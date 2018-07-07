Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Rockhampton's Joel Robinson will compete in Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series at First Turkey on Sunday.
Rockhampton's Joel Robinson will compete in Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series at First Turkey on Sunday. Allan Reinikka ROK230417aenduro2
Sport

What's on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
by
7th Jul 2018 7:00 AM

Golf

7am Saturday and Sunday: Rounds 3 and 4 of the 2018 Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am, Rockhampton Golf Club

Motocross

8am Saturday and Sunday: Round 1 of the Queensland Motocross Championships, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

Horse racing

10.30am Saturday: Rockhampton Cup Race Day, Callaghan Park Racecourse. First race at 12.13pm; feature race, the $100,000 Triple M Rockhampton Cup (1600m), is at 4.49pm

AFL Capricornia

No games, bye round for all grades

Rocky Softball

Games to be played at Kele Park, Rockhampton

12.30pm Saturday: A men, Stallions A v Bluebirds Blockheads

2.30pm Saturday: A women, Bluebirds Bombers v Outlaws Blue

4.30pm Saturday: A men, Stallions A v Frenchville Bushrangers

6.30pm Saturday: A women, Magpies Maniacs v Outlaws Blue

CQ Hockey League

Games to be played at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

3.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers

5.15pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Southern Suburbs

6.40pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Southern Suburbs

8.05pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers

Games to be played at Rigby Park, Gladstone

4.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Gladstone Souths

5.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Meteors v Sparks

Rocky Rugby League

Men

3pm Saturday: Woorabinda v Gladstone Brothers, Woorabinda

6pm Saturday: Norths v Fitzroy/Gracemere (John Jarro Memorial Shield game), Browne Park

6pm Saturday: Tannum v Biloela, Dennis Park, Tannum

7pm Saturday: Emu Park v Yeppoon, Bicentennial Park

3pm Sunday: Valleys v Rockhampton Brothers, Gladstone

Women

1pm Saturday: Emu Park v Yeppoon, Hartley Street Sporting Complex

3pm Saturday: Norths v Tannum, Browne Park

10.30am Saturday: Woorabinda v Wallabys, Woorabinda

10.30am Sunday: Valleys v Rockhampton Brothers, Gladstone

Rugby Capricornia

4pm Saturday: Gladstone v Dawson Valley, Victoria Park

4pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Frenchville, Cooee Bay Sports Complex

Intrust Super Cup

CQ Capras Nu-Tank Round 17 home game at Barcaldine Showgrounds on Saturday

10.30am: Free coaching clinic (5-12 years)

11.45am: Junior games (under-6 to under-12)

4pm: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Souths Logan Magpies

6pm: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Souths Logan Magpies

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Clinton v Central, Clinton Field

7pm Saturday: Frenchville v Southside United, Ryan Park

7.30pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Bluebirds, Pilbeam Park

Mountain biking

10am Sunday: Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve

callaghan park rockhampton pro am rockhampton rugby league rugby capricornia
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    CQ man surrenders to police after fleeing crash scene

    premium_icon CQ man surrenders to police after fleeing crash scene

    Crime He rolled his four wheel drive near the Neville Hewitt Bridge.

    Rate rise revealed for most Livingstone residents

    premium_icon Rate rise revealed for most Livingstone residents

    News 'It's a budget focussed on consolidation.'

    An old rail yard larrikin recalls the good old days

    premium_icon An old rail yard larrikin recalls the good old days

    News Vince Pheely began his apprenticeship in 1955 with 600 young fellas

    Promoter who brought big acts to Mackay backs Rocky stadium

    Promoter who brought big acts to Mackay backs Rocky stadium

    News Latest Mackay event heightens the need for a Rockhampton stadium

    Local Partners