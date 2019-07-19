What's on: Don't miss creek sessions by the coast

GETTING OUT: Sophia and Kate Schlick at the Creek Sessions in Yeppoon. The next event is to be held at 2pm on Sunday near Ross Creek.

GETTING OUT: Sophia and Kate Schlick at the Creek Sessions in Yeppoon. The next event is to be held at 2pm on Sunday near Ross Creek. Steve Marshall

TODAY

10am:

Mount Morgan Library. 31 Morgan St.

5pm:

Rockhampton riverside precinct. This event showcases the region's talented retail vendors and market stalls, food and live entertainment.

5pm:

Friday night early skate sessions. Exhibition Pavilion, gate six Rockhampton Showgrounds.

6pm:

Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton.

6pm:

Queensland Basketball League (Women).Adani Arena, Rockhampton.

7pm:

Exhibition Pavilion, gate six Rockhampton Showgrounds.

7.30pm:

One of the best-known stories from World War II, this tale tells the simple truths about family life and relationships while under threat and in hiding from the Nazis. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, corner of East and Derby Sts Rockhampton. Cost adults $24, concession $20 and people under 18 years of age $14.

7.30pm:

Glenmore Tavern.

8pm:

Queensland Basketball League (Men).Adani Arena, Rockhampton.

8pm:

A tribute to music greats Elvis Presley and Tom Jones. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $69.90, concession $64.90. Visit www.seeitlive.com.au for more information.

8.30pm:

Live at the Strand Hotel in Yeppoon. Tickets at eventbrite.com.au.

TOMORROW

7am:

A weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost free.

8am:

44 James St, Yeppoon.

1.30pm: Super Saturday Kids Fun Duathlon. Yeppoon Surf Life Saving Club.

5pm:

Live performance at Rockhampton's riverside precinct.

5pm:

Yeppoon Lagoon, 3 Lagoon Pl. Free event.

5.15pm:

Victoria Park, Wandal Rockhampton. Visit www.classicwallabies.com.au for event information and tickets.

6.30pm:

Mount Morgan School of Arts.

6.30pm:

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce which includes organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second hand items.

8am:

Live music, gifts, fruit and vegetables, hot food, coffee, art and craft, rides, meat and seafood wheel, plants, bric a brac, books and much more.

Something for everyone. Free entry, plenty of parking.

Enquiries 0407178011.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

2pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Tickets are available online yeppoonchoral.org, Emu Park Post office and outside the Day and Night Pharmacy in James Street,Yeppoon.

2pm:

Capricorn Coast Tourist Information, Ross Creek Roundabout. Scenic Hwy, Yeppoon. Featuring Chenai Boucher, Narelle Schrimer, Kissing the Flint and Olivia Ruth.

UPCOMING

Saturday, July 27:

The C.D.C.M.A. country music hall on the corner of Robinson Street and Diggers Lane will host theirfrom 7pm.

Admission costs $9 per person.

Delicious supper provided, bring your family, bring your friends. Multi-draw raffles, great singing and music, come and join us.

For bookings, phone Vallis on 49279191 or Peggy on 49273726.

Saturday, July 27:

Indoor Bowls Club,Starts at 1.30pm. Everyone is welcome.

More than 200 cent sale prizes, plus lucky door prizes, plus multi draw raffle and spot raffles. Admission is $1 and includes a free afternoon tea.

Follow the crowds to their hall in the Yeppoon Showgrounds and join us for an afternoon of fun out of the sun.

For table bookings, phone 49302518.