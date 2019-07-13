What's on around the grounds this weekend
Motor sports
8am Saturday and 7am Sunday: CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint, Mount Morgan Range (Burnett Highway)
Swimming
8.30am Saturday: Emu Park Winter Short Course Preparation Meet, Don Ireland Swimming Complex, Emu Park
Motor sport
8.30am Saturday and Sunday: Round 3 of the Comeup Xtreme Winch Challenge Series, Seeonee Park, Rockhampton
Crossfit
9am Saturday: Round 1 of the VidaFit Super Series, VidaFit Rockhampton
Mud racing
10am Saturday and Sunday: CQ Mudsportz Queensland Twin Track Titles, Scrubby Creek Rd, Kabra
Mountain biking
2pm Saturday: Rockhampton River Festival two-hour cross-country, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, Rockhampton
10am Sunday: Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, Rockhampton
AFL
2pm Saturday: AFL Masters Match Day, Stenlake Park, Rockhampton
Rocky Rugby League
Women
2pm Saturday: Norths v Yeppoon, Browne Park, Rockhampton
2pm Saturday: Emu Park v Fitzroy, Hartley Street Sporting Complex, Emu Park
Men
6.30pm Saturday: Norths v Yeppoon, Browne Park, Rockhampton
6.30pm Saturday: Emu Park v Rockhampton Brothers, Hartley Street Sporting Complex, Emu Park
3pm Sunday: Biloela v Woorabinda, Browne Park, Rockhampton
Hastings Deering Colts
4pm Saturday: CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone
CQ Hockey League
Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
4pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks
5.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Park Avenue Brothers v Meteors
7pm Saturday: A1 men, Park Avenue Brothers v Southern Suburbs
8.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers
Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone
4.35pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Southern Suburbs
6.10pm Saturday: A1 men, Meteors v Wanderers
Rugby Capricornia
5.30pm Saturday: Dawson Valley v Gladstone, Biloela Rugby Union Grounds
Intrust Super Cup
6pm Saturday: CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone
CQ Premier League
7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Southside United, Apex Park, Yeppoon
7pm Saturday: Clinton v Nerimbera, Clinton Field, Gladstone
7pm Saturday: Central v Bluebirds United, Sun Valley Oval, Gladstone
Dunlop Trophy (hockey)
Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
9am Sunday: A3 women, Southern Suburbs v Park Avenue Brothers
10.30am Sunday: A3 men, Park Avenue Gold v Park Avenue Red
Noon Sunday: A2 women, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs
1.30pm Sunday: A2 men, Southern Suburbs v Wanderers
3pm Sunday: A1 women, Southern Suburbs v Wanderers
4.30pm Sunday: A1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers
QPL netball
2.30pm Sunday: Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws v Gladstone, Chanel College, Gladstone