What's on: Don't miss creek sessions by the coast
TODAY
10am:Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. 31 Morgan St.
5pm:Rivernites. Rockhampton riverside precinct. This event showcases the region's talented retail vendors and market stalls, food and live entertainment.
5pm:Rocky Skate Club. Friday night early skate sessions. Exhibition Pavilion, gate six Rockhampton Showgrounds.
6pm:Olivia Ruth. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.
6pm:Queensland Basketball League (Women). Rockhampton Cyclones V Southern Districts Lady Spartans. Adani Arena, Rockhampton.
7pm:Friday Night Skating. Exhibition Pavilion, gate six Rockhampton Showgrounds.
7.30pm:The Diary of Anne Frank. One of the best-known stories from World War II, this tale tells the simple truths about family life and relationships while under threat and in hiding from the Nazis. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, corner of East and Derby Sts Rockhampton. Cost adults $24, concession $20 and people under 18 years of age $14.
7.30pm:Three Legged Devils. Glenmore Tavern.
8pm:Queensland Basketball League (Men). Rockhampton Rockets V Southern Districts Spartans. Adani Arena, Rockhampton.
8pm:The Kings of Rock and Soul. A tribute to music greats Elvis Presley and Tom Jones. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $69.90, concession $64.90. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.
8.30pm:Sydney Hotshots. Live at the Strand Hotel in Yeppoon. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au.
TOMORROW
7am:Park Run. A weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost free.
8am:Markets at The Attic Espresso Bar. 44 James St, Yeppoon.
1.30pm: Super Saturday Kids Fun Duathlon. Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club.
5pm:Silky Fuzz. Live performance at Rockhampton's riverside precinct.
5pm:Luna Markets. Yeppoon Lagoon, 3 Lagoon Pl. Free event.
5.15pm:Classic Wallabies V Central Queensland Barbarians. Victoria Park, Wandal Rockhampton. Visit www.classicwallabies.com.au for event information and tickets.
6.30pm:Trivia Night. Mount Morgan School of Arts.
6.30pm:Disco Trivia with Rhonda Janes. Tickets at www.trybooking.com.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Carpark Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce which includes organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second hand items.
8am:Emu Park Lions Bell Park Markets. Live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, meat and seafood wheel, plants, bric a brac, books and much more.
Something for everyone. Free entry, plenty of parking.
Enquiries 0407178011.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
2pm:The Pirates of Penzance. Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets are available online yeppoonchoral.org, Emu Park Post office and outside the Day and Night Pharmacy in James Street,Yeppoon.
2pm:The Creek Sessions. Capricorn Coast Tourist Information, Ross Creek Roundabout. Scenic Hwy, Yeppoon. Featuring Chenai Boucher, Narelle Schrimer, Kissing the Flint and Olivia Ruth.
UPCOMING
Saturday, July 27:The C.D.C.M.A. country music hall on the corner of Robinson Street and Diggers Lane will host their night concert from 7pm.
Admission costs $9 per person.
Delicious supper provided, bring your family, bring your friends. Multi-draw raffles, great singing and music, come and join us.
For bookings, phone Vallis on 49279191 or Peggy on 49273726.
Saturday, July 27:Indoor Bowls Club, annual cent sale. Starts at 1.30pm. Everyone is welcome.
More than 200 cent sale prizes, plus lucky door prizes, plus multi draw raffle and spot raffles. Admission is $1 and includes a free afternoon tea.
Follow the crowds to their hall in the Yeppoon Showgrounds and join us for an afternoon of fun out of the sun.
For table bookings, phone 49302518.