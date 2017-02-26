What's on around Central Queensland today

NEW HEIGHTS: Physipole Studios Rockhampton's Robyn Peddlesden is excited to share her love of pole dancing with Rockhampton.

SUNDAY

8.30am:

SCHWARZ excavations nines will play at Brown Park today. Admission for the Nines carnival at Browne Park - $6 for adults, $2 for pensioners and children aged six to 17, kids under eight are free.

8.35am:

Frenchville Sports Club annual Six-A-Side Carnival will kick off today at, Ryan Park, Rockhampton. Entry $2.

7.30am-1pm:

Join the Bouldercombe trail horse riding club in their first trail ride back for the year. It will be to Table Mountain Bouldercombe, following a section of the Bicentennial National Trail, all flat with a few little creek crossings. It starts from their clubhouse in Bouldercombe at the sports complex grounds just past the pub on the left, coming from Rocky.

The plan is to arrive at 7.30am to be ready to ride out at 8am sharp the ride is approx 3.5 hours. Carry smoko and water on your horse to have half way, and bring Lunch and a few ales in an esky in you car to have when you return, don't forget a chair. The cost will be $5 members and $40 non members (with insurance) Please RSVP to Ken me via 0418 715 837 by 5pm Friday 24th so they don't leave without you.

7am-10am:

Calling all cycling ladies to join in the Liv Summer Vibes Road Ride. Meeting at the Giant Rockhampton store-front, Liv Ambassador Ness will lead the ladies out for a 32km mostly flat social ride along Belmont Rd rolling at an approx. 23kmh average. You can check out the Strava link here: www.strava.com/routes

/6563831

This is a no-drop social ride, suitable for most cyclists with no major hills to climb.

Upon return you'll be rewarded with coffee and breakfast courtesy of Liv Cycling Australia and Giant Rockhampton

Contact: David and Joel @ Giant Rockhampton on (07) 4921 3232 or Ness on 0429 080 778

Please note: riders need to be 15yr or older to participate.

8.30AM-4.30PM:

Kick start 2017 learning from leading industry experts at the free Central Highlands Sport and Recreation Conference at the Emerald town hall on 33 Egerton St Emerald. Phone 4991 0830 or email srcentralqld@npsr.qld.gov.au for more information.

8am-NOON:

The Arcade Car Park Markets are being held in Bolsolver St, Rockhampton.

There will be a Large variety of fresh local fruit and vegetables, organic produce, home-made cooking; craft and beautiful fashion on offer. They are held on every Sunday, featuring more than 120 stalls.

For information, phone Madonna 0419848005.

9am-10am:

The Australian Academy of Tai Chi Rockhampton Branch will be practising their Tai Chi at the Botanic Gardens between the Japanese Garden and the War Memorial. Come along for your first Tai Chi experience and join in for a free lesson. Enquiries on 0437 740 278

9am-1pm:

Archer Park Rail Museum Family Fun Day. There will be face painting, Sabaya Belly Dancers, the 5th Light Horse Brigade, tram rides, sausage sizzles and lots more. People 14 years and over entry will cost $2, under 14s are free and tram rides are $2.50 for 18 months and over.

9am:

Round 1 of the CQ Off-Road Series Enduro-X, Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's Yeppoon MX Track; free entry for spectators

1pm-3pm:

PhysiPole Studios Rockhampton are celebrating their Grand Opening in their new location at 14 Cambridge St. Join the studio for free mini classes, studio tours, performances, cupcakes and more.

4PM:

The Yeppoon Food Frenzy Markets will start at 4pm at the Strand Hotel Yeppoon. $1 Entry fee with kids entering for free. The night will also include an 18+ live comedy show which starts at 7pm inside QBAR nightclub. The Food Frenzy $1 entry also pays your entry into the comedian live show.