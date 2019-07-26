What's on: Emmaus College's Cats to pounce at audiences

CLASSIC TALE RETOLD: Dayne Linke playing Gaston in the 2019 St Brendan's and St Ursula's College Disney Production of Beauty and the Beast which will show performances over the weekend.

TODAY

5pm today to 7pm Sunday:

Lot 3, Lake Mary Rd, Hedlow Creek. Entry costs for adults range between $127 and $220. These prices apply for people aged 16 and above. Free entry for Indigenous Elders. Children up to 15 years of age are free.

10am:

Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free.

5pm:

Performs live at Rockhampton's Riverside Precinct, Quay St.

6pm:

Dawn and Sax. Monkey Pig Brewery and Piggletoes - Providore and Cafe. Jabiru Dr, Yeppoon.

7pm:

7pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $33, concession $25, children aged between two and 18 years of age cost $20.

7pm:

Keppel Bay Sailing Clubhouse.

7.30pm:

Walter Reid Cultural Centre, corner of East and Derby Sts Rockhampton. Cost adults $24, concession $20, children under 18 years of age $14.

7.30pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Visit yeppoonchoral.org for more information.

9pm:

Zodiac Nightclub, Rockhampton.

TOMORROW

7am:

Weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.

8am:

North Rockhampton Uniting Church (opposite North Rockhampton High School).

There will be a variety of stalls including plants, cooking, books, bric-a-brac, lamingtons, craft and delicious morning tea on sale.

Entry is free and a fun social morning of shopping is ensured.

8am:

Bauhinia House, corner Berserker and High Sts.

8am:

Bauhinia House, Berserker St, North Rockhampton. Cost adults $2, children are free.

2pm:

Yeppoon Town Hall. Visit yeppoonchoral.org for more information.

3pm:

Speedway Bike Spectacular. Rockhampton Showgrounds, Lion Creek Rd Rockhampton.

5pm:

5.30pm:

Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St North Rockhampton. Cost $50 per person. Contact Naomi Devoy on (07) 4922 4549 for more information.

6pm:

Rockhampton Showgrounds, Exhibition Rd Wandal. Gates open at 3pm. Cost adults 430, children aged between 10 and 15 years $15, under 10 years of age is free. A family pass costs $60.

6pm:

Korte's Resort, Yaamba Rd Parkhurst. Phone 4936 3153 to secure a seat or table.

7pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $33, concession $25, children aged between two and 18 years of age cost $20.

SUNDAY

7am:

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.

9am:

Denison St, Rockhampton. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram

Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the morse code table and lots more!

You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.

9am:

Rockhampton's Riverside Precinct, Quay St. Cost is free. The event brings together disaster management, emergency service agencies and the public to collaboratively build on our community's resilience in time of emergencies and disasters.

9.30am:

Located at 8 Hinz Ave, Farnborough. Cost: free.

1pm:

The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.

2pm:

Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $33, concession $25, children aged between two and 18 years of age cost $20.

2pm:

Riverston Tea Rooms. 186 Quay St, Rockhampton. Contact 0435 534 425 to reserve your table.

2pm:

Vintage Garden Tea. Canoona Rd, West Rockhampton. Email staubinsvillage@outlook.com.

UPCOMING

Saturday, August 3:

Where: The Caves State School. Cost: $5 entry fee for adults, and all children are free. Live music by Denvah Baker-Mollah.

To enter the Observation Rally, Drum Art/Sculpture competition, please contact Alicia on 0475 385 495 or pandc@thecaves.eq.edu.au.

For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pandcthecaves.