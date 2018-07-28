Menu
The stage is set for the annual Yeppoon Triathlon Festival.
Sport

What's on around the grounds this weekend

28th Jul 2018 7:00 AM

Netball

8am Saturday and Sunday: Capricorn Coast Junior Cup, Barmaryee Multi-Sports Precinct, Yeppoon

Karting

8am Saturday and Sunday: Round four of the 2018 SP Tools Australian Kart Championship, Emerald Kart Club, Capricorn Highway (behind the Aggrow site)

Yeppoon Triathlon Festival

Super Saturday at Yeppoon Lagoon

11.30am-4pm: Kids' duathlon (ages three to 11; run, ride or scoot, run), aquathlon (ages 10 upwards; run, swim, run) and corporate duathlon (run, scoot, run)

Race day Sunday

6.42am: Kraken 102 long distance (2km swim, 80km cycle, 20km run)

7.19am: Sprint triathlon (750m swim, 20km cycle, 5km run)

6.30am: Enticer triathlon (300m swim, 10km cycle, 2km run)

AFL Capricornia

Men

2.15pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Gladstone, Swan Park

2.40pm Saturday: Brothers v Panthers, Kele Park

3.30pm Saturday: BITS v Glenmore, Boyne Island Oval

Women

11.55am Saturday: Brothers v Panthers, Kele Park

2.15pm Saturday: BITS v Glenmore, Boyne Island Oval

5pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Gladstone, Swan Park

Rockhampton Softball

Games at Kele Park, Rockhampton

2.30pm Saturday: A women, Outlaws Blue v Magpies Maniacs

4.30pm Saturday: A women, Outlaws Blue v Bluebirds Bombers

6.30pm Saturday: A men, Bluebirds Blockheads v Frenchville Bushrangers

Rugby Capricornia

3pm Saturday: Biloela v Gladstone, Victoria Park

3pm Saturday: Brothers v Capricorn Coast, Victoria Park

Rockhampton Rugby League

Men

6pm Saturday: Norths v Biloela, Browne Park

6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers v Yeppoon, Victoria Park

3pm Sunday: Fitzroy/Gracemere v Gladstone Brothers, Browne Park

3pm Sunday: Emu Park v Tannum, Hartley Street Sporting Complex

3pm Sunday: Valleys v Woorabinda, Marley Brown Oval

Women

1.30pm Saturday: Valleys v Woorabinda, Valleys

1.30pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Rockhampton Brothers, Victoria Park

3pm Saturday: Wallabys v Calliope, Valleys

10.30am Sunday: Emu Park v Tannum, Hartley Street Sporting Complex

CQ Hockey League

Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

3.50pm Saturday: Men, Wanderers v Meteors

5.15pm Saturday: Women, Southern Suburbs v Park Avenue Brothers

6.40pm Saturday: Men, Southern Suburbs v Park Avenue Brothers

Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone

4.30pm Saturday: Women, Meteors v Frenchville Rovers

5.50pm Saturday: Women, Wanderers v Sparks

7.10pm Saturday: Men, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks

Basketball

6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Cyclones v Ipswich Force, Hegvold Stadium

8pm Saturday: Rockhampton Rockets v Ipswich Force, Hegvold Stadium

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Southside United, Apex Park

7pm Saturday: Clinton v Frenchville, Clinton Field

7pm Saturday: Central v Nerimbera, Sun Valley Oval

Touch

9am Sunday: Central Queensland under-18 girls national youth championship trials, Rockhampton Touch Fields

Mountain biking

8am Sunday: Round three of the 2018 Giant Rockhampton CQ Cross Country Series, Seeonee Park

