What's on around the grounds this weekend

Wanderers' men's hockey captain Aaron Thompson will lead his team into action against Frenchville Rovers.

Allan Reinikka ROK090917amhockey

Karting

8am Saturday and Sunday: Round 3 of the CQ Series, Rockhampton Formula 'K' Kart Club, Bajool

Intrust Super Cup

1.10pm Saturday: CQ Capras v Ipswich Jets, North Ipswich Reserve (TV game on Channel 9)

AFL Capricornia

2.05pm Saturday: Men's semi-final, BITS v Panthers, Kele Park

4.15pm Saturday: Women's semi-final, BITS v Brothers, Kele Park

CQ Hockey League

Semi-finals to be played at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

2.25pm Saturday: Women, Wanderers v Meteors

3.50pm Saturday: Men, Southern Suburbs v Meteors

5.15pm Saturday: Women, Southern Suburbs v Park Avenue Brothers

6.40pm Saturday: Men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

Rockhampton Rugby League

1.30pm Saturday: A-grade women elimination final, Emu Park v Norths, Browne Park

6pm Saturday: A-grade men elimination final, Biloela v Emu Park, Browne Park

3pm Sunday: A-grade women qualifying final, Tannum v Rockhampton Brothers, Dennis Park, Tannum

3pm Sunday: A-grade men qualifying final, Rockhampton Brothers v Norths, Browne Park

Rugby Capricornia

3pm Saturday: Biloela v Dawson Valley, Biloela Rugby Field

4pm Saturday: Frenchville v Brothers, Ryan Park

QBL

6.30pm Saturday: Women's quarter final, Rockhampton Cyclones v South West Metro Pirates, Hibiscus Sports Complex

7pm Saturday: Men's quarter final, Rockhampton Rockets v Mackay Meteors, Mackay Basketball Stadium

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Frenchville, Apex Park

7pm Saturday: Clinton v Bluebirds, Clinton Field

7pm Saturday: Central v Southside United, Sun Valley Oval

Golf

8am Sunday: Gracemere Lake Open, Gracemere Lake Golf Club

Motorcycling

9.30am Sunday: Rocky Trials Club event, Bob's Creek property, Bajool

Orienteering

3pm Sunday: Orienteering Queensland introductory event, Rockhampton's Botanic Gardens (assemble at the northern end of the gardens off Ann St)