What's on around the region today, tomorrow and Sunday

NEVER FORGET: An Armistice Day service will be held on Sunday at the John Leak Memorial on Sir Raymond Huish Drive. Allan Reinikka ROK111115aremembr

TODAY

10am: Yeppoon: 150 years.

Exhibition and publication of historical photographic material held in the collections of the Capricorn Coast Historical Society for years from 1868 to 2018 and on display at The Mill Gallery. Free entry. Open from 10am to 4pm each day in Normanby St, Yeppoon.

5pm:

River Cruises CQ

5pm: St Benedict's Twilight Christmas Markets.

Live music, rides for the kids, ham wheels, multi-draw raffles, bar, food and barbecue. Boutique market stalls for Christmas shopping. Laceys Rd, Yeppoon.

7pm: Queensland U13 Girls Indoor Hockey Challenge.

CQUniversity.

TOMORROW

6am:

Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

8am: Annual Mt Wheeler Charity Gymkhana, Mt Wheeler.

Family friendly event, riders can enter the Barrels and Obstacles for big prizemoney. Gymkhana events include sack race, bend, boot race, key hole, snakes and ladders, flag race, bounce pony, clover leaf, drum and peg.

Sausage lunch and refreshments available and multi-draw raffle. Spectators entry by gold coin donation at the gate, 291 Mt Wheeler Rd, via Mackays Rd, Bondoola.

8am: Queensland U13 Girls Indoor Hockey Challenge.

CQUniversity.

2.30pm: CQ Mudsportz twin track mud racing. Racing starts with drags then twin track racing. Bar and canteen facilities.

BYO seating and shade. Eskies containing alcohol not allowed. Entry admission at gate. Behind Kabra Hotel off Scrubby Creek Rd, Kabra Motorsport Park.

2.30pm: Motorcycle Trials event.

Rocky Trials Club to host event at Seeonee Park, 4km east of Rockhampton on the Yeppoon Rd.

For more information phone Don on 49221788.

4pm: St Brendan's College First XIII V Old Boys Rugby League game.

Long standing tradition as the old boys dust off their footy boots and verse the schoolboys. Sacred Heart v St Benedicts from 3.30pm.

Main game kicks off at 4.15pm, First XIII Vs Old Boys. Food and drinks available to purchase. Venue: St Brendan's College oval.

5pm:

7pm: Christmas Trivia Night.

Team of no more than six persons, $5 per person and $2.50 per school aged child.

Children's teams strongly encouraged. Bar operating on the night, BYO nibbles. All profits to go towards support Cawarral State School students to attend Year 5/6 Camps. Call 49209333 to book at Cawarral State School hall.

SUNDAY

6am: Kern Arcade Markets

. Fruit and vegetables, butchers and meat, handmade products, second hand goods, plants, sausage sizzles, Christmas ideas. Funtime Amusements rides and pony rides.

8am: Queensland U13 Girls Indoor Hockey Challenge.

CQUniversity.

10am: Social Ski Sunday.

Every Sunday the Rockhampton Water Ski Club boat is in the water ready for our Social Ski Sunday Fun Day. Everyone is welcome from beginners (instructors are always available to help you learn) to anyone experienced in skiing, kneeboarding and tubing. Ski gear provided.

From $7 for non-members.

10am: Motorcycle Trials event.

Rocky Trials Club to host event at Seeonee Park, four kilometres east of Rockhampton on the Yeppoon Rd. For more information phone Don on 49221788.

10.30am. Armistice Day Centenary Service.

Commemorate 100 years since the Armistice, which ended World War I was signed. Service to be conducted by the 9th Battalion AIF Living History Unit of the Capricornia and Rockhampton District RSL, supported by Rockhampton Regional Council. Traditional Armistice Day Order of Service will be followed, including Sounding of the Drum, salute and two-minute's silence.

Service at John Leak Memorial, Sir Raymond Huish Drive, Wandal.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, Yeppoon.

From noon:

The Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

4pm. Sunday Session.

Live music, $10 pizzas and sangria jugs. Heritage Hotel.

Rockhampton's East Street will light up for the CBD Christmas Fair this weekend. Pictured are Oliver Hill, Mia Hill and MaKenzie Paull at the Christmas Fair on East St last year. Trinette Stevens

UPCOMING EVENTS:

November 24. CQ Beer and BBQ Festival.

Over 35 craft beers, food trucks, traders, live bands and DJs.

World Motorised Esky Racing Championships and Aussie Sanga Eating Competition.

Rocky Sports Club, Lion Creek Rd. Noon to 10pm.

December 1. CBD Christmas Fair.

Face painting, animal displays, Santa, arts and crafts, fashion parades, food and music.

See the lighting of the main street Christmas tree.

This even is supported by the Rockhampton Regional Council, RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service and East Street traders. 5pm to 9pm.

Carols By Candlelight.

Pilbeam Theatre, Wednesday, December 12, 7pm.

Ticketed event at Rockhampton Music Bowl, Saturday, December 15, 7pm, entry by donation.