What's on: Catch the track-side fashions on Yeppoon Race Day
TODAY
10am:Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library.
10am:Seniors Week 2019 Launch - Marlborough. Marlborough Hall. Contact 4913 5000 for more information.
8pm:Diesel - Give me Saturday night solo tour. Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets at oztix.com.au.
TOMORROW
7am:Park Run. A weekly 5km run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event.
9am:QCWA Emu Park Quilt Show. Emu Park Community Hall. Contact 0438 826 915 for more information. Cost $20. Proceeds to go to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Sailability and Emu Park QCWA.
11am:Yeppoon Race Day. Keppel Park Racecourse, Yeppoon. Cost $10 entry. Email mary.hornery@bigpond.com for bookings or enquires.
2pm:Back to the Sixties. Afternoon tea at Shalom. Carinity Shalom Retirement Village, 121 Maloney St North Rockhampton. Cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and under 12 year-olds are free.
5pm:Chris Schick - Live performance. Riverside Precinct. Quay St, Rockhampton.
5.30pm:Marketfest on James St. James Street Plaza, 15 to 17 James St Yeppoon.
6pm:The Hangar Presents Harley Breen. RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Hangar. Lot six Canoona Rd, West Rockhampton. Cost $85 per person plus booking fee.
6pm:Viva Las Vegas Gala. 45 East St, Rockhampton. Tickets cost $110, which includes canapes, dessert bar, funny money and limited drinks. Phone 0403 402 042 for more information.
7pm:Top Gun Young Gun Bull Riding Series - Round seven. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost $20. Phone 4922 3888 for more information.
7.15pm:CDCMD is holding a tribute concert to Slim Dusty from 7.15pm. Robinson St, North Rockhampton. Everyone welcome, come and enjoy great music by our band. Entry $9 including a lovely supper. For bookings, phone Brenda on 4936 2049.
7.30pm:Mark Vincent Tribute to Mario Lanza. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $59 and concessions $57. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.
9am:QCWA Emu Park Quilt Show. Emu Park Community Hall. Contact 0438 826 915 for more information. Cost $2. Proceeds to go to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Sailability and Emu Park QCWA.
9am:Mount Morgan Dam Run. Number seven Dam, Byrnes Parade Mount Morgan. Meeting at the duck ponds in Rockhampton at 9am - leaving at 9:15am to head to the venue, arriving up there at 10am. Four wheel drive (4wd) through the tracks and then stop for lunch at 12.30pm.
9am:The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.
Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram!
Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!
You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
9.30am:Funny Business for Seniors. Bauhinia House, Berserker St North Rockhampton. Morning tea, entertainment by the Footlights Theatre Company and a two-course lunch. Lucky door prizes and raffles. Cost 420 per person. Contact the North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club Inc on 4928 2320 for more.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon. 1 Waterline Way.
3.30pm:Keppel Coast Blues and Music Club. Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.
7pm:Polaris. Headricks Lane, Rockhampton. Tickets at www.polarisaus.Ink.to/19aus
UPCOMING
Saturday, August 24:Lee Kernaghan: The Backroad Nation Tour. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets are still available to see this Australian country music legend. Visit greatwesternhotel.oztix.com.au.