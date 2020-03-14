What’s on around the grounds
Golf
8am Saturday: Wowan Junior Open, Wowan Golf Course
8am Saturday: Baralaba Junior Open, Baralaba Golf Course
8am Sunday: Curtis Zone men’s pennants, Calliope v Gladstone and Boyle Island v Biloela, Calliope Golf Club
Cue Sports
9am Saturday: 2020 CVC Ladies and Masters Trials, Capricorn Cue Sports, Rockhampton
Cricket
Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge finals at Rockhampton Cricket Grounds
10am Saturday: Semi-final, Gracemere v The Glen
10am Sunday: Grand final, Frenchville v TBD
Horse racing
10.30am Saturday: St Patrick’s Day Race Club Races, Callaghan Park Racecourse, Rockhampton
Hockey
Games at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
A-grade men (green turf)
4.15pm Saturday, Park Avenue v Southern Suburbs
5.45pm Saturday, Frenchville v Wanderers
A-grade women (blue turf)
4.30pm Saturday, Frenchville v Wanderers
6pm Saturday, Park Avenue v Southern Suburbs
Dog sports
5pm Saturday and 7am Sunday: Dog Sport Competitions, Rockhampton Dog Obedience Club, Duthie Park
Bull riding
7pm Saturday: Round 2 of the PFD Young Guns and Top Guns Series, Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton