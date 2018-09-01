Menu
Yeppoon Swans and Glenmore Bulls will battle it out in the AFL Capricornia A-grade grand final today.
Sport

What's on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
by
1st Sep 2018 7:00 AM

AFL Capricornia

Grand finals to be played at Boyne Island Oval, Boyne Island

8.30am Saturday: Under-13, BITS v Yeppoon

9.50am Saturday: Under-15, Yeppoon v BITS

11.25am Saturday: Under-17, Yeppoon v BITS

1.20pm Saturday: Reserve grade, Yeppoon v BITS

3.30pm Saturday: Women, Panthers v Glenmore

5.15pm Saturday: A-grade men, Yeppoon v Glenmore

Rodeo

Noon Saturday: St Brendan's College Central Isuzu Rodeo, Yeppoon. Starts with the Interschool Rodeo Challenge at noon, followed by the slack main rodeo, father and son steer catch event, the final of the TransTasman 2018 high school rodeo, with the main rodeo event from 5.45pm

Rockhampton Rugby League

Grand finals to be played at Browne Park, Rockhampton

12.30pm Saturday: Women, Brothers v Tannum

2pm Saturday: Under-20, Norths v Brothers

3.45pm Saturday, Reserve grade, Brothers v Valleys

5.30pm Saturday: A-grade, Yeppoon v Brothers

Challenge the Mountain

3pm Saturday: Runners and cyclists take on 5km course on Mt Archer; starting line is corner of Frenchville Rd and Pilbeam Dve. 5.30pm presentations and after-party

6am Sunday: Running of the Bulls family fun run/walk; multiple distances from 2.4km to 21km, starts at the Great Western Hotel, Stanley St

6am Sunday: Road 2 Rocky timed multi-distance ride featuring a 2km sprint challenge as part of the 60km and 100km rides, starts at the Great Western Hotel, Stanley St

Rockhampton Hockey

Preliminary finals to be played at Kalka Shades

3.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

5pm Saturday: A1 men, Southern Suburbs v Frenchville Rovers

Rugby Capricornia

Preliminary final at The Stockyard, Moura

5pm Saturday: Dawson Valley v Brothers

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Southside United v Frenchville, Jardine Park

7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Bluebirds, Pilbeam Park

7pm Saturday: Central v Clinton, Sun Valley Oval

Mountain biking

8am Sunday: Round 4 of the Giant Rockhampton CQ Enduro Series, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

    Local Partners