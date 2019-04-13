Menu
Katrina Clifford will lead the Rockhampton Cyclones in tonight's trial game against Mackay.
Sport

What's on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
by
13th Apr 2019 7:00 AM
Rugby league

8AM Saturday: Day two of Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League's Tackle 6 Charity Shield, Victoria Park.

Horse racing

10.30AM Saturday: Capricornia Yearling Sales Classic Race Day, Callaghan Park.

11am Sunday: Hygain 2019 Capricornia Yearling Sale, Rockhampton Showgrounds.

Rockhampton Rugby League

Women

12.30pm Saturday: Fitzroy/Gracemere v Yeppoon, Browne Park.

2pm Saturday: Norths v Rockhampton Brothers, Browne Park.

2pm Saturday: Emu Park v Woorabinda, Woorabinda.

Men

6.30pm Saturday: Norths v Yeppoon, Browne Park.

6.30pm Saturday: Emu Park v Biloela, Hartley Street Sporting Complex.

3pm Sunday: Woorabinda v Fitzroy/Gracemere, Woorabinda.

Rugby Capricornia

1.30PM Saturday: Gladstone v Drovers 2, Mount Morgan

2pm Saturday: Colts v Brothers 1, Biloela.

3.30pm Saturday: Mount Morgan v Drovers 1, Mount Morgan.

4pm Saturday: Biloela v Brothers 2, Biloela.

Intrust Super Cup

GAMES on Saturday at McIndoe Park, Emerald.

1.30pm: Emerald Tigers v President's XIII U19.

3pm: Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Western Mustangs.

4.30pm: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Western Mustangs.

6.35pm: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v PNG Hunters.

8.15pm: Emerald Tigers v Springsure Mountain Men.

CQ Hockey League

GAMES at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades.

4pm Saturday: A1 women, Park Avenue Brothers v Sparks.

5.30pm Saturday: A1 men, Park Avenue Brothers v Meteors.

7pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers.

Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone.

4.35pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Southern Suburbs.

6.10pm Saturday: A1 men, Sparks v Southern Suburbs.

7.35pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Frenchville Rovers.

Basketball

5PM Saturday: QBL pre-season game, Rockhampton Cyclones v Mackay Meteorettes, Hegvold Stadium.

7pm Saturday: QBL pre-season games, Rockhampton Rockets v Mackay Meteors, Hegvold Stadium.

CQ Premier League

7PM Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Central, Apex Park.

7pm Saturday: Southside United v Clinton, Jardine Park.

7pm Saturday: Frenchville v Nerimbera, Ryan Park.

Rodeo

7PM Saturday: Round three of the Top Guns/Young Guns series, Great Western Hotel.

Running

7AM Sunday: Rockhampton Road Runners fun run, Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

Motorsport

10AM Sunday: Rocky Trials Club's motorcycle trials event, Bobs Creek Rd (20km south on the Bruce Highway).

cq hockey league intrust super cup rockhampton rugby league rugby capricornia top guns rodeo whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

