What's on around the grounds this weekend
Football Central Queensland
JUNIOR grand finals at Norbridge Park.
8am Saturday: U12, Cap Coast Strikers v Berserker.
8am Saturday: U13, Bluebirds v Nerimbera Magpies.
9.30am Saturday: U14, Berserker v Bluebirds.
11am Saturday: U15/16, Bluebirds Blue v Frenchville Boomers.
Rockhampton Cricket
9am Saturday and Sunday: Rockhampton Cricket's Moltec T20 Club Bash, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds.
Rugby league
Rockhampton District Secondary Schools Rugby League grand finals at Browne Park.
9am Saturday: Year 7A, The Cathedral College v Emmaus College.
10.10am Saturday: Year 8A, The Cathedral College v St Brendan's College.
11.20am Saturday: Year 9A, The Cathedral College v St Brendan's College.
12.30pm Saturday: Year 10A, The Cathedral College v St Brendan's College.
1.45pm Saturday: Open B, The Cathedral College v North Rockhampton State High.
3pm Saturday: Open A, Rockhampton Grammar School v St Brendan's College.
CQ Premier League
5pm Saturday: Division 2 semi-final, Frenchville v Central, Ryan Park.
7pm Saturday: Division 1 semi-final, Frenchville v Central, Ryan Park.
Rodeo
7pm Saturday: Round 8 of the Top Guns series, Great Western Hotel.
Mountain biking
8am Sunday: Round 4 of the 2018 Central Queensland Cross Country Series, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve.