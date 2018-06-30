What's on around the grounds this weekend
Motocross
9am Saturday and Sunday: Round 6 of the MPE Suspension Central Queensland Motocross Titles, Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club, Yeppoon Rd, Yeppoon.
47th Battalion
9am Saturday and Sunday: QRL Central inaugural under-18 and under-20 47th Battalion rugby league carnival, Briffney Creek Fields, Gladstone.
Rocky Softball
Games to be played at Kele Park, Rockhampton
12.30pm Saturday: A women, Magpies Maniacs v Outlaws Blue
2.30pm Saturday: A women, Magpies Maniacs v Bluebirds Bombers
6.30pm Saturday: A men, Bluebirds Blockheads v Frenchville Bushrangers.
AFL Capricornia
Men
3pm Saturday: Brothers v BITS, Kele Park
3.30pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Glenmore, Swan Park
5.30pm Saturday: Panthers v Gladstone, Rockhampton Cricket Ground.
Women
Noon Saturday: Brothers v BITS, Kele Park
5.15pm Saturday: Panthers v Gladstone, Rockhampton Cricket Ground.
5pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Glenmore, Swan Park.
Rugby Capricornia
No fixtures this weekend.
Rockhampton Rugby League
All teams have a bye due to the under-18 and under-20 47th Battalion in Gladstone
CQ Hockey League
Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
3.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Wanderers
5.15pm Saturday: A1 men, Southern Suburbs v Meteors
6.40pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Park Avenue Brothers
8.05pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Park Avenue Brothers
Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone
4.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks
5.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Sparks
Intrust Super Cup
6pm Saturday: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters, Browne Park
4pm Saturday: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters, Browne Park
QBL
6pm Saturday: Gladstone Port City Power v Rockhampton Cyclones, Kev Broome Stadium
8pm Saturday: Gladstone Port City Power v Rockhampton Rockets, Kev Broome Stadium
CQ Premier League
7pm Saturday: Southside United v Clinton, Jardine Park
7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Capricorn Coast, Pilbeam Park
7pm Saturday: Frenchville v Bluebirds, Ryan Park
Squash
8.30am Sunday: Queensland Junior Squash Championships, at the Scottvale Park Squash Centre