What's on around the sporting grounds this weekend

Lyn Kelly in action at the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft, which runs until Sunday.

Golf

6.50am Saturday and Sunday: Days three and four of the Ian Weigh Toyota Rockhampton Pro-Am, Rockhampton Golf Club. Calcutta with special guest Billy J Smith at 6.30pm on Saturday in the clubhouse

Campdrafting

7am Saturday and Sunday: Days three and four of the Paradise Lagoons Campdraft, Malchi Nine Mile Rd

Karting

8am Saturday and Sunday: Round 4 of the 2017 Australian Kart Championship, Emerald Karting Club, Capricorn Hwy

AFL Capricornia

2.15pm Saturday: Brothers v Gladstone, Kele Park

2.15pm Saturday: Panthers v Glenmore, Rockhampton Cricket Ground

2.15pm Saturday: Yeppoon v BITS, Swan Park

CQ Hockey League

Games to be played at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

3.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Sparks

5.15pm Saturday: A1 women, Frenchville Rovers v Southern Suburbs (RHA fixture)

6.40pm Saturday: A1 men: Frenchville Rovers v Park Avenue Brothers

8.05pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers (RHA fixture)

Game at Rigby Park, Gladstone

2.40pm Saturday: A1 men, Southern Suburbs v Meteors

Capricornia Rugby

5pm Saturday: Brothers v Dawson Valley Drovers, Victoria Park

5.30pm Saturday: Gladstone v Capricorn Coast, Marley Brown Oval

QBL

5.30pm Saturday: Rock- hampton Cyclones v Brisbane Capitals, Hegvold Stadium

7.30pm Saturday, Rockhampton Rockets v Brisbane Capitals, Hegvold Stadium

Intrust Super Cup

5.30pm Saturday: Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras v Redcliffe Dolphins, Bear Park, Clermont

Rocky Rugby League

6pm Saturday: Norths Chargers v Biloela, Browne Park

6pm Saturday: Fitzroy-Gracemere v Emu Park, Saleyards Park

6pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Tannum, Webb Oval

3pm Sunday: Gladstone Valleys v Woorabinda, Marley Brown Oval

3pm Sunday: Rockhampton Brothers v Gladstone Brothers, Victoria Park

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Capricorn Coast v Southside United, Apex Park

7pm Saturday: Clinton v Parkana, Clinton Field

7pm Saturday: Bluebirds United v Frenchville, Webber Park

AFL Capricornia

9.10am Sunday: AFL Capricornia Junior Cluster Day, Kele Park