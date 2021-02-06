Menu
Matt Bowen, pictured playing for the North Queensland Cowboys, will line up with the Australian Team of NRL Legends in Blackwater on Saturday night.
Sport

What’s on around the grounds

Pam McKay
5th Feb 2021 4:53 PM
Cricket

Round 9 of the Frenchville Sports Club Capricorn Challenge

10am Saturday: The Glen v Gracemere Bulls, Sun Valley Park, Gladstone

10am Saturday: Frenchville Falcons v Port Curtis Cavaliers, Rockhampton Cricket Ground

Noon Saturday: Capricorn Coast Parkana v Rockhampton Brothers, Yeppoon Showgrounds

Rugby union

Noon Saturday: Cap Coast Crocs Waitangi Day, Cooee Bay Oval. Games from 12.30pm, finals at 3.30pm, Masters game at 4.30pm.

Speedway

4.15pm Saturday: Aaron Smithwick Memorial Queensland Super Stocker Title, Rockhampton Speedway. Also on the program are junior sedans, production sedans, modified sedans, AMCA nationals. Gates open 10am, grand parade 4pm, racing starts 4.15pm.

Rugby league

6pm Saturday: Australian Team of NRL Legends versus Central Highlands All Stars, Hinricks Oval, Blackwater. Gates open at noon, games involving local teams from 1pm.

Golf

11.30am Sunday: 2020/2021 Keppel Zone pennants grand final, Rockhampton Golf Club. Division 1 men, Rockhampton v Yeppoon. Division 2 men, Yeppoon v Rockhampton. Division 3 men, Yeppoon v Emu Park. Ladies, Yeppoon v Rockhampton.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

