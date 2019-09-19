Menu
The cast of Rock of Ages: The Musical will set the scene at Rockhampton's Pilbeam Thetre with plenty of nostalgia as they perform a bunch of 1980s hits.
What’s on: Find out the hottest events across the region

Morning Bulletin staff, tmbully@capnews.com.au
19th Sep 2019 4:30 PM
TODAY

• 9am: Fishing 4 Therapy. Fishing platform closest to Southside Pool, Sir Raymond Huish Dr, Rockhampton. Cost $10. Contact Keppel Bay Sport Fishing Club’s Amanda Johnston on 0409 275 459 for more information.

  • 9.30am: Beach Day Out. Bell Park, Emu Park. Cost: free. Visit www.livingstone.qld.gov.au for more information.
  • 10am: Knitting and Crochet Club. Mount Morgan Library. Free event.
  • 3.30pm: Mount Morgan No. 7 Gallery - Art Squad Fridays. Morgan St, Mount Morgan. Cost: free. Contact the gallery on 0411 865 621 for more information.
  • 5pm: Rivernites. Bringing culture and sophistication to Rockhampton’s riverside precinct on Quay St. There’ll be retail vendors, market stalls, food and live entertainment. It is held every third Friday of the month.
  • 5pm: Live music at the Terrace - Angelo Conway. Stockland Rockhampton.
  • 6pm: Women in Music. Live at 45 East St, Rockhampton. Free event.
  • 6pm: Taste of CQ. September Tasters Night. Monkey Pig Brewery and Piggletoes - Providore and Cafe, Jabiru Dr Yeppoon.
  • 8.30pm: Col Finley. Live at Frenchville Sports Club, North Rockhampton. Free event.
  • 9pm: Abandin Orbit Gig. The Strand Hotel, Yeppoon.

TOMORROW

  • 7am: Park Run. A weekly free 5km timed run at Rockhampton’s Botanic Gardens. Cost: free. Contact rockhamptonhelpers@parkrun.com for more information.
  • 10am: Mount Morgan Rodeo presents Motors on the Mount. Mount Morgan Central State School Oval. Gold coin gate entry. A $2 sausage sizzle will also be on offer. Registration costs $5, you can register and pay on the day. There are multiple categories such as Best Hotrod and Best Custom Car. Contact Dick on 0476 340 302 for more information.
  • 10am: Oktoberfest. Allenstown Hotel, Upper Dawson Rd Rockhampton. Contact the venue for more information.
  • 10am: World Alzheimer’s Day sausage sizzle. Benevolent Living, West St Rockhampton.
  • 10am: Author event: Under Ten Thousand Stars by Samantha Wood. Yeppoon Library, 84 John St. Contact 07 4913 3850 for more information.
  • 3pm: 2019 Central Qld XC Mountain Bike Race Series - Round Four. First Turkey Mountain Bike Reserve, German St, Norman Gardens.
  • 3pm: Cooberrie Park at The Spinnaker. Keppel Bay Sailing Club, Anzac Parade Yeppoon.
  • 5pm: Riverside Alive - Josh Harris. Rockhampton’s riverside precinct, Quay St. A live performance inspired by Garth Brooks and John Farnham whose music he grew up with.
  • 8pm: Jon Stevens - The Noiseworks and INXS Collection National Tour. Great Western Hotel, Rockhampton. Tickets $43.50.

Contact the venue on 07 4922 3888 for more information.

SUNDAY

  • 7am: Arcade Car Park Markets. Bolsover St, Rockhampton. Arcade Car Park Markets have the largest range of local fruit and vegetables, the growers are selling the freshest and tastiest produce, which includes organic and spray-free produce, two mobile butchers with great products and fantastic value, second-hand items.
  • 10am: Free Petting Zoo. Frenchville Sports Club, North Rockhampton. Free entry.
  • 1pm: Live on the Lawn. The Waterline Restaurant, Keppel Bay Marina. 1 Waterline Way, Yeppoon.
  • 1pm: Country music and dancing. Yeppoon Town Hall. Pay for tickets at event.

MONDAY

  • 9am: Gracemere Family morning. Opening of Lawrie St upgrade and new SES building. Conaghan Park, Gracemere.
