What's on around CQ this weekend?

RAISE YOUR GLASS: The CQ Beer and BBQ Festival will take place from noon today at the Rocky Sports Club.

TODAY

6am:

Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

7am:

Rockhampton Zoo. Raising funds for Australian Animal Care and Education's Safe Haven Project which goes towards supporting wombat rescues, rehabilitation and research. There will be a sausage sizzle, zoo animal photo sales from the Wild Lens, wombat-themed arts and craft stall, raffles and prizes.

8am:

Bauhinia House, 235-239 Berserker St - Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $2, children free.

8am:

Beach end of Queen St in the Strand Hotel car park, Yeppoon. Local handmade & small business stalls with children's, men's & ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homeware, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets & so much more.

10am:

Rockhampton Zoo. Free event.

NOON:

Rocky Sports Club, 1 Lion Creek Rd, Wandal, Rockhampton. Cost: $10 online, $15 at the gate. A community celebration with the chance to sample over 35 craft beers, learn where and how they are brewed and match them with a range of fabulous foods. Contact Jack Hughes on 0418792157 for more information.

Noon:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Session: Indi Distribution. Followed by Session: The Actors from 1pm and Filmmaker Support: Screen QLD from 2pm. CAPS Junior from 3pm, B.OLD Short Films (3pm), CAPS Open 4pm, CAPS World 4.30pm and award ceremony from 6pm. Cost $22 - adults, $11 - students, concessions, children & pensioners.

Noon:

Rockhampton PCYC, Bridge St.

2.30pm:

Entry $5. Browne Park, Rockhampton.

4pm:

Cost: Adults $25. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Contact Rockhampton Saloon Car club on 0412438807 for more information.

5pm:

Upper Ulam Rd, Bajool. Community event for children, families and friends. Santa will be in attendance, along with children's craft competition, dinner from 6pm, multi-draw raffles, licensed bar and music. It's a free event.

6.30pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre, 203 East St, Rockhampton. Cost: Adult $24, member/pension/student $20, child $14.

TOMORROW

8am:

Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd, Parkhurst. There's a huge variety of stalls, farm animals for the children and rides for all ages. Enclosed shoes must be worn on the rides. Cost $2 per person, under 14 years free.

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

8am:

If you want to get the children off the Playstation and out of the house, come and give archery a try. We have the equipment for beginners to use. Every Sunday morning from 8. Turn left at Access 4 on Yeppoon Rd.

9.30am:

Sandhills Community Sports and Social Club Inc.at 9.30am at Mabel Edmund Park, Keppel Sands. All members are invited to attend for the business of AGM minutes, election of office-bearers & annual financial statement.

1pm:

The Cawarral Community Hall. Admission is only $5 which entitles you to endless cuppa, cake and a lucky door ticket. We also have A multi-draw raffle, money board & BBQ cooked for 4pm. For more information please phone Del on 49354866 or Dave on 49344418.

4pm:

The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

5pm:

Kershaw Gardens - meet at the Windmill, Moore's Creel Rd, North Rockhampton. Cost: $2 per dog. Join us for our monthly dog walks to socialise with other pet owners and provide your pet with enrichment by meeting other dogs in a fun environment. Entry is a $2 donation per dog with all money going towards helping People 4 Pets Inc. to provide support to pet owners in crisis.