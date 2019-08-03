What's on: CQU Village Festival leads entertainment line-up
TODAY
6am:Rocky Swap 2019. Rockhampton Showgrounds. See our feature on pages 15-17 for more information.
7am:Park Run. A weekly 5km timed run at the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.
9am:The CQUniversity Village Festival. Yeppoon Foreshore. Markets from 9am. Featuring Jamie White, Beautifully Broen 1770, Viper Snatch, Scott Foden, Denvah Baker-Moller, Karl S. Williams, Loose Bricks.
10am:Central Queensland Family History Association will be holding their August general meeting at their club rooms located at the corner of Renshaw and Highway streets, Park Avenue.
All members and interested prospective members are invited to attend.
Speaker for the day will be archivist Lyle Mitchell from the Catholic Diocese of Rockhampton who will talk about the many records they hold in the archives.
For further information, contact president Linda on 49263371 or email secretary@cqfamiyhistory.org.au.
11am:Middlemount Race Day. Middlemount Racecourse, Dawson St. General admission tickets can be purchased on the day. Adults cost $15, children and pensioners
$10.
5pm:
CANCELLED:Maddy White and Earth to Josh. Live performance. Two singer songwriters based in Rockhampton who both studied music at Rockhampton Grammar School. Riverside Precinct, Quay St Rockhampton.
6pm:Red Foot Cabaret - Encore. Yeppoon Town Hall. Cost $55. Ticket includes a glass of bubbly on arrival and a two-course meal.
7pm:Dawn and the Sax. Pie Alley Blues. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.
9pm:Three Legged Devils. Live and loud at O'Dowds Hotel, Rockhampton.
10pm:Red Foot Cabaret - Diva Up Late. Yeppoon Town Hall. Cost $25. Includes a cheese platter on each table.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.
7am:Rockhampton Mount Archer Lions Club Book Fair. Hinchcliffe St, Kawana. Free entry. All money raised will be donated back into the local community.
8am:Fig Tree Markets. Merv Anderson Park near Ross Creek, Scenic Hwy, Yeppoon.
8am:Mt Chalmers car boot/market day. Mt Chalmers School oval. Contact 49344293 for more information.
9am:The CQUniversity Village Festival. Yeppoon Foreshore. Featuring Kate Mahood, 8 Ball Aitken, Indigo Electric, Olivia Ruth and The Ruse.
9am:The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison Street, Rockhampton will be open this Sunday. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram!
Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more!
You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.
11am:Live on the Lawn. Featuring The Short Fall and Ben Beasley. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
1pm:Train Rides in the Park. Leichhardt Park, corner Kent and Cambridge Sts, Rockhampton. Cost $2 for three laps, or $10 for unlimited rides.
2pm:Pete and Sandy Smith will be performing in concert at St. Mary's Hall, Nobbs St in Rockhampton from 2pm.
Admission costs $15. Afternoon tea available. For bookings, phone Ailsa 49277282.