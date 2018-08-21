What's on the agenda at Livingstone Shire Council today?

LIVINGSTONE Shire Council meets today and is expected to adopt the final version of the Capricorn Coast Smart Region Strategy.

The strategy aims to encourage innovative people and businesses to relocate to the shire and to advance the economy and attract investment through digital innovation.

Updates have been made to reflect feedback from the recent community engagement process and the final strategy will be officially launched by Capricornia MP, Michelle Landry on September 3.

Also on the agenda is the Invest Capricorn Coast Region Leadership Alliance.

The purpose of the alliance is to provide pathways to and from Council to help with employment generating and economic development opportunities.

The alliance would also oversee implementation of the Invest Capricorn Coast Region Economic Development Plan designed to secure opportunities including tourism, agriculture, mining connections, health care, education, NBN, NDIS, Shoalwater Bay and a startup ecosystem.

Infrastructure to encourage unstructured activity is being considered under the Active Livingstone Strategy, which has been funded under the Queensland Government's Sport and Recreation Planning program.

The strategy is likely to be formally endorsed today.

The meeting starts at 9am at the Council Chambers in Lagoon Place, Yeppoon.

The public is welcome to attend.