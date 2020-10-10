What’s on around the grounds this weekend
Swimming
8.30am Saturday: Gladstone South Swimming Club’s John Dahl Spring Sprint, John Dahl Pool Complex, Gladstone
Cricket
Round 1 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge
Noon Saturday: The Glen v Port Curtis Cavaliers, Sun Valley Park, Gladstone
Noon Saturday: Frenchville Falcons v Rockhampton Brothers, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds
Noon Saturday: Gracemere Bulls v Capricorn Coast Parkana, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds
Basketball
Round 1 of the ConocoPhillips Central Queensland 2020 Cup
6pm Saturday: Women, Rockhampton Cyclones v Mackay Meteorettes, Adani Arena, Rockhampton
8pm Saturday: Men, Rockhampton Rockets v Mackay Meteors, Adani Arena, Rockhampton
5pm Saturday: Women, Bundaberg v Gladstone, Autobarn Arena, Bundaberg
7pm Saturday: Men, Bundaberg v Gladstone, Autobarn Arena, Bundaberg
Football
Round 14 of the CQ Premier League
7.15pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Frenchville, Apex Park, Yeppoon
7.15pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Berserker Southside, Pilbeam Park, Rockhampton
7.15pm Saturday: Bluebirds United v Central, Webber Park, Rockhampton