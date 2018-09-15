Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cap Coast and Frenchville will clash in the CQ Premier League semi-final tonight.
Cap Coast and Frenchville will clash in the CQ Premier League semi-final tonight. Allan Reinikka ROK110818asoccer2
Sport

What's on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
by
15th Sep 2018 6:30 AM

Football Central Queensland

JUNIOR grand finals at Norbridge Park.

8am Saturday: U12, Cap Coast Strikers v Berserker.

8am Saturday: U13, Bluebirds v Nerimbera Magpies.

9.30am Saturday: U14, Berserker v Bluebirds.

11am Saturday: U15/16, Bluebirds Blue v Frenchville Boomers.

Rockhampton Cricket

9am Saturday and Sunday: Rockhampton Cricket's Moltec T20 Club Bash, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.

Rugby league

Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League grand finals at Browne Park.

9am Saturday: Year 7A, The Cathedral College v Emmaus College.

10.10am Saturday: Year 8A, The Cathedral College v St Brendan's College.

11.20am Saturday: Year 9A, The Cathedral College v St Brendan's College.

12.30pm Saturday: Year 10A, The Cathedral College v St Brendan's College.

1.45pm Saturday: Open B, The Cathedral College v North Rockhampton State High.

3pm Saturday: Open A, Rockhampton Grammar School v St Brendan's College.

CQ Premier League

5pm Saturday: Division 2 semi-final, Frenchville v Central, Ryan Park.

7pm Saturday: Division 1 semi-final, Frenchville v Central, Ryan Park.

Rodeo

7pm Saturday: Round 8 of the Top Guns series, Great Western Hotel.

Mountain biking

8am Sunday: Round 4 of the 2018 Central Queensland Cross Country Series, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve.

cq premier league football cq mountain biking top guns rodeo whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    'I want Australia to get behind us'

    premium_icon 'I want Australia to get behind us'

    Business ADANI CEO: Why CQ mine looks a certainty after finding a rail funding solution

    • 15th Sep 2018 6:17 AM
    Mobile stadium to bring fans closer to PBR action in Rocky

    premium_icon Mobile stadium to bring fans closer to PBR action in Rocky

    Sport Bull riding elite ready to light up Browne Park on September 22

    • 15th Sep 2018 7:00 AM
    QLD Government provides insight into Rookwood Weir's future

    premium_icon QLD Government provides insight into Rookwood Weir's future

    Politics Juicy details revealed with weir to be 'water-ready' in 2021.

    Busy Brittany delivering on promises

    premium_icon Busy Brittany delivering on promises

    Politics Since resuming office, Brittany Lauga has not wasted any time

    Local Partners