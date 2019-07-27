What's on: Catch one of 2019's hottest shows this weekend

POUNCE: Abigail Chapman stars in Emmaus College's new production of Cats , which will be performed tonight from 7pm at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre.

POUNCE: Abigail Chapman stars in Emmaus College's new production of Cats , which will be performed tonight from 7pm at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Theatre. APAP Events

TODAY

7am:

Weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: Free.

8am:

North Rockhampton Uniting Church (opposite North Rockhampton High School). There will be a variety of stalls including plants, cooking, books, bric-a-brac, lamingtons, craft and delicious morning tea on sale.

Entry is free and a fun social morning of shopping is ensured.

8am:

Bauhinia House, corner Berserker and High Sts.

8am:

Bauhinia House, Berserker St, North Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $2, children are free.

2pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Visit yeppoonchoral.org for more.

3pm:

Speedway Bike Spectacular. Rockhampton Showgrounds, Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton.

5pm:

St Brendan's College, Yeppoon. Visit www.trybooking.com for tickets.

5.30pm:

Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St, North Rockhampton.

Cost: $50 a person. Phone Naomi Devoy on 074922 4549 for more information.

6pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds, Exhibition Rd, Wandal. Gates open at 3pm.

Cost: Adults $30, children aged 10-15 years $15, under 10 years of age is free. A family pass costs $60.

6pm:

Korte's Resort, Yaamba Rd, Parkhurst. Phone 4936 3153 to secure a seat or table.

7pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton.

Cost: Adults $33, concession $25, children aged between two and 18 years of age $20.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

ArcadeCarpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce.

There are also two mobile butchers with great products and fantastic value, as well as second-hand items.

9am:

Denison St, Rockhampton. Come and ride the Purrey SteamTram.

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse code table and lots more.

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

9am:

Rockhampton's Riverside Precinct, Quay St. Cost: Free.

The event brings together disaster management, emergency service agencies and the public to collaboratively build on our community's resilience in time of emergencies and disasters.

9.30am:

Located at 8Hinz Ave, Farnborough. Cost: Free.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina, 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

2pm:

. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $33, concession $25, children aged between two and 18 years of age $20.

2pm:

Riverston Tea Rooms, 186 Quay St, Rockhampton. Phone 0435 534 425 to reserve your table.

2pm:

Vintage Garden Tea. Canoona Rd, West Rockhampton. Email staubinsvillage@outlook.com.

UPCOMING

Saturday, August 3:

Where: The Caves State School. Cost: $5 entry fee for adults, all children are free.

Live music by Denvah Baker-Mollah.

To enter the observation rally, drum art/sculpture competition, please phone Alicia on 0475 385 495 or email pandc@thecaves.eq.edu.au.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pandcthecaves