYTHING you need to know to get the most out of your Eat Street experience and to avoid a food coma when you’re only one stall deep.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Science Festival seriously awesome

Don't miss the World Science Festival Brisbane!

CALLING everyone who wants to see something totally cool.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Busby Marou debut at #1 on ARIA charts

Busby Marou debut at #1 on ARIA charts

The CQ band beat out artists such as Adele and Ed Sheeran to claim the title

REVEALED: The CQ pubs set to receive a face lift this year

The old Saleyards Hotel is set to become a rum distillery. Pictured are the new owners Warren and Catie Brewer with the children L-R Henry (3), and Otis (1).

If renovations are not already happening there are plans for TLC

Fay Owens: A great lady remembered

REMEMBERED: Fay Owens

Tribute for one of our amazing women

What's on around Central Queensland today

NEW HEIGHTS: Physipole Studios Rockhampton's Robyn Peddlesden is excited to share her love of pole dancing with Rockhampton.

From pole dancing to the nines carnival

Local Partners

An industry changing before Bruce's eyes

Having spent close to nine decades in Central Queensland one local man has seen the beef industry change significantly.

Feeling Lucky?

Win $1000 worth of Scratchies
Learn More

Katie happy to lend helping hand at Capras games

JOIN IN: Katie Vale finds the volunteer experience on game day at Browne Park a rewarding one and encourages others to get involved.

Capras issues call for game day volunteers

Everything you need to know about Nitro Circus's regional show

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

World famous high octane show coming to Browne Park

REVIEW: Under the Gun doco looks at right to bear arms

ARMED: A still from the 2016 documentary film Under the Gun by Stephanie Soechtig.

An in-depth look into America's gun culture.

Messing with your head

MIND BLOWN: What could be weirder than the realisation that we have another completely separate brain and nervous system than the one originating in our heads?

Fascinating connection between your gut and your brain

Un-American tale makes Lion weakest link in Oscars line-up

PSYCHOLOGY researchers find US films and actors most likely to win accolades at the Oscars.

Can rightful winner Midnight take out golden Gosling in Oscars?

Can Lion pip La La Land at the post in this year's Oscars? Sunny Pawar (pictured) helped bring a powerful film to the big screen.

WILL Aussie film Lion triumph or will popular La La Land prevail?

Wonderland star hits the big time in America

Bundy man stars on screen

Living End, Grinspoon stars hit stage for American Idiot

Chris Cheney of The Living End stars in the Australian production of Green Days musical American Idiot at Brisbane's QPAC Theatre.

TAKE a look behind the scenes of Green Day's American Idiot musical

Samuel L Jackson dismisses La La Land ahead of Oscars

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone in a scene from the movie La La Land.

Hollywood actor and Oscars voter says Denzel should win top gong

Live performance of Sci-fi classic to open Science Festival

Qld Symphony Orchestra perform live to 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Festival will host A Live Presentation of 2001: A Space Odyssey.

Former Family Matters stare accused of child abuse

Reginald VelJohnson, left, and Darius McCrary arrive at the TV Land Awards on Sunday, April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif.

Darius McCrary has been accused of child abuse

REDUCED for Immediate Sale

10/26 Birdwood Avenue, Yeppoon 4703

Unit 2 1 1 $225,000

Don’t make the mistake of not viewing this prime Pandanus Park, recently renovated unit. Positioned in the centre of town, minutes’ walk to Yeppoon Central...

Solid Brick Unit! Solid Income Earner!

1/37 Carara Drive, Kawana 4701

House 3 2 1 $249,000

Welcome to this stylish townhouse situated in Kawana. Offering fantastic central location and great layout over two levels, this high set brick unit would make a...

Great Renovator on a Large Block

72 Knight Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 2 1 1 $229,000 Neg

Just listed is this great renovator or perfect for the first home buyer. Located within walking distance to Park Avenue shops, Primary schools and Park Avenue...

Conveniently Located with Not a Thing to Do

98 Glenmore Road, Park Avenue 4701

House 3 1 2 $239,000

Conveniently located near a multitude of schools this low maintenance home is ready for you and your family to move right on in. As you walk through the door you...

Beautiful Contemporary Home On Acreage

22 To 24 Jolinda Way, Rockyview 4701

House 4 2 4 $599,000

This amazing property has a show case finish, the result is a stunning expression of family living with high ceilings, indulgent spaces enhanced by openness and...

$299,000. BEAUTIFUL, 4 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM HOME.

62 Lillypilly Avenue, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $299,000

This property is a high quality brick home with a tiled roof. Immaculate, spacious and ready to move straight into. Approximately 846m2 fenced allotment, drive in...

THESE ARE THE VIEWS FROM YOUR NEW HOME!!

28 Forbes Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 3 2 $599,000...

Commanding an incredible elevated position with breathtaking views, this outstanding home on 955m squared delivers a luxurious, superbly zoned executive family...

Queenslander with kitchenette and rumpus under

28 Nicholson Street, Allenstown 4700

House 3 2 2 $349,000

This charming Queenslander offers exactly what you would expect, tongue and groove walls, lofty high ceilings, gorgeous pine floors and character, it just feels...

5 BEDROOMS. 2 Bathrooms. 5 CAR SPACES. 3 BAY SHED.

15 Inverary Way, Rockyview 4701

House 5 2 5 $685,000

OWN YOUR CASTLE ON THE HILL. $685,000 Opulent, Extravagant, Grand, Palatial, Luxuriant. Abundance of Space. Breath Taking Unrestrictive Mountainous Views. 4552m2...

One Owner, Elevated Lowset Brick

28 Marina Avenue, Taranganba 4703

House 3 1 3 $359,000

Offered for sale for the first time since being built is this well loved and beautifully maintained brick home featuring: * 3 large bedrooms all with built in...

The trick homeowners are using to buy more properties

Chantelle Subritzky leaves her home each week for Airbnb guests.

Queenslanders are going down this path to help pay their mortgages

Stunning home blends South Pacific beauty with Orient style

Immaculate residence with two outdoor living areas

$140k damage: landlord says property trashed, contaminated

He had what he calls "the tenants from hell"

Submarine, buses and 3000 tyres removed in $100K clean up

The list of things removed from this property is beyond astonishing

Why this $1m Maroochy unit is twice as good as the rest

BIG OPPORTUNITY: Unit 10BC Trafalgar Towers, Maroochydore, is for sale for $1.08 million.

"Double unit” for sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!