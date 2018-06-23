Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Jnr League - Brothers player Mitch Leadlamont in the Junior Rugby League U16 semi final game against Yeppoon.
Jnr League - Brothers player Mitch Leadlamont in the Junior Rugby League U16 semi final game against Yeppoon. Chris Ison ROK160618cjnrleague1
Sport

What's on around the grounds this weekend

23rd Jun 2018 7:30 AM

Rocky and District Junior Rugby League

Grand finals to be played on Saturday at Browne Park, Rockhampton

9am: Under-13, Cap Coast Brothers v Brothers Blue

10.30am: Under-14, Brothers Blue v Norths

Noon: Under-15, Yeppoon v Brothers Blue

1.30pm: Under-16, Norths v Brothers Blue

3.30pm: Under-18, Cap Coast Brothers v Emu Park

Rockhampton Softball

Games at Kele Park, Rockhampton

12.30pm Saturday: A men, Frenchville Bushrangers v Stallions A

2.30pm Saturday: A women, Outlaws Blue v Magpies Maniacs

4.30pm: A men, Bluebirds Blockheads v Stallions A

6.30pm: A women, Outlaws Blue v Bluebirds Bombers

AFL Capricornia

Men

1.45pm Saturday: Brothers v Glenmore, Kele Park

2.15pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Panthers, Swan Park

5.30pm Saturday: BITS v Gladstone, Boyne Island Oval

Women

3.15pm Saturday: BITS v Gladstone, Boyne Island Oval

4.15pm Saturday: Brothers v Glenmore, Kele Park

5pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Panthers, Swan Park

CQ Hockey League

Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

3.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Frenchville Rovers

5.15pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Meteors

6.40pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs

8.05pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs

Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone

4.30pm Saturday: A1 men, Sparks v Park Avenue Brothers

5.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Sparks

Rugby Capricornia

4pm Saturday: Biloela v Capricorn Coast, Biloela Rugby Field

4pm Saturday: Gladstone v Brothers, Marley Brown Oval

Rockhampton Rugby League

Men

6pm Saturday: Emu Park v Valleys, Hartley Street Sporting Complex

7pm Saturday: Biloela v Rockhampton Brothers, Biloela

7pm Saturday: Gladstone Brothers v Norths, Marley Brown Oval

3pm Saturday: Tannum v Woorabinda, Dennis Park, Tannum

3pm Sunday: Yeppoon v Fitzroy/Gracemere, Webb Oval

Women

1pm Saturday: Wallabys v Rockhampton Brothers, Marley Brown Oval

1.30pm Saturday: Emu Park v Valleys, Hartley Street Sporting Complex

2.30pm Saturday: Calliope v Norths, Marley Brown Oval

10.30am Sunday: Tannum v Woorabinda, Dennis Park, Tannum

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Clinton, Apex Park

7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Frenchville, Pilbeam Park

7pm Saturday: Central v Bluebirds, Sun Valley

Oval

Swimming

8am Sunday: Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club Winter Solstice ocean swim, aquathlon and coaching and tips session, Main Beach, Emu Park

Motocross

9am Saturday: Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club club day, Coastal Park MX Track, Yeppoon

Horse racing

10.30am Sunday: JRT/CQ Capras Tattersalls Cup Race Day, Callaghan Park Racecourse

afl capricornia cq premier league rockhampton rugby league rugby capricornia
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Up to 50mm rain forecast for CQ

    Up to 50mm rain forecast for CQ

    News PROMISING widespread falls across region with cool change

    REVEALED: Rocky Show attendance figures 'fairly good'

    premium_icon REVEALED: Rocky Show attendance figures 'fairly good'

    News Crowd down but talks to unite with Showmen's Guild for 2019 underway

    The weak link that grounded Rocky's bid for Qantas academy?

    premium_icon The weak link that grounded Rocky's bid for Qantas academy?

    News City put in strong bid but there was a question mark on one element

    • 23rd Jun 2018 6:31 AM
    UPDATE: QANTAS releases shortlist for pilot training school

    UPDATE: QANTAS releases shortlist for pilot training school

    News Mayor Strelow responds to the Qantas decision to bypass Rocky's bid

    • 23rd Jun 2018 7:38 AM
    • 2 Shilo

    Local Partners