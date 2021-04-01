WHAT’S ON: Family friendly Easter events in CH

A range of different family friendly events will be held across the region over Easter weekend, including the annual Sunflower Festival Easter street parade.

While most Easter events were cancelled in 2020 from the COVID pandemic, many groups and clubs are going ahead with community events this year with COVID safe plans in place.

Check out some of the family friendly activities and events across the region over Easter.

Emerald:

Friday, April 2 – Combined church service Start the Easter long weekend with a combined church service at the Emerald Botanic Gardens from 5pm at Windmill Park.

Saturday, April 3 – Central Highlands Easter Sunflower Festival Enjoy the 45th annual Sunflower parade along the streets of Emerald from 9.30am. The parade will start at Rundle Park, then proceed along Borilla Street, Campbell Street and Moody Street before finishing at the Emerald racecourse for the free family fun day.

The Easter Sunflower Festival Rodeo will be held at the Emerald Showgrounds.

Saturday, April 3 – Easter Races Don’t miss the Easter Saturday race day at Pioneer Park following the Sunflower Parade. There will be plenty of entertainment for the whole family, including market stalls, rides, Easter egg hunt, five local races and more. Gates open at 10am. The event is free for all, but guests must register here.

Saturday, April 3 – Emerald Rodeo Head to the Emerald Showgrounds on Saturday afternoon for a night full of action. The Emerald Rodeo will start at 6pm with free entry.

Saturday, April 3 – Sunday, April 4 – Activ Civil Easter Classic Step on to the Emerald golf course for the two-day stroke event. There will be $6000 worth of prizes to be won across the days. Players can register for one day or both for $20 per player per day, but must have a golf Australia handicap. Register via 1GOLF or call the pro shop on 4982 1793 to organise a tee time.

Sunday, April 4 – Kids Easter Party Emerald Star Hotel will host two big days full of games and festivities for children and adults on Saturday from 4pm and Sunday. There will be colouring in competitions, free dessert, Easter food and more. Don’t miss the jumping castle and Easter egg hunt from 10am to 2pm on Sunday. Bookings are essential.

Rubyvale:

All weekend – Underground mine tour Rubyvale’s Miners Heritage will be open everyday over the Easter weekend from 9am to 3pm, offering underground mine tours. If you haven’t yet visited the Gemfields, this is your chance. Bookings are essential.

