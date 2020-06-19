Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GREAT VIBES: Ben, Leah, Jude, and Lee at Pie Alley Blues.
GREAT VIBES: Ben, Leah, Jude, and Lee at Pie Alley Blues.
News

What’s on: Discover the hottest events this weekend

Morning Bulletin staff, tmbully@capnews.com.au
19th Jun 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE is how you can best celebrate the end of another working week.

While there are limited events taking place across the region given the current circumstances, we have rounded up the best activities on offer this weekend.

Make sure to practice the current social distancing rules in place, remaining 1.5m apart from others to stop the spread of any illnesses.

Also, keep an eye out on each venue’s regulations regarding how many people are allowed to enter the premises, and their social distancing requirements.

TODAY

  • 8am: Ag Grow Day. Capricorn Hwy, Emerald. Visit www.aggrow.com.au for more information.
  • 3.30pm: The Green Space - Youth Drop In. Emerald PCYC. Phone (07) 4987 7475.
  • 6pm: Pizza, Pasta and Open Mic. Footlights Theatre Restaurant, Rockhampton Rd Yeppoon.
  • 7pm: Friday rocking at the Irish Village. Clermont St, Emerald.

TOMORROW

SUNDAY

  • 6am: Kern Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton.
  • 9.30am: Rockhampton Junior Dog Ambedience. Park Avenue State School, Main St, North Rockhampton. Visit app.acuityscheduling.com for tickets.
  • 10am: Central Queensland Blasters: Rockhampton Game Day. Callaghan Park, Reaney St North Rockhampton. Cost: $20 if you have your own blaster and gels, $50 to hire one
  • 4pm: Online Comedy catch-up. An open chat and sharing session for everyone with an interest in comedy – performers, writers, songwriters, filmmakers, artists of all kinds, and keen audience members. Contact 0466 819 490 to get involved.
tmbcommunity tmbentertainment whatsonrockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: 25-year-old man remains critical after CQ crash

        premium_icon UPDATE: 25-year-old man remains critical after CQ crash

        News A truck collided with a parked car stopped for a toilet break early this morning on a CQ highway

        Shelby awarded for creative potential

        premium_icon Shelby awarded for creative potential

        News “I’m a bit of a history buff so I enjoy that sense of connection with women whose...

        GOING CHEAP: 33 caravans to go under the hammer

        premium_icon GOING CHEAP: 33 caravans to go under the hammer

        News Caravans, some old, some new, will go to auction today as insurers look to make...

        Ask Andy anything: How you can collaborate with council Leaders to meet with residents

        premium_icon Ask Andy anything: How you can collaborate with council Leaders...

        News Livingstone residents are being given the chance to meet face-to-face with members...