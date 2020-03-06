What’s on: catch the region’s hottest events
TODAY
- 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free. Contact (07) 4936 8043 for more information.
- 10.30am: Rockhampton Cancer Survivors and Supporters Group. Rocky Sports Club, Lion Creek Rd. Join the group’s Facebook page for more information.
- 3.30pm: Mount Morgan No. 7 Art Squad. Free workshops. Cost: free. Mount Morgan No. 7 Gallery, Moragn St. Phone 0411 865 621 for more information.
- 6pm: Will Jones. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
- 6pm: Conspiracy Night: Coronavirus. Groom Barbershop, Berserker St Rockhampton.
- 7pm: Rocky Sports Club - Annual Dinner. Located at 1 Lion Creek Rd, Rockhampton.
Visit www.trybooking.com for tickets.
- 7.30pm: There will be an Old Time/New Vogue Dance at The Caves Hall. Admission costs $12. For more information, phone 0499 448 071.
- 7.30pm: Ava Kaydo Live. The Glenmore Tavern, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
- 7am: Park Run. Join in the weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. For more information, contact rockhamptonhealpers@parkrun.com.
- 7am: Gracemere Lions Markets and Lions Awareness Day. Conaghan Park, Lawrie St Gracemere. There will be a variety of stall holders, so come and have breakfast in the park.
For more information and bookings, phone 0467 223 824.
- 9am: Helloworld Travel Rockhampton and Gladstone Travel Expo. Rockhampton Leagues Club, Cambridge St. Cost: free.
For more information, contact 4992 1966.
- 2pm: QCWA Wandal Branch are holding their Hoy and Cent Sale afternoon in their hall on Wandal Rd. Tickets cost $1 with an afternoon tea supplied.
SUNDAY
- 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Cost: free. Contact 0419 848 005 for more information.
- 8am: Heritage Village Markets. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Rd Parkhurst. Cost: $2 per person.
- 9am: The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St, Rockhampton will be open until 1pm. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram.
- 10am: Leathersmithing. Rockhampton Art Gallery. Cost: $115. Phone 4936 8248 for more information.
- 10.30am: Rockhampton Cancer Survivors and Supporters Group. Rocky Sports Club, Lion Creek Rd. Join the group’s Facebook page for more information.
UPCOMING
- Friday, March 13: A dance will be hosted at the Alton Downs Hall from 7.30pm with music by Syd Stickley. There will be raffles, novelty prizes and supper to be served. Phone Joyce Chippendale on 4934 5120 for more information.
- Saturday, April 18: The Rockhampton Golf Club will host their 100 year Centenary Ball from 6pm. An evening of dancing and celebration under the stars, this event costs $150 per person which includes tapas, a three-course meal and entertainment by Blues Train. Where: Rockhampton Golf Club, 40 Ann St Rockhampton. RSVP at 4927 3311.