What's on around Rocky this weekend

TALENTED: Angelo Conway will be performing with his new band, Indigo Electric, at this year's River Festival.

TODAY

7am

. RADMX Events. Over 40 obstacles, more mud, more fun. Non-competitive event combining fun, fitness and getting very dirty over 5km course. Visit www.obstaclehell.com

8am

. Mount Morgan Range (Burnett Highway). Also held 7am Sunday.

8.30am

. Round three of the Comeup Xtreme Winch Challenge Series. Seeonee Park, Rockhampton. Also held 8.30am Sunday.

9am

. Round 1 of the VidaFit Super Series, VidaFit Rockhampton.

10am

. 10am Saturday and Sunday. CQ Mudsportz Queensland Twin Track Titles, Scrubby Creek Rd, Kabra.

2pm

. Rockhampton River Festival two-hour cross-country, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, Rockhampton. Also held 10am Sunday.

6pm

. Hosted by Jodie Van De Wetering and Rockhampton River Festival. Free event. Until 7pm. At 77 East St, Rockhampton.

8pm

. Until 9pm. Hosted by Jodie Van De Wetering, Thomas Sayers Comedy and Rockhampton River Festival. Free event. At 77 East St, Rockhampton. Thomas and Jodie are stand-up comedians who have been performing locally for years.

9pm

. Hosted by River Cruised CQ and Rockhampton River Festival. Tickets $15-20. River Cruises CQ, Norbridge Park, Rockhampton.

7pm

. Rocky Skate Club. Exhibition Pavilion, Gate 6 Rockhampton Showgrounds, Lion Creek Rd. All ages session from 7pm-9.30pm. Car park will be open from around 6.15pm and entry will begin at 6.45pm. Maximum cut off at 180 skaters.

SUNDAY

7am

. Bolsover Street, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce which includes organic and spray-free produce, second-hand items and two mobile butchers with great products for fantastic value.

8am

. Merv Anderson Park, Ross Creek, Yeppoon.

9am

. Denison Street. Open from 9am-1pm. Bring the family down to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, ride the Purrey Steam Tram, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and more. Morning tea is available in the Refreshment Room.

9am

. Raising funds for Mariah Sleeman in her mission to attend NASA Space School. $40 per person which includes a BBQ lunch. Three-ball ambrose - 18 holes. A multi-draw raffle will run. Call 4939 6804 to register.

9.30am

. Followed by a doggy fashion parade. Registrations open 9.30-10am. Register at the People 4 Pets Inc info desk in Country Lane. $5 donation per dog which goes towards helping pet owners in crisis.

10am

. Riverston Tea Rooms. QENDO's face to face support group for anyone affected by endometriosis.

MONDAY

9.30am

. $10 per session, $8 for Friends of the Gallery. At Rockhampton Art Gallery. Art materials and tea or coffee supplied. Under 3s with parent, grandparent or guardian.

3pm

. Hosted by Headspace Rockhampton. At Snap Fitness, 115 Alma St, Rockhampton. Free.

6pm

. Northside Library, 154 Berserker St, Rockhampton. Until 8pm. Prizes for the Best Dressed. Register as a team of six or join a table on the night. Seats book out quickly. Book your seat by calling 4936 8043 or email libraries@rrc.qld.gov.au. Free event.