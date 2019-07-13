Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint will be run on the Mount Morgan Range on Saturday and Sunday.
The CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint will be run on the Mount Morgan Range on Saturday and Sunday. arp33.com
Sport

What's on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
by
13th Jul 2019 7:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Motor sports

8am Saturday and 7am Sunday: CQ Crane Hire Gold Rush Hill Sprint, Mount Morgan Range (Burnett Highway)

Swimming

8.30am Saturday: Emu Park Winter Short Course Preparation Meet, Don Ireland Swimming Complex, Emu Park

Motor sport

8.30am Saturday and Sunday: Round 3 of the Comeup Xtreme Winch Challenge Series, Seeonee Park, Rockhampton

Crossfit

9am Saturday: Round 1 of the VidaFit Super Series, VidaFit Rockhampton

Mud racing

10am Saturday and Sunday: CQ Mudsportz Queensland Twin Track Titles, Scrubby Creek Rd, Kabra

Mountain biking

2pm Saturday: Rockhampton River Festival two-hour cross-country, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, Rockhampton

10am Sunday: Round 4 of the Queensland Enduro Series, First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, Rockhampton

AFL

2pm Saturday: AFL Masters Match Day, Stenlake Park, Rockhampton

Rocky Rugby League

Women

2pm Saturday: Norths v Yeppoon, Browne Park, Rockhampton

2pm Saturday: Emu Park v Fitzroy, Hartley Street Sporting Complex, Emu Park

Men

6.30pm Saturday: Norths v Yeppoon, Browne Park, Rockhampton

6.30pm Saturday: Emu Park v Rockhampton Brothers, Hartley Street Sporting Complex, Emu Park

3pm Sunday: Biloela v Woorabinda, Browne Park, Rockhampton

Hastings Deering Colts

4pm Saturday: CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone

CQ Hockey League

Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

4pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Sparks

5.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Park Avenue Brothers v Meteors

7pm Saturday: A1 men, Park Avenue Brothers v Southern Suburbs

8.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone

4.35pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Southern Suburbs

6.10pm Saturday: A1 men, Meteors v Wanderers

Rugby Capricornia

5.30pm Saturday: Dawson Valley v Gladstone, Biloela Rugby Union Grounds

Intrust Super Cup

6pm Saturday: CQ Capras v Mackay Cutters, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Southside United, Apex Park, Yeppoon

7pm Saturday: Clinton v Nerimbera, Clinton Field, Gladstone

7pm Saturday: Central v Bluebirds United, Sun Valley Oval, Gladstone

Dunlop Trophy (hockey)

Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

9am Sunday: A3 women, Southern Suburbs v Park Avenue Brothers

10.30am Sunday: A3 men, Park Avenue Gold v Park Avenue Red

Noon Sunday: A2 women, Wanderers v Southern Suburbs

1.30pm Sunday: A2 men, Southern Suburbs v Wanderers

3pm Sunday: A1 women, Southern Suburbs v Wanderers

4.30pm Sunday: A1 men, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

QPL netball

2.30pm Sunday: Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws v Gladstone, Chanel College, Gladstone

cq crane hire gold rush hill sprint cq mudsportz cq premier league intrust super cup rockhampton rugby rugby capricornia whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Joint forces use rare opportunity for rocket systems demo

    premium_icon Joint forces use rare opportunity for rocket systems demo

    News Shoalwater Bay Military Training one of the few places in the world forces can train and use capabilities to fullest potential.

    What's on around Rocky this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around Rocky this weekend

    News Long weekend activities to keep the family entertained

    Retiree's bizarre behaviour at Central Queensland skate park

    premium_icon Retiree's bizarre behaviour at Central Queensland skate park

    Crime 'I don't know what you are doing approaching 14-year-old boys,'

    The Act allowing subbies to access withheld payments faster

    premium_icon The Act allowing subbies to access withheld payments faster

    News More that $18.2million in disputed payments have been settled