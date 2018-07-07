What's on around the grounds this weekend

Rockhampton's Joel Robinson will compete in Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series at First Turkey on Sunday.

Allan Reinikka ROK230417aenduro2

Golf

7am Saturday and Sunday: Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2018 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am, Rockhampton Golf Club

Motocross

8am Saturday and Sunday: Round 1 of the Queensland Motocross Championships, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

Horse racing

10.30am Saturday: Rockhampton Cup Race Day, Callaghan Park Racecourse. First race at 12.13pm; feature race, the $100,000 Triple M Rockhampton Cup (1600m), is at 4.49pm

AFL Capricornia

No games, bye round for all grades

Rocky Softball

Games to be played at Kele Park, Rockhampton

12.30pm Saturday: A men, Stallions A v Bluebirds Blockheads

2.30pm Saturday: A women, Bluebirds Bombers v Outlaws Blue

4.30pm Saturday: A men, Stallions A v Frenchville Bushrangers

6.30pm Saturday: A women, Magpies Maniacs v Outlaws Blue

CQ Hockey League

Games to be played at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

3.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers

5.15pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Southern Suburbs

6.40pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Southern Suburbs

8.05pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers

Games to be played at Rigby Park, Gladstone

4.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Gladstone Souths

5.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Meteors v Sparks

Rocky Rugby League

Men

3pm Saturday: Woorabinda v Gladstone Brothers, Woorabinda

6pm Saturday: Norths v Fitzroy/Gracemere (John Jarro Memorial Shield game), Browne Park

6pm Saturday: Tannum v Biloela, Dennis Park, Tannum

7pm Saturday: Emu Park v Yeppoon, Bicentennial Park

3pm Sunday: Valleys v Rockhampton Brothers, Gladstone

Women

1pm Saturday: Emu Park v Yeppoon, Hartley Street Sporting Complex

3pm Saturday: Norths v Tannum, Browne Park

10.30am Saturday: Woorabinda v Wallabys, Woorabinda

10.30am Sunday: Valleys v Rockhampton Brothers, Gladstone

Rugby Capricornia

4pm Saturday: Gladstone v Dawson Valley, Victoria Park

4pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Frenchville, Cooee Bay Sports Complex

Intrust Super Cup

CQ Capras Nu-Tank Round 17 home game at Barcaldine Showgrounds on Saturday

10.30am: Free coaching clinic (5-12 years)

11.45am: Junior games (under-6 to under-12)

4pm: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Souths Logan Magpies

6pm: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Souths Logan Magpies

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Clinton v Central, Clinton Field

7pm Saturday: Frenchville v Southside United, Ryan Park

7.30pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Bluebirds, Pilbeam Park

Mountain biking

10am Sunday: Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve