What's on around the grounds this weekend
Rocky and District Junior Rugby League
Grand finals to be played on Saturday at Browne Park, Rockhampton
9am: Under-13, Cap Coast Brothers v Brothers Blue
10.30am: Under-14, Brothers Blue v Norths
Noon: Under-15, Yeppoon v Brothers Blue
1.30pm: Under-16, Norths v Brothers Blue
3.30pm: Under-18, Cap Coast Brothers v Emu Park
Rockhampton Softball
Games at Kele Park, Rockhampton
12.30pm Saturday: A men, Frenchville Bushrangers v Stallions A
2.30pm Saturday: A women, Outlaws Blue v Magpies Maniacs
4.30pm: A men, Bluebirds Blockheads v Stallions A
6.30pm: A women, Outlaws Blue v Bluebirds Bombers
AFL Capricornia
Men
1.45pm Saturday: Brothers v Glenmore, Kele Park
2.15pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Panthers, Swan Park
5.30pm Saturday: BITS v Gladstone, Boyne Island Oval
Women
3.15pm Saturday: BITS v Gladstone, Boyne Island Oval
4.15pm Saturday: Brothers v Glenmore, Kele Park
5pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Panthers, Swan Park
CQ Hockey League
Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
3.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Frenchville Rovers
5.15pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Meteors
6.40pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs
8.05pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs
Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone
4.30pm Saturday: A1 men, Sparks v Park Avenue Brothers
5.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Sparks
Rugby Capricornia
4pm Saturday: Biloela v Capricorn Coast, Biloela Rugby Field
4pm Saturday: Gladstone v Brothers, Marley Brown Oval
Rockhampton Rugby League
Men
6pm Saturday: Emu Park v Valleys, Hartley Street Sporting Complex
7pm Saturday: Biloela v Rockhampton Brothers, Biloela
7pm Saturday: Gladstone Brothers v Norths, Marley Brown Oval
3pm Saturday: Tannum v Woorabinda, Dennis Park, Tannum
3pm Sunday: Yeppoon v Fitzroy/Gracemere, Webb Oval
Women
1pm Saturday: Wallabys v Rockhampton Brothers, Marley Brown Oval
1.30pm Saturday: Emu Park v Valleys, Hartley Street Sporting Complex
2.30pm Saturday: Calliope v Norths, Marley Brown Oval
10.30am Sunday: Tannum v Woorabinda, Dennis Park, Tannum
CQ Premier League
7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Clinton, Apex Park
7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Frenchville, Pilbeam Park
7pm Saturday: Central v Bluebirds, Sun Valley
Oval
Swimming
8am Sunday: Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club Winter Solstice ocean swim, aquathlon and coaching and tips session, Main Beach, Emu Park
Motocross
9am Saturday: Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club club day, Coastal Park MX Track, Yeppoon
Horse racing
10.30am Sunday: JRT/CQ Capras Tattersalls Cup Race Day, Callaghan Park Racecourse