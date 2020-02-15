What’s on around the grounds this weekend
Football
9.30am Saturday and 9am Sunday: Football Queensland and Football CQ Road Trips, Nerimbera Football Club, Rockhampton
Horse racing
10.30am Saturday: Rockhampton Grammar School Race Day, Callaghan Park, Rockhampton
Cricket
Round 17 of the Cap Challenge
10am Saturday: The Glen v Gracemere Bulls, Sun Valley Park, Gladstone
Noon Saturday: Frenchville Falcons v Rockhampton Brothers, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds
Brazilian jiu jitsu
1.30pm Saturday: Fight Club Jiu Jitsu Junior Tournament, Unison Martial Arts, North Rockhampton
Rugby league
Apricity Finance Festival of League on Saturday at Rockhampton’s Browne Park
1pm: CQ Capras under-18s v Emu Park under-20s
3pm: CQ Capras under-20s v Emu Park A-grade
5pm: Women, CQ Capras v Souths Logan Magpies
7pm Saturday: CQ Capras v Brisbane Broncos
AFL
Capricornia AFLX Challenge on Saturday at Frenchville Sports Club’s Ryan Park, Rockhampton
1.30pm: Women, Panthers v Glenmore
2pm: BITS v Gladstone
2.30pm: Women, Panthers v Glenmore
3pm: Gladstone v Glenmore
3.30pm: BITS v Panthers
4pm: Brothers v Gladstone
4.30pm: Glenmore v Panthers
5pm: BITS v Brothers
5.30pm: Gladstone v Panthers
6pm: Glenmore v BITS
6.45pm: Grand final, first versus second
Gridiron
5pm Saturday: North Queensland League, Rockhampton Wolverines v Mackay Mavericks, CQUniversity, Rockhampton
Cricket
Round 1 of Rockhampton Cricket women’s competition
6pm Saturday: North Rockhampton Tigers v Brothers Club, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds
Rodeo
7pm Saturday: Round 1 of Top Guns/Young Guns Series, Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton
Surf life saving
9am Sunday: Emu Park Surf Life Saving Club’s 2020 Club Champs Day, Emu Park