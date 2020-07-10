WHAT’S ON: Five of the hottest events across Rocky

Enjoy the views of Mt Archer while working on your flow this weekend.

Enjoy the views of Mt Archer while working on your flow this weekend.

With the much-needed weekend upon Central Queensland and restrictions finally eased, there’s no better time to get out and enjoy the many offerings of the beautiful Rockhampton region. We’ve rounded up five of the top best activities to keep both you and the family entertained!

Wine & Cheese with a side of Nutrigenomics

Kick off your Friday night with the perfect combination of wine and cheese at the ever-popular Dingles cafe Bar. Host by Nutrigenomics, you’re invited to join Health & Wellness Professionals as they share their top secrets on how you can unlock your body’s true potential. Spots are limited and running out quickly. Tickets cost $30 and be purchased here.

Little ones can enjoy their first horse riding experience for just $20

Pony Crazy

With school holidays taking over the state, a chance to ride some beautiful horses may just be a great option to keep the kids entertained. Located in Bondoola, the entire family can enjoy pony rides, farm animal petting zoo, dress ups and lasso lessons. Bookings are not required, with rides costing only $20.

Halycon Earth Exhibition Opening

Those with a love for the finer things are sure to relish in the GALA Gallery’s latest exhibition. Featuring renowned Melbourne-based artist Monique Morter, her stunning collection titled ‘Halcyon Earth’ will launch on Saturday evening to many eager eyes. The collection features dreamlike scenes of the Australian landscape and will be house in the gallery over coming weeks. Entry is free, though reservations are necessary.

James Lewis from House of Frames with Tracey Siddins of GALA Gallery preview one of Monique Morter's works that will be featured in the upcoming Halcyon Earth exhibition

Emu Park Blokes Golf Day

Taking over the green on a Sunday afternoon is always the sign of a great weekend. The team at Emu Park Golf Course are eager golf lovers a chance to get out and enjoy the day with a bunch of their best mates. The competition tees off at 12.30pm with clubs and buggies available for hire. Adults can enter at a cost of $25, while concession is $7. RSVPs are required.

Mt Archer Yoga Class

Finish off your weekend and take your meditation to new eights with this unique yoga experience atop the iconic Mt Archer. Run by Leesa Olive at YoganaBe, the first-ever easy flowing Sunday afternoon class is perfectly suited for all levels of yoga enthusiasts. Be quick to reserve your spot as classes are limited to only 20 people. Admission is only $10 per person or $70 for a 10 class card.

Be sure to explore more ideas on how to keep the kids enertained across Central Queensland these school holidays.