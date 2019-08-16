What's on: Catch the track-side fashions on Yeppoon Race Day

FIELD FASHIONS: The Yeppoon Races will kick off from 11am tomorrow at the Keppel Park Racecourse. L-R Shelly Williams, Laura Reber and Bailey Goltz at a previous Yeppoon Race Day.

TODAY

10am:

Mount Morgan Library.

10am:

Marlborough Hall. Contact 4913 5000 for more information.

8pm:

Allenstown Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets at oztix.com.au.

TOMORROW

7am:

A weekly 5km run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Free event.

9am:

Emu Park Community Hall. Contact 0438 826 915 for more information. Cost $20. Proceeds to go to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Sailability and Emu Park QCWA.

11am:

Keppel Park Racecourse, Yeppoon. Cost $10 entry. Email mary.hornery@bigpond.com for bookings or enquires.

2pm:

Afternoon tea at Shalom. Carinity Shalom Retirement Village, 121 Maloney St North Rockhampton. Cost $10 for adults, $5 for students and under 12 year-olds are free.

5pm:

Riverside Precinct. Quay St, Rockhampton.

5.30pm:

James Street Plaza, 15 to 17 James St Yeppoon.

6pm:

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service Hangar. Lot six Canoona Rd, West Rockhampton. Cost $85 per person plus booking fee.

6pm:

45 East St, Rockhampton. Tickets cost $110, which includes canapes, dessert bar, funny money and limited drinks. Phone 0403 402 042 for more information.

7pm:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Cost $20. Phone 4922 3888 for more information.

7.15pm:

CDCMD is holding afrom 7.15pm. Robinson St, North Rockhampton. Everyone welcome, come and enjoy great music by our band. Entry $9 including a lovely supper. For bookings, phone Brenda on 4936 2049.

7.30pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $59 and concessions $57. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

9am:

Emu Park Community Hall. Contact 0438 826 915 for more information. Cost $2. Proceeds to go to the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Sailability and Emu Park QCWA.

9am:

Number seven Dam, Byrnes Parade Mount Morgan. Meeting at the duck ponds in Rockhampton at 9am - leaving at 9:15am to head to the venue, arriving up there at 10am. Four wheel drive (4wd) through the tracks and then stop for lunch at 12.30pm.

9am:

Thein Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday 9am to 1pm.

Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram!

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

9.30am:

Bauhinia House, Berserker St North Rockhampton. Morning tea, entertainment by the Footlights Theatre Company and a two-course lunch. Lucky door prizes and raffles. Cost 420 per person. Contact the North Rockhampton Senior Citizens Club Inc on 4928 2320 for more.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina Yeppoon. 1 Waterline Way.

3.30pm:

Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

7pm:

Headricks Lane, Rockhampton. Tickets at www.polarisaus.Ink.to/19aus

UPCOMING

Saturday, August 24:

Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets are still available to see this Australian country music legend. Visit greatwesternhotel.oztix.com.au.