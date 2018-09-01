What's on around the grounds this weekend
AFL Capricornia
Grand finals to be played at Boyne Island Oval, Boyne Island
8.30am Saturday: Under-13, BITS v Yeppoon
9.50am Saturday: Under-15, Yeppoon v BITS
11.25am Saturday: Under-17, Yeppoon v BITS
1.20pm Saturday: Reserve grade, Yeppoon v BITS
3.30pm Saturday: Women, Panthers v Glenmore
5.15pm Saturday: A-grade men, Yeppoon v Glenmore
Rodeo
Noon Saturday: St Brendan's College Central Isuzu Rodeo, Yeppoon. Starts with the Interschool Rodeo Challenge at noon, followed by the slack main rodeo, father and son steer catch event, the final of the TransTasman 2018 high school rodeo, with the main rodeo event from 5.45pm
Rockhampton Rugby League
Grand finals to be played at Browne Park, Rockhampton
12.30pm Saturday: Women, Brothers v Tannum
2pm Saturday: Under-20, Norths v Brothers
3.45pm Saturday, Reserve grade, Brothers v Valleys
5.30pm Saturday: A-grade, Yeppoon v Brothers
Challenge the Mountain
3pm Saturday: Runners and cyclists take on 5km course on Mt Archer; starting line is corner of Frenchville Rd and Pilbeam Dve. 5.30pm presentations and after-party
6am Sunday: Running of the Bulls family fun run/walk; multiple distances from 2.4km to 21km, starts at the Great Western Hotel, Stanley St
6am Sunday: Road 2 Rocky timed multi-distance ride featuring a 2km sprint challenge as part of the 60km and 100km rides, starts at the Great Western Hotel, Stanley St
Rockhampton Hockey
Preliminary finals to be played at Kalka Shades
3.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers
5pm Saturday: A1 men, Southern Suburbs v Frenchville Rovers
Rugby Capricornia
Preliminary final at The Stockyard, Moura
5pm Saturday: Dawson Valley v Brothers
CQ Premier League
7pm Saturday: Southside United v Frenchville, Jardine Park
7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Bluebirds, Pilbeam Park
7pm Saturday: Central v Clinton, Sun Valley Oval
Mountain biking
8am Sunday: Round 4 of the Giant Rockhampton CQ Enduro Series, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve