What's on around CQ this weekend?

SPREADING CHEER: Performers and audience members gear up for Carols by Candlelight which will be held at the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds from 7pm today.

TODAY

6am:

Farmers' Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

10am:

Gracemere Community Hall.Due to the rain forecast this weekend, the A Day To Say Thank You event has been moved from Cedric Archer Park to the Gracemere Community Hall on Barry Street.

There will be plenty of food, face painting, a balloon artist and more, so come along from 10am today.

To thank the heroes who fought the recent fires, a free community event has been organised by Rockhampton Regional Council in partnership with the CQ Classic Car community.

12.30pm:

Beaches Bistro, 34 Vin E Jones Memorial Drive, Yeppoon.

2pm:

Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals. 60 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

3pm:

Sea Haven Yeppoon, Carige Blvd Taroomball (Yeppoon).

5pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

Golden Nugget Hotel, Mount Morgan.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel Rockhampton. Cost $10.

7pm:

Change of venue due to forecast bad weather: The Mayor's Carols By Candlelight outdoor concert, due to be held at the Music Bowl this Saturday has been relocated to the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Gates open 5pm with food and market stalls, concert starting at

7pm. Parking access is at Gate 8 (corner New Exhibition Road and Lion Creek Rd).

Pedestrian access is at Gate 2 (Exhibition Rd). Entry by donation to this year's charity, Legacy.

9pm:

Live at the Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.

9pm:

Rockhampton Art Gallery.

TOMORROW

8am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. A variety of stalls, local fresh fruit and vegies, and good range of organic fruit and exotic fruits, locally made cakes and biscuits, chutneys and preserves, jewellery, bric-a-brac, ladies and children's fashions, collectable coins and notes, plants, timber craft plus more.

8am:

Glenmore Homestead. 48 Belmont Rd, Rockhampton.

9am:

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

11am:

Leinster Place, 3 Pearce St Park Ave. For more information, contact 4924 7424.

11am:

Stockland Rockhampton.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.

2pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.

3pm:

Bell Park, Emu Park.Followed by Christmas Carols in the Park (6pm to 8pm). Live music, gifts, hot food, coffee, art and craft, fruit and vegies, rides, books, plants and much more.

Free entry, plenty of parking.

Bookings 0407 178 011.

4pm:

Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.

6.30pm:

Rockhampton Baptist, 650 Norman Rd Rockhampton.

7pm:

UPCOMING

Tuesday, December 18:

7 local races

Free admission

Gates open at 10.30am

Free face painting

Free pony rides and petting zoo

Free create a Christmas cupcake

Free Christmas arts and crafts in the grandstand At Callaghan Park

Kids Day at the Races. Rockhampton Jockey Club.

The two highlights of the day are the Great Keppel Island Hideaway Kids Fashions on the Field and the Patlaw Securities 100M Sprint - winners of each category of fashions to win a night's accommodation for the whole at Great Keppel Island Hideaway with transfers to and from.

Categories

Tiny Tots - 0-6 years boy and girl

Junior- 7-12 years boy and girl

Teen - 13-17 years boy and girl

Best Dressed Family

Registrations 10.30am - 12.30 - undercover area in front of RJC office area

Winners will be announced from 1pm.