WHAT'S ON: Events for the first weekend of June

TODAY

9am.

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens. Stories, bands, choir, dancing and more. Morning of fun free activities to celebrate under-8s week.

Superhero dress up day

. Drakes Glenmore raising money for kids with heart disease. Gold coin donation, multi-draw raffles and heart kids tokens.

7.30pm.

Celebrate the decades of mullets, gigantic shoulder pads and action movies. Headrick's Lane.

Take your antiques to the 'Walking Encyclopaedia', Richard McDonald at the Heritage Festival this weekend to be valued. Contributed

TOMORROW

7am.

Five kilometre run at Rockhampton Botanic Gardens.

8am.

. Starts 9am, grand parade and opening at 2pm, followed by light horse display and best dressed persons. All usual show, horse and pavillion sections. Bar and entertainment all day. Entry fee applies.

9am.

Antique valuations, stalls, displays, workshops, animals, stage coach, vintage car and pony rides. On until 5pm. Entry fee applies.

9am.

Caravans, campervans, motorhomes, boating, fishing, camping, bikes, cars, ATVs, drones and more plus entertainment. Rockhampton Turf Club. On until 4pm.

9am.

Locations around Yeppoon. Various workshops and sessions with authors and professionals in the literary industry. Visit www.capricorncoastwriters- festival.com for tickets and details.

10am.

Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive. There will be sausage sizzle and drinks for sale. Why not bring a picnic lunch and spend the whole day. Come and ride with us at Leichhardt Park, corner of Cambridge and Kent streets Rockhampton. Family fun for all ages. Train rides are $2. On until 4pm.

TRAIN FUN: Darren, Aria, Anya and Miranda Broadbent enjoy a ride on the Purrey Steam Train at Archer Park's Open Day last year. Visit Archer Park on Sunday. Jan Houley

SUNDAY

7am.

Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Carpark Markets has the largest range of local fruit and vegetables. The growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce that include organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great product and fantastic value and second-hand items.

7am.

Mt Archer Lion's Club Hinchcliffe St. Variety of books for all ages, many children's education books, Australian, fantasy, sports, university text books and more. Entry free, fair donation wanted. All money donated stays within local community.

8am.

Merv Anderson Park, Yeppoon. Unique, handmade, home grown and baked goods. On until noon.

9am.

Antique valuations, stalls, displays, workshops, animals, stage coach, vintage car and pony rides. Sunday: entertainment by Damien Broome and Arts CQ to perform three short plays in heritage buildings. On until 3pm. Entry fee applies.

9am.

The Archer Park Rail Museum in Denison St. Bring the family along to look through the carriages and steam and diesel engines, change the train signals, see the Morse Code Table and lots more. You can also enjoy a morning tea in the Refreshment Room.

9am.

Caravans, campervans, motorhomes, boating, fishing, camping, bikes, cars, ATVs, drones and more plus entertainment. Rockhampton Turf Club. On until 4pm.

9am.

Locations around Yeppoon. Various workshops and sessions with authors and professionals in the literary industry. Visit www.capricorncoast- writersfestival.com for tickets and details.

10am.

Ride behind a steam engine or a modern diesel locomotive. There will be a sausage sizzle and drinks for sale. Why not bring a picnic lunch and spend the whole day. Come and ride with us at Leichhardt Park, corner of Cambridge and Kent streets Rockhampton. Family fun for all ages. Train rides are $2. On until 4pm.

12pm.

An afternoon of fun in the park, free rides, petting zoo, big beef barbecue, roving entertainment stage program. Prizes to be won on the day. Bell Park, Emu Park. Free entry, on until 5pm.

1pm.

Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. Sunday sessions of live music. Bar and restaurant open.

6pm.

Performing at Allenstown Hotel. Tickets at oztix.com.au

UPCOMING

June 21-23.

Walter Reid Cultural Centre.

Selection of six movies for all tastes featuring some of the best and well-known and loved French actors - Fabrice Luchini, Nathalie Baye, Danny Boon and Jeanne Moreau.

All films are in French and subtitled in English.

The opening Gala on Friday 21 will start at 6.15pm with a complimentary glass of French bubbles and nibbles followed by the comedy Wrestling Queens.

Three films will be shown on the Saturday, and two on Sunday afternoon.

To book tickets go to www.afrockhampton.com

7.30pm, June 14.

National album tour.

Recognised as one of Australia's most eclectic singer/songwriters, Graeme has received numerous awards during his more than 40-year career for his contribution to Country Music. Golden Guitars, ARIA, PPCA and APRA Awards line his shelves, with his most recent prestigious accolade, 2016 inductee to the Roll of Renown (Australia's Country Music Hall of Fame).

During his highly-anticipated two-hour show, fans will enjoy the hits that made him a household name, favourites from his 19-album catalogue and special debut performances from his new album From the Backcountry.

Tickets available at www.seeitlive.com.au