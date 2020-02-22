What’s on around the grounds this weekend
Swimming
8.30am Saturday: Capricorn 13 and Under Short Course Meet, 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre, Rockhampton
Clay target shooting
8.30am Saturday and Sunday: QCTA Central Zone Carnival, including Central Zone Handicap Spectacular, Rockhampton Clay Target Club, Wandal
Motocross
9am Saturday and 8am Sunday: Round 1 of the CQ Motocross Championships, Six Mile Raceway, Rockhampton
Squash
9am Saturday: Rocky Junior Open Tournament, Scottvale Squash and Fitness, North Rockhampton
Softball
9am Saturday: Softball Rockhampton come and try day, Kele Park, West Rockhampton
Gel blasters
9am Saturday: CQ Blasters Open Day, Callaghan Park, Rockhampton
Cricket
9.30am Saturday and 8.30am Sunday: CQ Cricket’s Intercity T20 Carnival, under-11 at Biloela, under-12 at Emerald, under-14 and under-16 at Rockhampton’s Kalka Shades and Rockhampton Cricket Grounds
10am Saturday: Cap Challenge, Capricorn Coast Parkana v The Glen, Yeppoon Showgrounds
Noon Saturday: Cap Challenge, Gracemere v Frenchville, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds
Noon Saturday: Women’s competition, Rockhampton Brothers Green v Norths Tigers, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds
AFL
1.30pm Saturday: Rockhampton Panthers v Bundaberg Bulldogs, men’s pre-season trial game, Stenlake Park, Rockhampton
Mountain bikes
5pm Saturday: Rockhampton Mountain Bike Club’s 3-Hour Day/Night Team and Solo Cross Country, Seeonee Park, Rockhampton
Rugby union
6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Grammar Old Boys v St Brendan’s College Old Boys, Rugby Park, Rockhampton
Rugby league
5pm Saturday: Fitzroy/Gracemere Sharks v Calliope Roosters, men’s and women’s pre-season trials, Calliope
6pm Saturday: Rockhampton Brothers v Bluff Rabbitohs, men’s pre-season trial, Victoria Park, Rockhampton
Canoeing
6.30am Sunday: Fitzroy Canoe Club’s Beat the Bunny Handicap Race, Fitzroy River, Rockhampton
Running
7am Sunday: Rockhampton Road Runners Kershaw Gardens Fun Run, Rockhampton
Basketball
10.30am Sunday: Rockhampton-Mackay Challenge between under-12 and under-14 boys and girls teams, Adani Arena, Rockhampton
Golf
Noon Sunday: Keppel Zone men’s pennants, Rockhampton v Yeppoon, Rockhampton Golf Club