Gracemere will take on The Glen in today’s Cap Challenge semi-final, with the winner advancing to tomorrow’s grand final against Frenchville..
Sport

What’s on around the grounds

Pam McKay
, pam.mckay@capnews.com.au
14th Mar 2020 4:00 PM
Golf

8am Saturday: Wowan Junior Open, Wowan Golf Course

8am Saturday: Baralaba Junior Open, Baralaba Golf Course

8am Sunday: Curtis Zone men’s pennants, Calliope v Gladstone and Boyle Island v Biloela, Calliope Golf Club

Cue Sports

9am Saturday: 2020 CVC Ladies and Masters Trials, Capricorn Cue Sports, Rockhampton

Cricket

Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge finals at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds

10am Saturday: Semi-final, Gracemere v The Glen

10am Sunday: Grand final, Frenchville v TBD

Horse racing

10.30am Saturday: St Patrick’s Day Race Club Races, Callaghan Park Racecourse, Rockhampton

Hockey

Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

A-grade men (green turf)

4.15pm Saturday, Park Avenue v Southern Suburbs

5.45pm Saturday, Frenchville v Wanderers

A-grade women (blue turf)

4.30pm Saturday, Frenchville v Wanderers

6pm Saturday, Park Avenue v Southern Suburbs

Dog sports

5pm Saturday and 7am Sunday: Dog Sport Competitions, Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club, Duthie Park

Bull riding

7pm Saturday: Round 2 of the PFD Young Guns and Top Guns Series, Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton

