What’s on around the grounds this weekend

Mountain bike riders are gearing up for the CQ Enduro Series double header this weekend.

Football CQ

Rockhampton Women’s League

6.15pm Friday: Capricorn Coast v Frenchville, Apex Park, Yeppoon

6.15pm Friday: Gracemere Redbacks v Bluebirds United, Gracemere Sports Club Field

Mountain biking

Central Queensland Enduro Series double header

8am Saturday: Round 2 at First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, Rockhampton

8am Sunday: Round 3 at Gladstone Mountain Bike Club

Rockhampton Hockey

Junior finals at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton (all teams playing, with the winner of 1 v 2 receiving the RHA 2020 Cup in their division)

Under-15 boys

8.30am Saturday: Park Avenue Brothers Gold v Park Avenue Brothers Red

10am Saturday: Wanderers v Frenchville/Southern Suburbs

Under-15 girls

8.30am Saturday: Park Avenue Brothers v Frenchville/Southern Suburbs

9.15am Saturday: Wanderers v Frenchville/Southern Suburbs

10am Saturday: Park Avenue Brothers v Wanderers

Under-12 boys

Noon Saturday: Wanderers Red v Frenchville/Southern Suburbs

1.30pm Saturday: Wanderers Blue v Park Avenue Brothers

Under-12 girls

Noon Saturday: Park Avenue Brothers Gold v Park Avenue Brothers Red

12.45pm Saturday: Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers Red

1.30pm Saturday: Park Avenue Brothers Gold v Wanderers

RHA 2020 Cup semi-finals at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

Division 1 men (blue turf)

3.15pm Saturday: Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers

4.45pm Saturday: Southern Suburbs v Frenchville Rovers

Division 1 women (green turf)

3.30pm Saturday: Park Avenue Brothers v Southern Suburbs Gold

5pm Saturday: Frenchville Rovers v Southern Suburbs Black

Rockhampton Softball

Games played at Kele Park, Rockhampton

10.30am Saturday: Under-16 grand final, Frenchville Scorpions 1 v Frenchville Flyers 2

12.30pm Saturday: Open women, Outlaws Wranglers v Frenchville Force

12.30pm Saturday: Open men, Magpies Mongrels v Frenchville Bushrangers

2.30pm Saturday: Open women, Outlaws Wranglers v Taipans

2.30pm Saturday: Open men, Magpies Mongrels v Bluebirds Blackhawks

4.30pm Saturday: Open Men, Frenchville Bushrangers v Bluebirds Blackhawks

AFL Capricornia

Senior women

12.25pm Saturday: Glenmore v Brothers, Stenlake Park, Rockhampton

2.25pm Saturday: Gladstone v BITS, Clinton Park, Gladstone

2.25pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Panthers, Swan Park, Yeppoon

Senior men

4pm Saturday: Gladstone v BITS, Clinton Park, Gladstone

4pm Saturday: Glenmore v Brothers, Stenlake Park, Rockhampton

4pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Panthers, Swan Park, Yeppoon

Rugby Capricornia

Junior grand finals at T.A. Nutley Field, Rockhampton

1pm Saturday: Under-14, Colts v Nogoa Red Claws

2.30pm Saturday: Under-16, Nogoa Red Claws v Cap Coast

Women’s 7s

2pm Saturday: Round robin between Brothers, Colts and Cap Coast, Victoria Park, Rockhampton

3.30pm Saturday: Gladstone versus Biloela, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone

Men’s reserve

4pm Saturday: Brothers v Mount Morgan, Victoria Park, Rockhampton

4pm Saturday: Colts v Biloela, T.A. Nutley Field, Rockhampton

Men’s A

6pm Saturday: Brothers v Cap Coast, Victoria Park, Rockhampton

CQ Premier League

7.15pm Saturday: Central v Capricorn Coast, Brian Niven Park, Gladstone

7.15pm Saturday: Berserker Southside v Bluebirds United, Elizabeth Park, Rockhampton

7.15pm Saturday: Frenchville v Nerimbera, Ryan Park, Rockhampton

Golf

6am Sunday: Robinson Cup, Mount Morgan Golf Club

Rep hockey

8.30am Sunday: Day one of the Queensland secondary schoolboys championships, Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

Surf life saving

9am Sunday: Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club sign-on and open day, Yeppoon