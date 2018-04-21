What's on around the sporting grounds this weekend
Golf
6.46am Saturday and Sunday: Emu Park Men's Open Championship, Emu Park Golf Club
7am Sunday: CQ Junior Four-Ball Championships, Yeppoon Golf Club
Squash
9am Saturday: Central Region Junior Championships Tournament, Scottvale Squash Centre, Rockhampton
Trampolining
9.30am Saturday and 9am Sunday: Gymnastics Queensland Trampoline 2018 State Championships, Hegvold Stadium
Motocross
10am Saturday: Day 1 of the Reef 2 Beef interclub challenge, Six Mile Raceway, Pink Lily
10am Sunday: Day 2 of the Reef 2 Beef interclub challenge, Coastal Park MX Track, Yeppoon
Horse racing
11am Saturday: Yeppoon Cup race meeting, Keppel Park Race Course, Yeppoon; gates open 11am, first race 1.20pm. General admission $10
BMX
2pm Saturday and 9am Sunday: Rockhampton BMX Club's Rocky Rumble, Hollingsworth St, Rockhampton
AFL Capricornia
2.15pm Saturday: BITS v Yeppoon, Boyne Island Oval
2.15pm Saturday: Gladstone v Brothers, Clinton Park
6.30pm Saturday: Glenmore v Panthers, Stenlake Park
CQ Hockey League
Games to be played at Kalka Shades, Rockhampton
3.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Frenchville Rovers v Southern Suburbs
5.15pm Saturday: A1 women, Sparks v Park Avenue Brothers
6.40pm Saturday: A1 men, Wanderers v Park Avenue Brothers
8.05pm Saturday: A1 women, Wanderers v Frenchville Rovers
Games at Rigby Park, Gladstone
4.30pm Saturday: A1 women, Gladstone Souths v Southern Suburbs
5.50pm Saturday: A1 men, Meteors v Sparks
Rugby Capricornia
4pm Saturday: Cap Coast v Colts, Croc Park, Cooee Bay
4.30pm Saturday: Brothers v Dawson Valley, Victoria Park
6.30pm Saturday: Biloela v Frenchville, Biloela
Rocky Rugby League
6pm Saturday: Yeppoon v Emu Park, Webb Oval
6pm Saturday: Gladstone Brothers v Woorabinda, Marley Brown Oval
7pm Saturday: Fitzroy v Norths, Saleyards Park
7pm Saturday: Biloela v Tannum Sands, Biloela
3pm Sunday: Rocky Brothers v Valleys, Victoria Park
Intrust Super Cup
Nu-Tank Super Saturday at McIndoe Park, Emerald
10.30am: Junior clinic
12.30pm: Emerald Cowgirls v Emerald Tigers ladies
2pm: U18 CQ Capras v Northern Pride
3.45pm: U20 CQ Capras v Northern Pride
5.30pm: Emerald Cowboys v Emerald Tigers
7.30pm: Intrust Super Cup, CQ Capras v Northern Pride
CQ Premier League
7pm Saturday: Nerimbera v Southside United, Pilbeam Park
7pm Saturday: Frenchville v Central, Ryan Park
7pm Saturday: Bluebirds v Capricorn Coast, Webber Park