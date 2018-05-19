Menu
The Fitzroy Frogs will hold their final event of the season this weekend.
What's on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
19th May 2018 6:30 AM

Golf

7am Saturday: Lunar Mining Emerald Golf Club Pro-Am, Emerald Golf Club

Rowing

8am-1pm Saturday: Rockhampton Schools novice and sprint regatta, Fitzroy River

Hockey

8.30am Saturday and 8am Sunday: 2018 Central Queensland Zone Championships, Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

Karting

10.45am Saturday and 7am Sunday: Round 2 of the CQ Karting Series, Gladstone Kart Club

Netball

10.30am Saturday and 7am Sunday: Rockhampton Netball Association's 35th annual Sullivan's Carnival, Jardine Park

Rockhampton Softball

Games at Kele Park, Rockhampton

12.30pm Saturday: A women, Outlaws Blue v Magpies Maniacs

4.30pm Saturday: A men, Bluebirds Blockheads v Frenchville Bushrangers

6.30pm Saturday: A women, Outlaws Blue v Bluebirds Bombers

Mountain biking

2pm Saturday: Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club 10th anniversary Six-Hour, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve

CQ Hockey League

Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

7pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone

1.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Wanderers

2.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks

4.30pm Saturday: A1 men, Meteors v Park Avenue Brothers

5.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Park Avenue Brothers

7.10pm Saturday: A1 men, Sparks v Southern Suburbs

AFL Capricornia

Men

3.30pm Saturday: Gladstone v BITS, Clinton Park

3.30pm Saturday: Panthers v Yeppoon, Rockhampton Cricket Ground

5.30pm Saturday: Glenmore v Brothers, Stenlake Park

Women

2.15pm Saturday: Gladstone v BITS, Clinton Park

2.15pm Saturday: Panthers v Yeppoon, Rockhampton Cricket Ground

4.15pm Saturday: Glenmore v Brothers, Stenlake Park

Rugby Capricornia

3pm Saturday: Gladstone v Dawson Valley, Marley Brown Oval

4pm Saturday: Frenchville v Cap Coast, Ryan Park

Rockhampton Rugby League

Men

6pm Saturday: Fitzroy-Gracemere v Rockhampton Brothers, Browne Park

6pm Saturday: Emu Park v Biloela, Hartley Street Sporting Complex

6pm Saturday: Gladstone Brothers v Tannum, Marley Brown Oval

7pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Woorabinda, Webb Oval

3pm Sunday: Valleys v Norths, Valleys

Women

1pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Woorabinda, Webb Oval

1.30pm Saturday: Emu Park v Calliope, Hartley Street Sport Complex

1.30pm Saturday: Wallabys v Tannum, Marley Brown Oval

10.30am Sunday: Valleys v Norths, Valleys

Rodeo

5.30pm Saturday: Callide Valley Show Rodeo, Biloela Showgrounds

7pm Saturday: Round 4 of the Top Guns series, Great Western Hotel

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Southside United v Frenchville, Jardine Park

7pm Saturday: Central v Clinton, Sun Valley Oval

7pm Saturday: Bluebirds v Nerimbera, Webber Park

Triathlon

6.45am Sunday: Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon season finale, Emu Park Main Beach

Rugby union

10am Sunday: Central Queensland School 7s, Emmaus College, Rockhampton

