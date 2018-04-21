Menu
Victoria Park trampolinists Scarlett Price and Britney Glazebrook will compete at the Gymnastics Queensland Trampoline 2018 State Championships at Rockhampton's Hegvold Stadium this weekend.
Sport

What's on around the sporting grounds this weekend

Pam McKay
by
21st Apr 2018 6:00 AM

Golf

6.46am Saturday and Sunday: Emu Park Men's Open Championship, Emu Park Golf Club

7am Sunday: CQ Junior Four-Ball Championships, Yeppoon Golf Club

Squash

9am Saturday: Central Region Junior Championships Tournament, Scottvale Squash Centre, Rockhampton

Trampolining

9.30am Saturday and 9am Sunday: Gymnastics Queensland Trampoline 2018 State Championships, Hegvold Stadium

Motocross

10am Saturday: Day 1 of the Reef 2 Beef interclub challenge, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily

10am Sunday: Day 2 of the Reef 2 Beef interclub challenge, Coastal Park MX Track, Yeppoon

Horse racing

11am Saturday: Yeppoon Cup race meeting, Keppel Park Race Course, Yeppoon; gates open 11am, first race 1.20pm. General admission $10

BMX

2pm Saturday and 9am Sunday: Rockhampton BMX Club's Rocky Rumble, Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton

AFL Capricornia

2.15pm Saturday: BITS v Yeppoon, Boyne Island Oval

2.15pm Saturday: Gladstone v Brothers, Clinton Park

6.30pm Saturday: Glenmore v Panthers, Stenlake Park

CQ Hockey League

Games to be played at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton

3.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Southern Suburbs

5.15pm Saturday: A1 women, Sparks v Park Avenue Brothers

6.40pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers

8.05pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers

Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone

4.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Southern Suburbs

5.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Meteors v Sparks

Rugby Capricornia

4pm Saturday: Cap Coast v Colts, Croc Park, Cooee Bay

4.30pm Saturday: Brothers v Dawson Valley, Victoria Park

6.30pm Saturday: Biloela v Frenchville, Biloela

Rocky Rugby League

6pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Emu Park, Webb Oval

6pm Saturday: Gladstone Brothers v Woorabinda, Marley Brown Oval

7pm Saturday: Fitzroy v Norths, Saleyards Park

7pm Saturday: Biloela v Tannum Sands, Biloela

3pm Sunday: Rocky Brothers v Valleys, Victoria Park

Intrust Super Cup

Nu-Tank Super Saturday at McIndoe Park, Emerald

10.30am: Junior clinic

12.30pm: Emerald Cowgirls v Emerald Tigers ladies

2pm: U18 CQ Capras v Northern Pride

3.45pm: U20 CQ Capras v Northern Pride

5.30pm: Emerald Cowboys v Emerald Tigers

7.30pm: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Northern Pride

CQ Premier League

7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Southside United, Pilbeam Park

7pm Saturday: Frenchville v Central, Ryan Park

7pm Saturday: Bluebirds v Capricorn Coast, Webber Park

