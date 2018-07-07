What's on around the grounds this weekend
Golf
7am Saturday and Sunday: Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2018 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am, Rockhampton Golf Club
Motocross
8am Saturday and Sunday: Round 1 of the Queensland Motocross Championships, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily
Horse racing
10.30am Saturday: Rockhampton Cup Race Day, Callaghan Park Racecourse. First race at 12.13pm; feature race, the $100,000 Triple M Rockhampton Cup (1600m), is at 4.49pm
AFL Capricornia
No games, bye round for all grades
Rocky Softball
Games to be played at Kele Park, Rockhampton
12.30pm Saturday: A men, Stallions A v Bluebirds Blockheads
2.30pm Saturday: A women, Bluebirds Bombers v Outlaws Blue
4.30pm Saturday: A men, Stallions A v Frenchville Bushrangers
6.30pm Saturday: A women, Magpies Maniacs v Outlaws Blue
CQ Hockey League
Games to be played at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
3.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers
5.15pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Southern Suburbs
6.40pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Southern Suburbs
8.05pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers
Games to be played at Rigby Park, Gladstone
4.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Gladstone Souths
5.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Meteors v Sparks
Rocky Rugby League
Men
3pm Saturday: Woorabinda v Gladstone Brothers, Woorabinda
6pm Saturday: Norths v Fitzroy/Gracemere (John Jarro Memorial Shield game), Browne Park
6pm Saturday: Tannum v Biloela, Dennis Park, Tannum
7pm Saturday: Emu Park v Yeppoon, Bicentennial Park
3pm Sunday: Valleys v Rockhampton Brothers, Gladstone
Women
1pm Saturday: Emu Park v Yeppoon, Hartley Street Sporting Complex
3pm Saturday: Norths v Tannum, Browne Park
10.30am Saturday: Woorabinda v Wallabys, Woorabinda
10.30am Sunday: Valleys v Rockhampton Brothers, Gladstone
Rugby Capricornia
4pm Saturday: Gladstone v Dawson Valley, Victoria Park
4pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Frenchville, Cooee Bay Sports Complex
Intrust Super Cup
CQ Capras Nu-Tank Round 17 home game at Barcaldine Showgrounds on Saturday
10.30am: Free coaching clinic (5-12 years)
11.45am: Junior games (under-6 to under-12)
4pm: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Souths Logan Magpies
6pm: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Souths Logan Magpies
CQ Premier League
7pm Saturday: Clinton v Central, Clinton Field
7pm Saturday: Frenchville v Southside United, Ryan Park
7.30pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Bluebirds, Pilbeam Park
Mountain biking
10am Sunday: Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve