What's on around the grounds this weekend
Motocross
8.30am Saturday and Sunday: Round 2 of the CQ Motocross Series, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily
Horse racing
12.28pm today: St Patrick's Race Day, Callaghan Park
Intrust Super Cup
3pm Saturday: Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Wynnum Manly
5pm Saturday: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Wynnum Manly
7pm Saturday: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Wynnum Manly
Rockhampton Hockey
Games to be played at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
4pm Saturday: A1 men, Southern Suburbs v Frenchville Rovers
5.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Southern Suburbs v Frenchville Rovers
7pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers
8.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers
Cycling
4.30pm Saturday: Rockhampton Cup on Wheels, Kenrick Tucker Velodrome, Rockhampton
Speedway
5pm Saturday: McCosker Rocky Speedway Junior Sedans Piston Cup (plus full support program), Rockhampton Showgrounds
CQ Premier League
7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Southside United, Apex Park
7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Clinton, Pilbeam Park
7pm Saturday: Bluebirds v Central, Webber Park
Rockhampton Rugby League
6.30pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers v Woorabinda, Victoria Park
7pm Saturday: Biloela v Norths, Biloela
3pm Sunday: Emu Park v Fitzroy/Gracemere, Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve
Dog trials
7.30am Sunday: Dog agility competition, Duthie Park, Rockhampton