What's on around the grounds this weekend

The Rockhampton Cup on Wheels continues at the Kenrick Tucker Velodrome today.

Motocross

8.30am Saturday and Sunday: Round 2 of the CQ Motocross Series, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

Horse racing

12.28pm today: St Patrick's Race Day, Callaghan Park

Intrust Super Cup

3pm Saturday: Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Wynnum Manly

5pm Saturday: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Wynnum Manly

7pm Saturday: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Wynnum Manly

Rockhampton Hockey

Games to be played at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

4pm Saturday: A1 men, Southern Suburbs v Frenchville Rovers

5.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Southern Suburbs v Frenchville Rovers

7pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers

8.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers

Cycling

4.30pm Saturday: Rockhampton Cup on Wheels, Kenrick Tucker Velodrome, Rockhampton

Speedway

5pm Saturday: McCosker Rocky Speedway Junior Sedans Piston Cup (plus full support program), Rockhampton Showgrounds

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Southside United, Apex Park

7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Clinton, Pilbeam Park

7pm Saturday: Bluebirds v Central, Webber Park

Rockhampton Rugby League

6.30pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers v Woorabinda, Victoria Park

7pm Saturday: Biloela v Norths, Biloela

3pm Sunday: Emu Park v Fitzroy/Gracemere, Hartley Street Sport and Recreation Reserve

Dog trials

7.30am Sunday: Dog agility competition, Duthie Park, Rockhampton