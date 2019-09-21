What’s on around CQ this school holidays

Aria Savage (5) finds relief from the hot weather at the Keppel Kraken water park on Yeppoon Main Beach foreshore.

SCHOOL holidays have started and if you are running low on ideas, we’ve got it covered.

There is plenty to do in Central Queensland, and most of it won’t hurt the hip pocket.

Have a look at our list of places you can go and activities you can do with the kids to get them out of the house for a few hours, or the whole day.

1. Yeppoon Lagoon: Set right on the beach, the lagoon is a perfect place to spend the day. With plenty of grassed space as well as the lagoon and a splash pool for the little ones, kids of all ages will be entertained for hours.

2. Keppel Kraken: Perfect for the younger kids, the Keppel Kraken is right in the heart of Yeppoon’s beachfront.

Chloe White, 4, and Haley White, 5 at the opening of the Keppel Kraken in Yeppoon.Rachael Conaghan/ The Morning Bulletin

3. Capricorn Coast beaches: it may seem obvious, but a day at the beach is a great way to spend a day with the family. Go swimming, paddleboarding, take a picnic, pump for yabbies, beach cricket — the list goes on.

4. Botanic Gardens and Rockhampton Zoo: Another great place to take the family for the day, start out at the zoo (be sure to check on little Capri) and finish with a play in the park and a picnic.

5. Kershaw Gardens: Take the dog, take a picnic, play in the water or in the best playpark this side of the black stump.

6. Mt Morgan No 7. Dam: Pack the car for a day at the Mount Morgan Dam — take some floaties or a kayak.

7. Mt Archer National Park: The new playground and walkway is a great way to get the family out and about for a few hours.

Jo Mc sent in this photo of their son and grandson at the new park at Mt Archer.

8. Libraries: The council puts on holiday activities for the younger kids. See website for details.

9. Stockland Rockhampton and Yeppoon Central: Free holiday activities to keep the younger kids entertained

10. Keppel Islands: Make your way to The Keppels for a fun day out. Go snorkelling, go on a hike, or just chill out on the beach. It’s paradise on your doorstep.

Go snorkelling off Great Keppel Island.

11. Koorana Crocodile Farm: If you want to take the kids on an adventure, here you can get can all get up close and personal with 4000 crocs.

12. Cooberrie Park Wildlife Sanctuary: If crocs aren’t your thing, go along to Cooberrie Park and pat some kangaroos or koalas or even play with a monkey. The park has a swimming pool, paddling pool and bbq.

13. Blackdown Tablelands National Park: A trip to Blackdown Tablelands needs a full day or why not camp. It’s three hours drive from Rockhampton and you’ll want more than a few hours to exlpore the waterholes, waterfalls, walking tracks and spectacular views.