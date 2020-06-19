What’s on: Discover the hottest events this weekend
HERE is how you can best celebrate the end of another working week.
While there are limited events taking place across the region given the current circumstances, we have rounded up the best activities on offer this weekend.
Make sure to practice the current social distancing rules in place, remaining 1.5m apart from others to stop the spread of any illnesses.
Also, keep an eye out on each venue’s regulations regarding how many people are allowed to enter the premises, and their social distancing requirements.
TODAY
- 8am: Ag Grow Day. Capricorn Hwy, Emerald. Visit www.aggrow.com.au for more information.
- 3.30pm: The Green Space - Youth Drop In. Emerald PCYC. Phone (07) 4987 7475.
- 6pm: Pizza, Pasta and Open Mic. Footlights Theatre Restaurant, Rockhampton Rd Yeppoon.
- 7pm: Friday rocking at the Irish Village. Clermont St, Emerald.
TOMORROW
- 6am: Yeppoon Community Market. Yeppoon Showgrounds. Phone 4939 7976.
- 5pm: Kissing The Flint at Pie Alley Blues. Music event. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.
- 8pm: Allsorts Online Open Mic. Visit us04web.zoom.us/j/7692724463 to join the session.
SUNDAY
- 6am: Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
- 9.30am: Rockhampton Junior Dog Ambedience. Park Avenue State School, Main St, North Rockhampton. Visit app.acuityscheduling.com for tickets.
- 10am: Central Queensland Blasters: Rockhampton Game Day. Callaghan Park, Reaney St North Rockhampton. Cost: $20 if you have your own blaster and gels, $50 to hire one
- 4pm: Online Comedy catch-up. An open chat and sharing session for everyone with an interest in comedy – performers, writers, songwriters, filmmakers, artists of all kinds, and keen audience members. Contact 0466 819 490 to get involved.