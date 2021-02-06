What’s on around the grounds
Cricket
Round 9 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge
10am Saturday: The Glen v Gracemere Bulls, Sun Valley Park, Gladstone
10am Saturday: Frenchville Falcons v Port Curtis Cavaliers, Rockhampton Cricket Ground
Noon Saturday: Capricorn Coast Parkana v Rockhampton Brothers, Yeppoon Showgrounds
Rugby union
Noon Saturday: Cap Coast Crocs Waitangi Day, Cooee Bay Oval. Games from 12.30pm, finals at 3.30pm, Masters game at 4.30pm.
Speedway
4.15pm Saturday: Aaron Smithwick Memorial Queensland Super Stocker Title, Rockhampton Speedway. Also on the program are junior sedans, production sedans, modified sedans, AMCA nationals. Gates open 10am, grand parade 4pm, racing starts 4.15pm.
Rugby league
6pm Saturday: Australian Team of NRL Legends versus Central Highlands All Stars, Hinricks Oval, Blackwater. Gates open at noon, games involving local teams from 1pm.
Golf
11.30am Sunday: 2020/2021 Keppel Zone pennants grand final, Rockhampton Golf Club. Division 1 men, Rockhampton v Yeppoon. Division 2 men, Yeppoon v Rockhampton. Division 3 men, Yeppoon v Emu Park. Ladies, Yeppoon v Rockhampton.