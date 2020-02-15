Menu
BIG GUNS: Andrew McCullough and his Brisbane Broncos teammates will take on the CQ Capras in a pre-season trial tonight at Browne Park. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled
Sport

What’s on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
15th Feb 2020 11:30 AM
Football

9.30am Saturday and 9am Sunday: Football Queensland and Football CQ Road Trips, Nerimbera Football Club, Rockhampton

Horse racing

10.30am Saturday: Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day, Callaghan Park, Rockhampton

Cricket

Round 17 of the Cap Challenge

10am Saturday: The Glen v Gracemere Bulls, Sun Valley Park, Gladstone

Noon Saturday: Frenchville Falcons v Rockhampton Brothers, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

Brazilian jiu jitsu

1.30pm Saturday: Fight Club Jiu Jitsu Junior Tournament, Unison Martial Arts, North Rockhampton

Rugby league

Apricity Finance Festival of League on Saturday at Rockhampton’s Browne Park

1pm: CQ Capras under-18s v Emu Park under-20s

3pm: CQ Capras under-20s v Emu Park A-grade

5pm: Women, CQ Capras v Souths Logan Magpies

7pm Saturday: CQ Capras v Brisbane Broncos

AFL

Capricornia AFLX Challenge on Saturday at Frenchville Sports Club’s Ryan Park, Rockhampton

1.30pm: Women, Panthers v Glenmore

2pm: BITS v Gladstone

2.30pm: Women, Panthers v Glenmore

3pm: Gladstone v Glenmore

3.30pm: BITS v Panthers

4pm: Brothers v Gladstone

4.30pm: Glenmore v Panthers

5pm: BITS v Brothers

5.30pm: Gladstone v Panthers

6pm: Glenmore v BITS

6.45pm: Grand final, first versus second

Gridiron

5pm Saturday: North Queensland League, Rockhampton Wolverines v Mackay Mavericks, CQUniversity, Rockhampton

Cricket

Round 1 of Rockhampton Cricket women’s competition

6pm Saturday: North Rockhampton Tigers v Brothers Club, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

Rodeo

7pm Saturday: Round 1 of Top Guns/Young Guns Series, Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton

Surf life saving

9am Sunday: Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club’s 2020 Club Champs Day, Emu Park

afl capricornia brisbane broncos callaghan park cq capras emu park surf life saving club horse racing rugby league
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

