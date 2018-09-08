Menu
Robbie Chelepy and his Frenchville teammates will take on Dawson Valley in today's rugby union grand final.
Sport

What's on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
by
8th Sep 2018 7:00 AM

Motocross

8am Saturday and Sunday: Rockhampton Motocross Club final club days for 2018, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

Fishing

10am Saturday and Sunday, Emu Park Fishing Classic and Expo, Pine Beach Hotel, Emu Park

Rockhampton Hockey

Grand finals at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

10am Saturday: A3 women, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs

11.35am Saturday: A3 men, Team Hamilton v Park Avenue Brothers Red

1.10pm Saturday: A2 women, RHAiders v Wanderers

2.45pm Saturday: A2 men, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs

4.20pm Saturday: A1 women, Southern Suburbs v Wanderers

6pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs

Horse racing

12.45pm Saturday: Thangool Cup Races, Thangool Race Club

Rugby Capricornia

Grand finals at Ryan Park, Rockhampton

2pm Saturday: Reserve grade, Mount Morgan v Dawson Valley

4pm Saturday: A grade, Frenchville v Dawson Valley

Rockhampton Netball

6.30pm Saturday: Senior A, Brothers Crimson v Colts Divas, CQUniversity Sports Centre

Central Queensland Premier League

7pm Saturday: Major semi-final, Clinton v Frenchville, Clinton Field

7pm Saturday: Elimination semi-final, Capricorn Coast v Central, Apex Park

Golf

7am Sunday: Central Queensland's Robinson Cup, Tieri Golf Club

7am Sunday: 36th Inter-District Match Play Tournament for the Meg Nunn Salver, Rockhampton Golf Club

Touch

9am Sunday: CQ Secondary All Schools Championships, Cyril Connell Touch Fields

rockhampton hockey rockhampton netball association rugby capricornia whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

