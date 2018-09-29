Whats On
What's on around CQ this weekend?
TODAY
4pm:Rockhampton Speedway. Rockhampton Showgrounds. The 2018/2019 season starts Saturday, September 29 with the Ford Street Mechanical Streeties 1000. Other classes racing are super sedans, super stockers, AMCA's, Junior Sedans and Production Sedans.
5pm:River Cruises CQ. Riverside Jetty, Cnr William and Quay Sts, Rockhampton. Cruise the Fitzroy River in style on Fitzroy 1 a 30ft custom built pontoon boat, nibbles and drinks are provided while you enjoy the beautiful Rockhampton CBD with a guided skipper providing a commentary of the area as the sun sets.
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmer's Markets. Yeppoon Showgrounds.
8am:Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel car park. The last Saturday of every month.
6pm:The Sunstate Amateur Boxing League Inc. Fights kick off from 6.30pm. Tickets available on the door. Adults $20, school students $10, aged and disability pensioners $10, families $50 (two adults and two children). Two night tickets available at discounted prices. Cash only. Canteen and bar operating. Fighters from all over Queensland.
9pm:RELIC Rocks the long weekend. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.
TOMORROW
5.30am:Yeppoon Running Festival. Yeppoon Foreshore. Free for public to attend. 21.5km half marathon, 10km and 5km runs as well as a 1.6km Family Fun Run.
8am:Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Central Queensland's largest range of local fruit and vegetables, organic certified sustainable produce, preserves, meats, free range eggs, craft, bric a brac, wooden handmade products, homemade bakes and cakes, kids' clothing, kids' rides, dog treats and dog coats. A great morning out.
4pm:Sunday Session. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.
5pm:Strut Your Mutt - Monthly Dog Walk. Rigarlsford Park, 205 Elphinstone St, Koongal, North Rockhampton. Cost $2 per dog (except for HOWLoween in October - see Facebook for more details).