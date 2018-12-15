What's on around CQ this weekend?
TODAY
6am:Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmers' Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.
10am:A Day to Say Thank You. Gracemere Community Hall. CANCELLED. Due to the rain forecast this weekend, the A Day To Say Thank You event has been moved from Cedric Archer Park to the Gracemere Community Hall on Barry Street.
There will be plenty of food, face painting, a balloon artist and more, so come along from 10am today.
To thank the heroes who fought the recent fires, a free community event has been organised by Rockhampton Regional Council in partnership with the CQ Classic Car community.
12.30pm:Fish and Chips with Pauline Hanson in Yeppoon. Beaches Bistro, 34 Vin E Jones Memorial Drive, Yeppoon.
2pm:Christmas Wreath Workshop. Shannon Hawkes Artisan Florals. 60 Normanby St, Yeppoon.
3pm:Christmas Street Party 2018. Sea Haven Yeppoon, Carige Blvd Taroomball (Yeppoon).
5pm:Mark Porter live at The Clubhouse. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
6.30pm:Client Christmas Party (Trivia Night). Golden Nugget Hotel, Mount Morgan.
7pm:Bad Boy Mowdown Bull Riding Series. Great Western Hotel Rockhampton. Cost $10.
7pm:Carols by Candlelight - Robert Schwarten Pavilion. Change of venue due to forecast bad weather: The Mayor's Carols By Candlelight outdoor concert, due to be held at the Music Bowl this Saturday has been relocated to the Robert Schwarten Pavilion at the Rockhampton Showgrounds.
Gates open 5pm with food and market stalls, concert starting at
7pm. Parking access is at Gate 8 (corner New Exhibition Road and Lion Creek Rd).
Pedestrian access is at Gate 2 (Exhibition Rd). Entry by donation to this year's charity, Legacy.
9pm:Rosewood. Live at the Criterion Hotel, Rockhampton.
9pm:Laser Beak Man Family Fun Day. Rockhampton Art Gallery.
TOMORROW
8am:Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. A variety of stalls, local fresh fruit and vegies, and good range of organic fruit and exotic fruits, locally made cakes and biscuits, chutneys and preserves, jewellery, bric-a-brac, ladies and children's fashions, collectable coins and notes, plants, timber craft plus more.
8am:Big Bush Breakfast. Glenmore Homestead. 48 Belmont Rd, Rockhampton.
9am:Archer Park Rail Museum. The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.
Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more.
You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
11am:Azar House Christmas Party. Leinster Place, 3 Pearce St Park Ave. For more information, contact 4924 7424.
11am:School Holiday Entertainment. Stockland Rockhampton.
1pm:December - Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina.
2pm:Krackers Christmas Festival. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
3pm:Lions Twilight Markets. Bell Park, Emu Park. CANCELLED. Followed by Christmas Carols in the Park (6pm to 8pm). Live music, gifts, hot food, coffee, art and craft, fruit and vegies, rides, books, plants and much more.
Free entry, plenty of parking.
Bookings 0407 178 011.
4pm:Summer Sundays: Louise James FX. Beach Club Cafe. Anzac Parade, Yeppoon.
6.30pm:Carols on the Lawn. Rockhampton Baptist, 650 Norman Rd Rockhampton.
7pm:Bad Boy Mowdown Bull Riding Series. Great Western Hotel Rockhampton. Cost $10.
UPCOMING
Tuesday, December 18:Kids Day at the Races. Rockhampton Jockey Club.
- 7 local races
- Free admission
- Gates open at 10.30am
- Free face painting
- Free pony rides and petting zoo
- Free create a Christmas cupcake
- Free Christmas arts and crafts in the grandstand At Callaghan Park
The two highlights of the day are the Great Keppel Island Hideaway Kids Fashions on the Field and the Patlaw Securities 100M Sprint - winners of each category of fashions to win a night's accommodation for the whole at Great Keppel Island Hideaway with transfers to and from.
Categories
Tiny Tots - 0-6 years boy and girl
Junior- 7-12 years boy and girl
Teen - 13-17 years boy and girl
Best Dressed Family
Registrations 10.30am - 12.30 - undercover area in front of RJC office area
Winners will be announced from 1pm.