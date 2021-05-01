Menu
The Mount Morgan Rodeo will be held from 10am Sunday at the town’s showgrounds.
Sport

What’s on around the grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
1st May 2021 12:00 AM
Golf

7am Saturday and Sunday: DNK Refrigeration Solutions City of Rockhampton Open Championship, Rockhampton Golf Club

Motocross

8am Saturday and Sunday: Round 3 of the Central Queensland Motocross Series, Cocups Road, Biloela

Rugby union

Round 6 of Rugby Capricornia competition

Open men

3pm Saturday: Gladstone v Cap Coast Crocs, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone

3pm Saturday: Biloela v Frenchville, Biloela Rugby Union Grounds

5.30pm Saturday: Dawson Valley Drovers v Rockhampton Brothers, The Stockyard, Moura

Women’s 7s

3.30pm Saturday: Games between Biloela, Rockhampton Brothers and Frenchville, Biloela Rugby Union Grounds

4pm Saturday: Games between Gladstone and Colts, Marley Brown Oval, Gladstone

Aussie rules

Round 2 of AFL Capricornia competition

Senior women

2pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Glenmore, Swan Park, Yeppoon

2.20pm Saturday: Gladstone v Panthers, Clinton Park, Gladstone

3.50pm Saturday: Brothers v BITS, Kele Park, Rockhampton

Senior men

1.50pm Saturday: Brothers v BITS, Kele Park, Rockhampton

3.50pm Saturday: Gladstone v Panthers, Clinton Park, Gladstone

Football

Central Coast Intercity Cup at Rockhampton’s Ryan Park

4.30pm Saturday: Women, FQ Central v FQ Wide Bay

6.30pm Saturday: Men, FQ Central v FQ Wide Bay

Rugby league

6pm Saturday: BHP Premiership, CQ Capras v Valley Diehards, Browne Park, Rockhampton

Mountain biking

8am Sunday: Round 2 of the CQ Cross Country Series, Gladstone Mountain Bike Trail Park

Rodeo

10am Sunday: Mount Morgan Rodeo, Mount Morgan Showgrounds

