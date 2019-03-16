Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Rockhampton Cup on Wheels continues at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome today.
The Rockhampton Cup on Wheels continues at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome today. Chris Ison ROK190317ccycle1
Sport

What's on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
by
16th Mar 2019 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Motocross

8.30am Saturday and Sunday: Round 2 of the CQ Motocross Series, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

Horse racing

12.28pm today: St Patrick's Race Day, Callaghan Park

Intrust Super Cup

3pm Saturday: Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Wynnum Manly

5pm Saturday: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Wynnum Manly

7pm Saturday: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Wynnum Manly

Rockhampton Hockey

Games to be played at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

4pm Saturday: A1 men, Southern Suburbs v Frenchville Rovers

5.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Southern Suburbs v Frenchville Rovers

7pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers

8.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers

Cycling

4.30pm Saturday: Rockhampton Cup on Wheels, Kenrick Tucker Velodrome, Rockhampton

Speedway

5pm Saturday: McCosker Rocky Speedway Junior Sedans Piston Cup (plus full support program), Rockhampton Showgrounds

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Southside United, Apex Park

7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Clinton, Pilbeam Park

7pm Saturday: Bluebirds v Central, Webber Park

Rockhampton Rugby League

6.30pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers v Woorabinda, Victoria Park

7pm Saturday: Biloela v Norths, Biloela

3pm Sunday: Emu Park v Fitzroy/Gracemere, Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve

Dog trials

7.30am Sunday: Dog agility competition, Duthie Park, Rockhampton

cq capras cq premier league rockhampton cup on wheels rockhampton hockey rockhampton motocross club whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    New witness speaks out to solve 52yr McKim-Hill cold case

    premium_icon New witness speaks out to solve 52yr McKim-Hill cold case

    Crime He's told his tale to the Bully for the first time ever.

    Zilzie resort to be one of CQ's biggest tourism developments

    premium_icon Zilzie resort to be one of CQ's biggest tourism developments

    Council News Region one step closer to attracting direct international flights

    Township entry safety measures roll out along Bruce Highway

    premium_icon Township entry safety measures roll out along Bruce Highway

    News Effective visual reminders for drivers to slow down entering towns.

    • 16th Mar 2019 11:53 AM
    CQ kids skip school for a vocal excursion

    premium_icon CQ kids skip school for a vocal excursion

    News local kids share their views on all things climate change