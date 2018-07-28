What's on around the grounds this weekend
Netball
8am Saturday and Sunday: Capricorn Coast Junior Cup, Barmaryee Multi-Sports Precinct, Yeppoon
Karting
8am Saturday and Sunday: Round four of the 2018 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, Emerald Kart Club, Capricorn Highway (behind the Aggrow site)
Yeppoon Triathlon Festival
Super Saturday at Yeppoon Lagoon
11.30am-4pm: Kids' duathlon (ages three to 11; run, ride or scoot, run), aquathlon (ages 10 upwards; run, swim, run) and corporate duathlon (run, scoot, run)
Race day Sunday
6.42am: Kraken 102 long distance (2km swim, 80km cycle, 20km run)
7.19am: Sprint triathlon (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run)
6.30am: Enticer triathlon (300m swim, 10km cycle, 2km run)
AFL Capricornia
Men
2.15pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Gladstone, Swan Park
2.40pm Saturday: Brothers v Panthers, Kele Park
3.30pm Saturday: BITS v Glenmore, Boyne Island Oval
Women
11.55am Saturday: Brothers v Panthers, Kele Park
2.15pm Saturday: BITS v Glenmore, Boyne Island Oval
5pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Gladstone, Swan Park
Rockhampton Softball
Games at Kele Park, Rockhampton
2.30pm Saturday: A women, Outlaws Blue v Magpies Maniacs
4.30pm Saturday: A women, Outlaws Blue v Bluebirds Bombers
6.30pm Saturday: A men, Bluebirds Blockheads v Frenchville Bushrangers
Rugby Capricornia
3pm Saturday: Biloela v Gladstone, Victoria Park
3pm Saturday: Brothers v Capricorn Coast, Victoria Park
Rockhampton Rugby League
Men
6pm Saturday: Norths v Biloela, Browne Park
6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers v Yeppoon, Victoria Park
3pm Sunday: Fitzroy/Gracemere v Gladstone Brothers, Browne Park
3pm Sunday: Emu Park v Tannum, Hartley Street Sporting Complex
3pm Sunday: Valleys v Woorabinda, Marley Brown Oval
Women
1.30pm Saturday: Valleys v Woorabinda, Valleys
1.30pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Rockhampton Brothers, Victoria Park
3pm Saturday: Wallabys v Calliope, Valleys
10.30am Sunday: Emu Park v Tannum, Hartley Street Sporting Complex
CQ Hockey League
Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
3.50pm Saturday: Men, Wanderers v Meteors
5.15pm Saturday: Women, Southern Suburbs v Park Avenue Brothers
6.40pm Saturday: Men, Southern Suburbs v Park Avenue Brothers
Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone
4.30pm Saturday: Women, Meteors v Frenchville Rovers
5.50pm Saturday: Women, Wanderers v Sparks
7.10pm Saturday: Men, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks
Basketball
6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Cyclones v Ipswich Force, Hegvold Stadium
8pm Saturday: Rockhampton Rockets v Ipswich Force, Hegvold Stadium
CQ Premier League
7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Southside United, Apex Park
7pm Saturday: Clinton v Frenchville, Clinton Field
7pm Saturday: Central v Nerimbera, Sun Valley Oval
Touch
9am Sunday: Central Queensland under-18 girls national youth championship trials, Rockhampton Touch Fields
Mountain biking
8am Sunday: Round three of the 2018 Giant Rockhampton CQ Cross Country Series, Seeonee Park