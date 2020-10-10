Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones will hit Adani Arena for Round 1 of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup on Saturday night.
The Rockhampton Rockets and Cyclones will hit Adani Arena for Round 1 of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup on Saturday night.
Sport

What’s on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
10th Oct 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Swimming

8.30am Saturday: Gladstone South Swimming Club’s John Dahl Spring Sprint, John Dahl Pool Complex, Gladstone

Cricket

Round 1 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge

Noon Saturday: The Glen v Port Curtis Cavaliers, Sun Valley Park, Gladstone

Noon Saturday: Frenchville Falcons v Rockhampton Brothers, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

Noon Saturday: Gracemere Bulls v Capricorn Coast Parkana, Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

Basketball

Round 1 of the ConocoPhillips Central Queensland 2020 Cup

6pm Saturday: Women, Rockhampton Cyclones v Mackay Meteorettes, Adani Arena, Rockhampton

8pm Saturday: Men, Rockhampton Rockets v Mackay Meteors, Adani Arena, Rockhampton

5pm Saturday: Women, Bundaberg v Gladstone, Autobarn Arena, Bundaberg

7pm Saturday: Men, Bundaberg v Gladstone, Autobarn Arena, Bundaberg

Football

Round 14 of the CQ Premier League

7.15pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Frenchville, Apex Park, Yeppoon

7.15pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Berserker Southside, Pilbeam Park, Rockhampton

7.15pm Saturday: Bluebirds United v Central, Webber Park, Rockhampton

conocophillips cq cup cq premier league frenchville sports club capricorn challenge gladstone south swimming club whatson
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky’s Coles stores shut amid nationwide outage

        Premium Content Rocky’s Coles stores shut amid nationwide outage

        News Customers have been turned away and left unable to pay for their groceries.

        Potable water system funds for CQ bushfire fighting

        Premium Content Potable water system funds for CQ bushfire fighting

        News FUNDS for a potable water system will help Livingstone Shire next bushfire...

        UPDATE: Man dies at Ridgelands grass fire

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man dies at Ridgelands grass fire

        News Emergency services crews are still battling the blaze at a Ridgelands property this...

        More emergency housing across CQ for DV survivors

        Premium Content More emergency housing across CQ for DV survivors

        Crime The construction of four new properties will support victims as they attempt to...