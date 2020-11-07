What’s on around the grounds this weekend

The Mount Morgan Rodeo will buck into action at 10am Saturday at the town’s showgrounds. Photo: Jann Houley

Surfing

7am Saturday: Ben Bourke Memorial Surf Day, Big Dune Surfing Reserve, Farnborough Beach, Yeppoon

Outrigging

6am Saturday and Sunday: 2020 OC1-V1-OC2 AOCRA Championships hosted by Rocky Outrigger Canoe Club and Capricorn Coast Outrigger Canoe Club, Fishermen’s Beach, Emu Park

Touch

8.30am Saturday and 8am Sunday: Rockhampton Touch Association’s Red Rooster Junior Carnival, Cyril Connell Fields, Rockhampton

Cricket

Rounds 3 and 4 of the North Queensland open men’s championships at Mackay’s Harrup Park

9.30am Saturday: Far North v Central Queensland

9.30am Saturday: North Queensland v Mackay-Whitsunday

8.30am Sunday: Mackay-Whitsunday v Far North

8.30am Sunday: Central Queensland v North Queensland

Rounds 3 and 4 of the North Queensland under-21 championships at Mackay’s Harrup Park

9.30am Saturday: Far North v Central Queensland

9.30am Saturday: North Queensland v Mackay-Whitsunday

8.30am Sunday: Mackay-Whitsunday v Far North

8.30am Sunday: Central Queensland v North Queensland

Rounds 1, 2 and 3 of the North Queensland open women’s championships

9.30am Saturday: North Queensland v Central Queensland

6pm Saturday: North Queensland v Central Queensland

11.30am Sunday: North Queensland v Central Queensland

Rodeo

10am Saturday: Mount Morgan Rodeo, Mount Morgan Showgrounds

Motocross

1.30pm Saturday and 8.30am Sunday: Rockhampton and District Motocross Club’s Rocky Raiser, Six Mile Raceway, Rockhampton

Cycling

3pm Saturday: Rockhampton Cycling Club’s Saturday afternoon sprint racing, Kenrick Tucker Velodrome, Rockhampton

Basketball

Round 5 of the ConocoPhillips CQ Cup

Women

5pm Saturday: Bundaberg Bears v Rockhampton Cyclones, Autobarn Arena, Bundaberg

6pm Saturday: Mackay Meteorettes v Gladstone Port City Power, McDonald’s Mackay Stadium, Mackay

Men

7pm Saturday: Bundaberg Bulls v Rockhampton Rockets, Autobarn Arena, Bundaberg

8pm Saturday: Mackay Meteors v Gladstone Port City Power, McDonald’s Mackay Stadium, Mackay

Football

CQ Premier League grand finals

5pm Saturday: Division 2, Frenchville v Bluebirds United, Ryan Park, Rockhampton

7pm Saturday: Division 1, Frenchville v Bluebirds United, Ryan Park, Rockhampton

Triathlon

7am Sunday: Fitzroy Frogs Triathlon Club event, Emu Park

Gel blasters

8.30am Sunday: CQ Battle Royale 6 hosted by CQ Blasters, Callaghan Park racecourse, Rockhampton