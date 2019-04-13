What's on around the grounds this weekend
Rugby league
8AM Saturday: Day two of Rockhampton and District Junior Rugby League's Tackle 6 Charity Shield, Victoria Park.
Horse racing
10.30AM Saturday: Capricornia Yearling Sales Classic Race Day, Callaghan Park.
11am Sunday: Hygain 2019 Capricornia Yearling Sale, Rockhampton Showgrounds.
Rockhampton Rugby League
Women
12.30pm Saturday: Fitzroy/Gracemere v Yeppoon, Browne Park.
2pm Saturday: Norths v Rockhampton Brothers, Browne Park.
2pm Saturday: Emu Park v Woorabinda, Woorabinda.
Men
6.30pm Saturday: Norths v Yeppoon, Browne Park.
6.30pm Saturday: Emu Park v Biloela, Hartley Street Sporting Complex.
3pm Sunday: Woorabinda v Fitzroy/Gracemere, Woorabinda.
Rugby Capricornia
1.30PM Saturday: Gladstone v Drovers 2, Mount Morgan
2pm Saturday: Colts v Brothers 1, Biloela.
3.30pm Saturday: Mount Morgan v Drovers 1, Mount Morgan.
4pm Saturday: Biloela v Brothers 2, Biloela.
Intrust Super Cup
GAMES on Saturday at McIndoe Park, Emerald.
1.30pm: Emerald Tigers v President's XIII U19.
3pm: Mal Meninga Cup, CQ Capras v Western Mustangs.
4.30pm: Hastings Deering Colts, CQ Capras v Western Mustangs.
6.35pm: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v PNG Hunters.
8.15pm: Emerald Tigers v Springsure Mountain Men.
CQ Hockey League
GAMES at Rockhampton's Kalka Shades.
4pm Saturday: A1 women, Park Avenue Brothers v Sparks.
5.30pm Saturday: A1 men, Park Avenue Brothers v Meteors.
7pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers.
Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone.
4.35pm Saturday: A1 women, Meteors v Southern Suburbs.
6.10pm Saturday: A1 men, Sparks v Southern Suburbs.
7.35pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Frenchville Rovers.
Basketball
5PM Saturday: QBL pre-season game, Rockhampton Cyclones v Mackay Meteorettes, Hegvold Stadium.
7pm Saturday: QBL pre-season games, Rockhampton Rockets v Mackay Meteors, Hegvold Stadium.
CQ Premier League
7PM Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Central, Apex Park.
7pm Saturday: Southside United v Clinton, Jardine Park.
7pm Saturday: Frenchville v Nerimbera, Ryan Park.
Rodeo
7PM Saturday: Round three of the Top Guns/Young Guns series, Great Western Hotel.
Running
7AM Sunday: Rockhampton Road Runners fun run, Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
Motorsport
10AM Sunday: Rocky Trials Club's motorcycle trials event, Bobs Creek Rd (20km south on the Bruce Highway).