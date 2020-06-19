What’s on: Discover the hottest events this weekend

HERE is how you can best celebrate the end of another working week.

While there are limited events taking place across the region given the current circumstances, we have rounded up the best activities on offer this weekend.

Make sure to practice the current social distancing rules in place, remaining 1.5m apart from others to stop the spread of any illnesses.

Also, keep an eye out on each venue’s regulations regarding how many people are allowed to enter the premises, and their social distancing requirements.

TODAY

8am: Ag Grow Day. Capricorn Hwy, Emerald. Visit www.aggrow.com.au for more information.

Capricorn Hwy, Emerald. Visit www.aggrow.com.au for more information. 3.30pm: The Green Space - Youth Drop In. Emerald PCYC. Phone (07) 4987 7475.

Emerald PCYC. Phone (07) 4987 7475. 6pm: Pizza, Pasta and Open Mic. Footlights Theatre Restaurant, Rockhampton Rd Yeppoon.

Footlights Theatre Restaurant, Rockhampton Rd Yeppoon. 7pm: Friday rocking at the Irish Village. Clermont St, Emerald.

TOMORROW

6am: Yeppoon Community Market. Yeppoon Showgrounds. Phone 4939 7976.

Yeppoon Showgrounds. Phone 4939 7976. 5pm: Kissing The Flint at Pie Alley Blues. Music event. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon.

Music event. 1/14 Normanby St, Yeppoon. 8pm: Allsorts Online Open Mic. Visit us04web.zoom.us/j/7692724463 to join the session.

SUNDAY