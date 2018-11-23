What's on in CQ: 72 hours across the region

DONNA THE WOMBAT: All for the Wombats will be raising funds for the Australian Animal Care and Education's Safe Haven Project. Held tomorrow from 7am at Rockhampton Zoo.

TODAY

9am:

Santa Photos. Stockland Rockhampton.

10am:

Knitters & Knotters. Calling all crafty and creative members of the community to join forces at Emu Park Library on Friday mornings. Share, learn, knit and laugh over a cup of tea. Knitting group is a great way to meet new people and learn a fantastic skill.

10am:

Yeppoon: 150 Years 1868 - 2018. The Mill Gallery, Yeppoon. Free event.

5pm:

Live on the Deck - Aaron Hamilton. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

5.30pm:

Dawn - Live at the Spinnaker. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Yeppoon.

6pm:

The Morning Bulletin Club - Shane Jacobsen. Korte's Resort, Yaamba Rd North Rockhampton.

7pm:

The Pretend One presented by Keppel Coast Arts. Yeppoon Town Hall. Visit www.trybooking.com for tickets.

7pm:

Capricorn Film Festival. Yeppoon Town Hall. Opening Night Movie. Q&A with actor David Field. Cost $15 - General Admission.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton Little Theatre presents After Dinner. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, 203 East Street, Rockhampton. Cost: Adult $24, Member/Pension/Student $20, Child $14. In a suburban pub bistro on a Friday night three office workers - Dympie, Paula and Monika - are desperately seeking a good night out.

8pm:

Fridays - Live Music. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

6am:

Yeppoon Community Markets. Farmer's Markets, Yeppoon Showgrounds.

7am:

All for the wombats. Rockhampton Zoo. Raising funds for Australian Animal Care and Education's Safe Haven Project which goes towards supporting wombat rescues, rehabilitation and research. There will be a sausage sizzle, zoo animal photo sales from the Wild Lens, Wombat themed arts and craft stall, raffles and prizes.

8am:

That Baby Markets - Christmas. Bauhinia House, 235-239 Berserker Street - Rockhampton. Cost: Adults $2, Children FREE.

8am:

Yeppoon Boutique Markets. Beach end of Queen Street in the Strand Hotel Car Park, Yeppoon. Local handmade & small business stalls with children's, men's & ladies clothing, jewellery, candles, bags, mats, eco products, homewares, fresh produce, plants, eggs, honey, baby items, leggings, bowls, baskets & so much more.

10am:

Storytime at the Zoo. Rockhampton Zoo. Free event.

12pm:

CQ Beer and BBQ Festival. Rocky Sports Club , 1 Lion Creek Road, Wandal, Rockhampton. Cost: $10 online, $15 at the gate. A community celebration with the chance to sample over 35 craft beers, learn where and how they are brewed and match them with a range of fabulous foods. Contact Jack Hughes on 0418792157 for more information.

12pm:

Capricorn Film Festival. Yeppoon Town Hall. Session: Indi Distribution. Followed by Session: The Actors from 1pm and Filmmaker Support: Screen QLD from 2pm. CAPS Junior from 3pm, B.OLD Short Films (3pm), CAPS Open 4pm, CAPS World 4.30pm and award ceremony from 6pm. Cost $22 - Adults, $11 - Students, Concessions, Children & Pensioners.

12pm:

Rockhampton Salvo's Christmas Toy Run. Rockhampton PCYC, Bridge St.

4pm:

Rockhampton Speedway. Cost: Adults $25. Rockhampton Showgrounds. Contact Rockhampton Saloon Car club on 0412438807 for more information.

5pm:

Upper Ulam Recreation Grounds Christmas Function. Upper Ulam Road, Bajool. Community Event for Children, Families and Friends. Santa will be in attendance, along with kids craft competition, dinner from 6pm, multi drawer raffles, licensed bar and music. Free event.

6.30pm:

Bad Boy Mowdown - Bull Ride Round Two. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton.

7.30pm:

Rockhampton Little Theatre presents After Dinner. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, 203 East Street, Rockhampton. Cost: Adult $24, Member/Pension/Student $20, Child $14.

SUNDAY

8am:

Heritage Village Markets - November. Rockhampton Heritage Village, Boundary Road, Parkhurst. There's a huge variety of stalls, farm animals for the kids and rides for all ages. Enclosed shoes must be worn on the rides. Cost $2 per person, under 14 year olds free.

8am:

Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

8am:

Full Draw Field Archers. If you want to get the kids off the Playstation and out of the house, come and give archery a try.

We have equipment for beginners to use.

Every Sunday morning from 8am.

Turn left at Access 4 on Yeppoon Rd.

9.30am:

Sandhills Community Sports and Social Club Inc. Annual General Meeting at 9.30am at Mabel Edmund Park, Keppel Sands. All Members are invited to attend for the business of AGM Minutes, Election of Officer Bearers & Annual Financial Statement.

1pm:

Country Music Afternoon. The Cawarral Community Hall. Admission is only $5 which entitles you to endless Cuppa, Cake and a Lucky Door Ticket. We also have A Multi Draw Raffle , Money Board & BBQ cooked for 4pm. For more information please phone Del on 49354866 or Dave on 49344418.

4pm:

Sunday Session. The Heritage Hotel, Rockhampton.

5pm:

Strut your Mutt - Monthly Dog Walk. Kershaw Gardens - meet at the Windmill, Moore's Creel Rd, North Rockhampton. Cost: $2 per dog. Join us for our monthly dog walks to socialise with other pet owners and provide your pet with enrichment by meeting other dogs in a fun environment. Entry is a $2 donation per dog with all money going towards helping People 4 Pets Inc. to provide support to pet owners in crisis.