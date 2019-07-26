What's on: Emmaus College's Cats to pounce at audiences
TODAY
5pm today to 7pm Sunday:Tropical Bloom Festival. Lot 3, Lake Mary Rd, Hedlow Creek. Entry costs for adults range between $127 and $220. These prices apply for people aged 16 and above. Free entry for Indigenous Elders. Children up to 15 years of age are free.
10am:Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Cost: free.
5pm:Cynic Tailor. Performs live at Rockhampton's Riverside Precinct, Quay St.
6pm:Early August Tasters Night. Dawn and Sax. Monkey Pig Brewery and Piggletoes - Providore and Cafe. Jabiru Dr, Yeppoon.
7pm:Beauty and the Beast. St. Brendan's College, Yeppoon. Visit www.trybooking.com for tickets.
7pm:Emmaus College presents Cats. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $33, concession $25, children aged between two and 18 years of age cost $20.
7pm:Luella Widt. Keppel Bay Sailing Clubhouse.
7.30pm:The Diary of Anne Frank. Walter Reid Cultural Centre, corner of East and Derby Sts Rockhampton. Cost adults $24, concession $20, children under 18 years of age $14.
7.30pm:The Pirates of Penzance. Yeppoon Town Hall. Visit yeppoonchoral.org for more information.
9pm:R&B Legends hosted by Justice Crew and guest DJ Red. Zodiac Nightclub, Rockhampton.
TOMORROW
7am:Park Run. Weekly 5km timed run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Cost: free.
8am:Market morning. North Rockhampton Uniting Church (opposite North Rockhampton High School).
There will be a variety of stalls including plants, cooking, books, bric-a-brac, lamingtons, craft and delicious morning tea on sale.
Entry is free and a fun social morning of shopping is ensured.
8am:ABC Family Markets. Bauhinia House, corner Berserker and High Sts.
8am:That Baby Market. Bauhinia House, Berserker St, North Rockhampton. Cost adults $2, children are free.
2pm:The Pirates of Penzance. Yeppoon Town Hall. Visit yeppoonchoral.org for more information.
3pm:Handle Bar Heroes. Speedway Bike Spectacular. Rockhampton Showgrounds, Lion Creek Rd Rockhampton.
5pm:Beauty and the Beast. St. Brendan's College, Yeppoon. Visit www.trybooking.com for tickets.
5.30pm:Avegates Gala Ball. Frenchville Sports Club, Clifton St North Rockhampton. Cost $50 per person. Contact Naomi Devoy on (07) 4922 4549 for more information.
6pm:Speedway Bike Spectacular. Rockhampton Showgrounds, Exhibition Rd Wandal. Gates open at 3pm. Cost adults 430, children aged between 10 and 15 years $15, under 10 years of age is free. A family pass costs $60.
6pm:Give Me 5 for Kids Gala Ball. Korte's Resort, Yaamba Rd Parkhurst. Phone 4936 3153 to secure a seat or table.
7pm:Emmaus College presents Cats. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $33, concession $25, children aged between two and 18 years of age cost $20.
SUNDAY
7am:Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which include organic and spray free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value, second-hand items.
9am:Archer Park Rail Museum. Denison St, Rockhampton. Come and ride the Purrey Steam Tram
Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the morse code table and lots more!
You can also enjoy a morning tea in the refreshment room.
9am:Emergency Services Day. Rockhampton's Riverside Precinct, Quay St. Cost is free. The event brings together disaster management, emergency service agencies and the public to collaboratively build on our community's resilience in time of emergencies and disasters.
9.30am:Farnborough State School's Country Fair. Located at 8 Hinz Ave, Farnborough. Cost: free.
1pm:Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
2pm:Emmaus College presents Cats. Pilbeam Theatre, Rockhampton. Cost adults $33, concession $25, children aged between two and 18 years of age cost $20.
2pm:High Tea. Riverston Tea Rooms. 186 Quay St, Rockhampton. Contact 0435 534 425 to reserve your table.
2pm:St Aubins Village. Vintage Garden Tea. Canoona Rd, West Rockhampton. Email staubinsvillage@outlook.com.
UPCOMING
Saturday, August 3:The Caves State School P&C Bonfire Night. Where: The Caves State School. Cost: $5 entry fee for adults, and all children are free. Live music by Denvah Baker-Mollah.
To enter the Observation Rally, Drum Art/Sculpture competition, please contact Alicia on 0475 385 495 or pandc@thecaves.eq.edu.au.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/pandcthecaves.