There will be two days of action-packed racing at the Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club's Yeppoon track this weekend.
Sport

What's on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
by
30th Jun 2018 7:00 AM

Motocross

9am Saturday and Sunday: Round 6 of the MPE Suspension Central Queensland Motocross Titles, Keppel Coast Dirt Bike Club, Yeppoon Rd, Yeppoon.

47th Battalion

9am Saturday and Sunday: QRL Central inaugural under-18 and under-20 47th Battalion rugby league carnival, Briffney Creek Fields, Gladstone.

Rocky Softball

Games to be played at Kele Park, Rockhampton

12.30pm Saturday: A women, Magpies Maniacs v Outlaws Blue

2.30pm Saturday: A women, Magpies Maniacs v Bluebirds Bombers

6.30pm Saturday: A men, Bluebirds Blockheads v Frenchville Bushrangers.

AFL Capricornia

Men

3pm Saturday: Brothers v BITS, Kele Park

3.30pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Glenmore, Swan Park

5.30pm Saturday: Panthers v Gladstone, Rockhampton Cricket Ground.

Women

Noon Saturday: Brothers v BITS, Kele Park

5.15pm Saturday: Panthers v Gladstone, Rockhampton Cricket Ground.

5pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Glenmore, Swan Park.

Rugby Capricornia

No fixtures this weekend.

Rockhampton Rugby League

All teams have a bye due to the under-18 and under-20 47th Battalion in Gladstone

CQ Hockey League

Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

3.50pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Wanderers

5.15pm Saturday: A1 men, Southern Suburbs v Meteors

6.40pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Park Avenue Brothers

8.05pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Park Avenue Brothers

Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone

4.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks

5.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Sparks

Intrust Super Cup

6pm Saturday: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters, Browne Park

4pm Saturday: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters, Browne Park

QBL

6pm Saturday: Gladstone Port City Power v Rockhampton Cyclones, Kev Broome Stadium

8pm Saturday: Gladstone Port City Power v Rockhampton Rockets, Kev Broome Stadium

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Southside United v Clinton, Jardine Park

7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Capricorn Coast, Pilbeam Park

7pm Saturday: Frenchville v Bluebirds, Ryan Park

Squash

8.30am Sunday: Queensland Junior Squash Championships, at the Scottvale Park Squash Centre

