What's on around the grounds this weekend
Motocross
8am Saturday and Sunday: Rockhampton Motocross Club final club days for 2018, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily
Fishing
10am Saturday and Sunday, Emu Park Fishing Classic and Expo, Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park
Rockhampton Hockey
Grand finals at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
10am Saturday: A3 women, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs
11.35am Saturday: A3 men, Team Hamilton v Park Avenue Brothers Red
1.10pm Saturday: A2 women, RHAiders v Wanderers
2.45pm Saturday: A2 men, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs
4.20pm Saturday: A1 women, Southern Suburbs v Wanderers
6pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs
Horse racing
12.45pm Saturday: Thangool Cup Races, Thangool Race Club
Rugby Capricornia
Grand finals at Ryan Park, Rockhampton
2pm Saturday: Reserve grade, Mount Morgan v Dawson Valley
4pm Saturday: A grade, Frenchville v Dawson Valley
Rockhampton Netball
6.30pm Saturday: Senior A, Brothers Crimson v Colts Divas, CQUniversity Sports Centre
Central Queensland Premier League
7pm Saturday: Major semi-final, Clinton v Frenchville, Clinton Field
7pm Saturday: Elimination semi-final, Capricorn Coast v Central, Apex Park
Golf
7am Sunday: Central Queensland's Robinson Cup, Tieri Golf Club
7am Sunday: 36th Inter-District Match Play Tournament for the Meg Nunn Salver, Rockhampton Golf Club
Touch
9am Sunday: CQ Secondary All Schools Championships, Cyril Connell Touch Fields