What’s on around the grounds this weekend

Caribeae's Levi Thomsen is ready to launch into action at the Capricorn 13 and Under Short Course Meet in Rockhampton this weekend.

Swimming

8.30am Saturday: Capricorn 13 and Under Short Course Meet, 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, Rockhampton

Clay target shooting

8.30am Saturday and Sunday: QCTA Central Zone Carnival, including Central Zone Handicap Spectacular, Rockhampton Clay Target Club, Wandal

Motocross

9am Saturday and 8am Sunday: Round 1 of the CQ Motocross Championships, Six Mile Raceway, Rockhampton

Squash

9am Saturday: Rocky Junior Open Tournament, Scottvale Squash and Fitness, North Rockhampton

Softball

9am Saturday: Softball Rockhampton come and try day, Kele Park, West Rockhampton

Gel blasters

9am Saturday: CQ Blasters Open Day, Callaghan Park, Rockhampton

Cricket

9.30am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday: CQ Cricket’s Intercity T20 Carnival, under-11 at Biloela, under-12 at Emerald, under-14 and under-16 at Rockhampton’s Kalka Shades and Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

10am Saturday: Cap Challenge, Capricorn Coast Parkana v The Glen, Yeppoon Showgrounds

Noon Saturday: Cap Challenge, Gracemere v Frenchville, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

Noon Saturday: Women’s competition, Rockhampton Brothers Green v Norths Tigers, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

AFL

1.30pm Saturday: Rockhampton Panthers v Bundaberg Bulldogs, men’s pre-season trial game, Stenlake Park, Rockhampton

Mountain bikes

5pm Saturday: Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club’s 3-Hour Day/Night Team and Solo Cross Country, Seeonee Park, Rockhampton

Rugby union

6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Grammar Old Boys v St Brendan’s College Old Boys, Rugby Park, Rockhampton

Rugby league

5pm Saturday: Fitzroy/Gracemere Sharks v Calliope Roosters, men’s and women’s pre-season trials, Calliope

6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers v Bluff Rabbitohs, men’s pre-season trial, Victoria Park, Rockhampton

Canoeing

6.30am Sunday: Fitzroy Canoe Club’s Beat the Bunny Handicap Race, Fitzroy River, Rockhampton

Running

7am Sunday: Rockhampton Road Runners Kershaw Gardens Fun Run, Rockhampton

Basketball

10.30am Sunday: Rockhampton-Mackay Challenge between under-12 and under-14 boys and girls teams, Adani Arena, Rockhampton

Golf

Noon Sunday: Keppel Zone men’s pennants, Rockhampton v Yeppoon, Rockhampton Golf Club