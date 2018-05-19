What's on around the grounds this weekend
Golf
7am Saturday: Lunar Mining Emerald Golf Club Pro-Am, Emerald Golf Club
Rowing
8am-1pm Saturday: Rockhampton Schools novice and sprint regatta, Fitzroy River
Hockey
8.30am Saturday and 8am Sunday: 2018 Central Queensland Zone Championships, Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
Karting
10.45am Saturday and 7am Sunday: Round 2 of the CQ Karting Series, Gladstone Kart Club
Netball
10.30am Saturday and 7am Sunday: Rockhampton Netball Association's 35th annual Sullivan's Carnival, Jardine Park
Rockhampton Softball
Games at Kele Park, Rockhampton
12.30pm Saturday: A women, Outlaws Blue v Magpies Maniacs
4.30pm Saturday: A men, Bluebirds Blockheads v Frenchville Bushrangers
6.30pm Saturday: A women, Outlaws Blue v Bluebirds Bombers
Mountain biking
2pm Saturday: Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club 10th anniversary Six-Hour, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve
CQ Hockey League
Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
7pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers
Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone
1.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Wanderers
2.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks
4.30pm Saturday: A1 men, Meteors v Park Avenue Brothers
5.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Park Avenue Brothers
7.10pm Saturday: A1 men, Sparks v Southern Suburbs
AFL Capricornia
Men
3.30pm Saturday: Gladstone v BITS, Clinton Park
3.30pm Saturday: Panthers v Yeppoon, Rockhampton Cricket Ground
5.30pm Saturday: Glenmore v Brothers, Stenlake Park
Women
2.15pm Saturday: Gladstone v BITS, Clinton Park
2.15pm Saturday: Panthers v Yeppoon, Rockhampton Cricket Ground
4.15pm Saturday: Glenmore v Brothers, Stenlake Park
Rugby Capricornia
3pm Saturday: Gladstone v Dawson Valley, Marley Brown Oval
4pm Saturday: Frenchville v Cap Coast, Ryan Park
Rockhampton Rugby League
Men
6pm Saturday: Fitzroy-Gracemere v Rockhampton Brothers, Browne Park
6pm Saturday: Emu Park v Biloela, Hartley Street Sporting Complex
6pm Saturday: Gladstone Brothers v Tannum, Marley Brown Oval
7pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Woorabinda, Webb Oval
3pm Sunday: Valleys v Norths, Valleys
Women
1pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Woorabinda, Webb Oval
1.30pm Saturday: Emu Park v Calliope, Hartley Street Sport Complex
1.30pm Saturday: Wallabys v Tannum, Marley Brown Oval
10.30am Sunday: Valleys v Norths, Valleys
Rodeo
5.30pm Saturday: Callide Valley Show Rodeo, Biloela Showgrounds
7pm Saturday: Round 4 of the Top Guns series, Great Western Hotel
CQ Premier League
7pm Saturday: Southside United v Frenchville, Jardine Park
7pm Saturday: Central v Clinton, Sun Valley Oval
7pm Saturday: Bluebirds v Nerimbera, Webber Park
Triathlon
6.45am Sunday: Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon season finale, Emu Park Main Beach
Rugby union
10am Sunday: Central Queensland School 7s, Emmaus College, Rockhampton